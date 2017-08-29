Destiny 2: Judging the game from the beta is an impossible prospect

Once upon a time (like, 9.30am BST) Adam popped up on work Slack chat and asked if I could spend two days playing the Destiny 2’s [official site] PC beta. 2 Days 2 Destiny, if you will.
I would.
Here is my report after a few hours! I’ll update it with more thinking if and when it occurs to me or if I want to show off a particular quadrakill and pretend it’s news or something. There are mild spoilers ahead but a) I don’t think it’s anything you won’t have seen on various livestreams or at events if you’ve been paying attention to those and b) Bungie have set the whole story bit of the beta up so it cuts off before you get any answers – only questions.
Something curious is that once the game had downloaded I actually paused to savour the feeling of being about to play a game I’m excited about. I’m noting it because that doesn’t happen often – I actually shut the curtains and turned off my second monitor so I could focus, then cranked the sound up. It’s just a beta and it’s not like I can make any meaningful progress and the guns aren’t going to be balanced or ANYTHING, plus I’ll remember that about 90% of people who play Crucible can’t actually play Crucible efficiently BUT for the moment, there was a frisson of anticipation.
Having spent…four hours in the beta I’ve played through that initial story segment where you experience the destruction of the Tower (the primary social and commercial hub from the first game) and then board a dreadnaught, only for the game to leave you on a cliffhanger/cliffdropper. I’ve also done the three-person strike mission a couple of times, and played a bunch of Control – the 4v4 team capture point mode in the arena known as the Crucible.
The first thing which really stuck out was how much this game feels like Destiny. That might sound like a no-brainer given it’s a sequel to that exact game, but the similarities are such that the conversation around it has a tendency to focus on whether this is more like an expansion or whether it’s the same game reskinned/with some different class abilities/whether it’s Destiny 1.5/whether it’s worth the money.
The truth is, it’s tricky to answer right now. The story suggests the beta cuts off before potential changes would kick in – to go full beta spoilers, the big baddie, Ghaul, essentially switches off the source of your magic power and takes it for himself, deactivating your Ghost (that companion cube which follows you about), and rendering you weak and feeble. Without the benefits the Light brings there’s scope for a whole different playstyle to kick in as you struggle to defeat Ghaul. Whether it does or not is impossible to tell. Outside the narrative component (based on the strike and the Control games I’ve played) what you actually do is much the same.
Strikes are sort of co-op replayable side quests which exist outside the main story missions. You can go as a team if you’re partied up with friends or just join a pick-up group. In the original you could just play through a playlist of strikes if you fancied some PvE. There was also a specific quest with particular modifiers applied which came out each week – you could take that one on as a challenge to earn reputation and fancy loot.
The Inverted Spire strike plays out similarly to the original game – there are enemies to shoot en route to a jumping puzzle (actually, more of a DO NOT WALK INTO THESE ROTATING DRILL BITS BECAUSE THEY INSTAKILL YOU puzzle that you learn to navigate pretty fast), and then a boss fight. The boss fight had some cool moments. but what I’m getting at here is that you were running and shooting and casting grenades and using your super ability when it was charged as you did in the original game so even if there’s some interesting switcheroos in the narrative it looks like the non-narrative stuff is Destiny business as usual.
It’s the same story with Crucible’s Control mode, although there I felt the changes to how guns are grouped in your weapon slots more acutely than in the narrative modes, plus you need to learn a) a new map (Javelin-4) and b) new timings for getting the ammo for your big gun which gives a slightly different tempo and etiquette to the game. Oh, and it felt weird having 4v4 instead of 6v6 – that makes it easier to feel victimised by one particular enemy player if they’re on a kill streak, but also increases the likelihood I can kill them in return and scrape some of my dignity off the carpet.
The point I’m getting to here, though, isn’t whether this stuff is good or bad – I loved Destiny and thus more of the same is no bad thing as long as I continue to have fun. The point is that the beta feeling so much like Destiny makes it incredibly hard to evaluate whether this game is better, worse or significantly different from the original as I play the beta. That’s because the thing about Destiny which really gets under your skin is all the little ways you can alter your character to fit you. And the beta isn’t going to let me play with all of that.
I loved playing as my Warlock because over the course of the original game and all its expansions I tweaked everything I could until it worked how I wanted it to. I had weapon and armour combos which affected how quickly my abilities charged, I had guns whose perks covered my own shortcomings slightly while augmenting my strengths. I had a helmet with antlers coming out of it because I wanted a damn helmet with antlers coming out of it and a colour shader for that armour which made me look a bit like a slightly unripe banana.
Stepping into a beta where I keep reaching for things I know my character could do no problem and finding that they aren’t at my disposal is uncomfortable. It’s like wearing a pair of those generic shoes at a bowling alley instead of your own comfy trainers. I can’t tell how good Destiny 2 will truly feel because I can’t build this Warlock properly in the beta, only mess with the armour and guns a bit and get a sense of an outline for a character.
I mean, one thing which struck me is how slowly I feel like my character is moving – it’s downright sluggish – but I have no idea if that’s a thing which will persist or whether I’ll find ways to turn it up, focusing on mobility and other related perks? Same with how fast my super ability and grenades charge – JUST LET ME THROW SPACE MAGIC AT PEOPLE. I won’t know whether I can manipulate those charge times significantly myself or whether it’s a deliberate change of pacing. And if it is a deliberate change, will it be a positive in the long-run, making the abilities feel more significant thanks to the wait for them to charge, or will it be a negative change that takes away some control? Until I have full context, I can’t be sure.
Without that full context I also can’t tell whether the opening scene of the story campaign works. I mean, generally it sets the scene and lays out the main conflict, but it hinges around the destruction of the Tower and starts by focusing on characters who aren’t the player. That means initially you’re just watching NPCs play out a cinematic and then joining in. I think I’d prefer to start with a really basic mission for my character in the Tower so I can get a glimpse of it in this game pre-disaster. That’d allow me to anchor myself in that universe before the action kicks off. That might well be what the full game does, it just doesn’t do it here.
In terms of Control, the weapons are also not exactly balanced yet and you’re already able to see a lot of complaints about x type of gun being an instakill noob weapon, but I think that’s only partly a balance problem. I’d suspect there’s also a grumpiness related to that feeling of never quite being able to get comfy in your character’s skin so there’s added temptation to not accept the blame for doing badly*. I’d also say that Destiny PvP has always felt absolutely horrible when you’re on the losing team. The only other game that’s made me as cross about a bad run of games is Dota and that’s saying something.
If I’m honest I’m only writing this feature right now because I grump-quit** Crucible, feeling distinctly like I’d slumped back to the very bottom of the learning curve. If I’d been on a winning streak Adam would have had to actually come to my house and disconnect my internet until I’d written the bare minimum.
The other thing I’ve realised which makes it hard to assess Destiny 2 in beta is that such an enormous part of the pull of Destiny – beyond the moment to moment play which is rooted in the character and how you bend that to your playstyle – is the way the community would pick it apart to discover secrets or cool weird things and share them. With the vast majority of the game gated off, so are the secrets and without a raid to smash your head against there’s also not that weird FPS team building mystery outing to bond over.
The beta currently feels like a continuation of the original game and has the same excellent feel to the gunplay and the same satisfaction from being in a big playground where you get to experiment with that gunplay. I am also enjoying the Dawnbringer stuff which is the new Warlock subclass where I use a flaming sword to fling fireballs at people I don’t like. But I don’t feel the beta offers enough for me to generalise to the main game because of where it cuts off storywise and because of how it clips its own wings when it comes to the areas in which Destiny excelled. What of the hidden treasure chests or the weird references to mythic figures in gun biographies…?
There’s also the added complication that the original game had kind of a mixed response when it came out but The Taken King expansion (the third), made some big changes and improvements and added a whole bunch of content – to the point where it ended up being hailed as Destiny 2 because of how markedly it changed people’s relationships with the game. That means that Destiny 2 is also being judged against an expansion which was aimed at fixing a lot of the problems or criticisms of the game as it existed. Destiny 2 now has to feel like it provides as big an upgrade as players remember TTK doing to be seen as worthy of a separate game rather than as an expansion.
All this is to say that I’m not trying to get out of giving an opinion, it’s just that I’m wearing a bowling shoes Warlock for a couple of days. I’ll collate some more specific thoughts over a little more time.
*I’m currently blaming the fact that my muscle memory is for the PS4 pad and so on PC I have to choose between using mouse and keyboard but scrambling for keys OR using a PS4 pad and having the reaction speed of a jellyfish stuck in glue. I’ve gone with the mouse and keyboard and keep hitting my super instead of shove. I also only found out I now have an AoE healing or empowering option in my kit by accident when trying to hit the shoving button.
**I don’t rage quit anything except Gran Turismo driving license trials. Grump-quitting is more my speed and involves diligently reaching the end of the PvP match, closing the game down properly and going to have an angry cup of tea while scowling and hoping someone asks what’s wrong so that I may list out my grievances against Hunters.
29/08/2017 at 21:15 Crimsoneer says:
I’m really hoping for a better tutorial and some more exposition in the main game, because right now, I have absolutely no idea what the hell everyone is saying, who all these people are, how supers are meant to work, what my “flight ability” is etc etc
29/08/2017 at 21:28 TΛPETRVE says:
The big problem is that, unlike Titanfall 2, which is basically a reboot more than a sequel, this game really starts you right in the bloody thick of it, and expects you to know your shit. Feels a bit like playing the network test betas for Dark Souls (or in this case probably more like Bloodborne), which is kinda befitting.
30/08/2017 at 17:42 HothMonster says:
It certainly felt like, especially after playing the Strike included in the beta, that the story mission you play at the start of the beta is going to be a few missions into the actual game. I’m guessing new baddie shows up, we try to find out what he is up to, meddle in his plans, then we get to oh no he is blowing up the citadel.
29/08/2017 at 21:25 Drib says:
I have been grump-quitting The Long War 2 a lot lately.
But anyway, this beta definitely sounds like too little to go on.
Here’s hoping the full game will be worth taking time to appreciating starting a new game.
29/08/2017 at 21:25 TΛPETRVE says:
First thing I did was putting melee on my forth mouse button, and crouch on C. Makes sliding so much easier.
29/08/2017 at 23:45 AutonomyLost says:
I like the Ctrl=Crouch setup, but I did the same thing for melee right away. Other than that, I generally like the control scheme and the feel of the gun-play in the game.
30/08/2017 at 12:15 Asurmen says:
Ctrl has been crouch for ever and ever. It’s like moving jump from space bar.
I have a mouse with loads of buttons, so put melee under my thumb.
30/08/2017 at 14:10 Qazinsky says:
You’re all heathens, melee is supposed to be rebound to q for easy access!
I usually bind the mouse side buttons for things that are important to use, but might be a little less standard. Use healing items, or slow mo, or ulti. Things that are less common than melee or jump, so that I can think use them quickly, instead of letting muscle memory handle it.
30/08/2017 at 14:36 piercehead says:
But thumb buttons – are – easier, you still move easily in any direction and still melee. Trying to strafe forward and left while hitting Q? Not so easy imo.
Me, I changed most buttons apart from directionals and fire buttons cause I’m awkward like that.
30/08/2017 at 14:56 Qazinsky says:
I just meant easy for me, I am used to it, muscle memory takes over. The thumb buttons are easier to use, which is why I use them for things that might differ from game to game but is important to use.
About the strafing forward left while hitting q, I don’t know how I do it, it’s hard actively doing it while thinking on how to do it, kind of like how it’s hard to move right and hit ctrl+4 in MMOs, but leave it to muscle memory and it just works.
29/08/2017 at 21:36 Hoot says:
Well, I’m in a bit of a quandary now. I just banged a couple of hours in with the beta and I have to say I enjoyed it. The shooty-bang-pew was pretty decent, FPS Diablo more or less, like Borderlands but a bit more straight laced.
On the surface I was like “yeah, I’ll buy this” but after a couple rounds on The Inverted Spire co-op mission (I would only buy the game for the PvE co-op content, I prefer my PvP to be mechanics driven i.e. Quake, SC2, SFV, etc) I got to thinking that if the missions were all more or less the same then I would probably get bored fast and I’m about to have a lot less time in the near future and there are so many games I wanna play.
I dunno. I guess it depends how long I can be satisfied doing the “clear trash mobs, kill a boss” format. I mean the game is so pretty! And it runs perfectly at 60 FPS on highest settings for me (well, SMAA instead of MSAA but that’s neither here nor there) which is cool…but…so…many…other…games.
29/08/2017 at 21:53 SaltTitan says:
I think the first game had enough variety in strikes that I was never bored. Technically I suppose they’re all “kill mobs, kill the boss” but there were enough that changed things up for them to stand out in my mind. Strikes like the Shadow Thief where you have to chase a Fallen warlord through a Hive base and onto his ship. You start off fighting in a classic Bungie 3-way fight between yourself, the Hive (not-Flood with an eldritch twist) and the Fallen (not-Elites), then follow the warlord into his ship. You end up having short encounters with the boss several times during the strike as you force him to retreat further and further into his ship. At one point you have to fight a walking tank in a cramped cargo hold, only to have the warlord send a wave of mooks at you down the next hallway while he throws attacks at you.
Like a lot of Destiny’s core mechanics the strikes themselves may not be revolutionary on the surface but they benefit greatly from Bungie’s world-class experience in making good, satisfying, punchy FPS fights. Once I completed the main game I ended up spending a lot of time in the Strike Playlists just jumping in with randos to run whatever comes up.
30/08/2017 at 15:52 Kirudub says:
That gives me hope, since I felt the same as Hoot.
I’ve never played the franchise, but it felt like the same damn thing I’ve been playing for years now (The Division is the one game I happen to have installed that’s pretty much a carbon copy, the BL series is the other one that’s fairly similar).
It’s beautiful, the art direction (especially for the alien world I got to see in the co-op mission I played) is great, but I could’ve played the SP mission blindfolded, it was so by-the-book, and the enemy just sort of stood there and waited to die.
The PvP I tried was frustrating due to comically bad latency, where I would regularly mag-dump into an enemy point blank, and do no damage. I also got shot by a player with their back to me; but the shotgun blast travelled through their body to hit me. So what I was seeing and what my opponent was seeing were extremely different things.
And I was getting headshotted across the map by hand cannons much too often, making me think that one of my opponents was using a gamepad to enable aim assist.
It’s not like I’m not used to fast gameplay or have no situational awareness; I play Titanfall 2 and BF4 all the time, and usually rank fairly high with a good K/D ratio. What I experienced was straight up “WTF is this shit” every time I either tried to get a kill or was killed.
29/08/2017 at 21:45 int says:
For the PvP anyone else feel 4v4 is just too few players for a domination-style map with 3 capture points?
Also, is it known if there will be bigger maps with more players? Other modes I’m quite sure they’ll have.
EDIT: Additionally, I read something about players with controllers having auto aim. I guess that’s sort of fair against KB/M players like myself but I wonder how effective the controller aim assist is.
29/08/2017 at 22:15 Nauallis says:
I’ve played Destiny 1 extensively and that’s mostly 6v6, except for two modes that are exclusive to 3v3. The crucible in 2 is tighter and more focused on objective play, I think, and that’s where the 4v4 is perhaps an improvement – it allows clutch plays where 1 player can come back and dominate an entire enemy team, especially using a super or power weapons, or at the very least still complete an objective even if 2 or all 3 other players on the team are out. 1v4 is actually possible, for good players. 1v6 is not, for all but the best players. My point is that with less players everybody is required to play for the team or the objective (in order to win), even if trying to be a lone wolf, rather than having players refuse to play objectives because they can get a higher kill cap in objective games than deathmatch games. Since better gear rewards are tied to performance and winning, there’s an incentive.
The maps definitely feel a little more empty, but that’s part of the balance appeal, I think.
Iron Banner, the gear/light/player level enabled special-event PvP mode, may supposedly have 6v6.
I’m dubious about the aim assist – it was obvious for the pulse rifles, auto rifles, fusion rifles and heavy machine guns in Destiny 1, less so for the scout rifles and hand cannons. Tweaks made to the hand cannons in year 3 pissed off a lot of the community because they became extremely difficult to use, with a steep unforgiving learning curve, even in PvE. Bullets wandered.
30/08/2017 at 00:58 int says:
Thanks for the info!
30/08/2017 at 03:24 Stinkfinger75 says:
Controller user here. I just completed a couple crucible matches and didn’t detect any aim assist.
30/08/2017 at 19:00 Janichsan says:
There definitely is aim assist, also in the Crucible. Just tried it and had some very obvious assisted hits.
29/08/2017 at 21:49 elden says:
The basic problem with all progress-based MMOs at this point is that people are tired of the formula. You run the same content over and over again until you get to something harder (which is often just the same content AGAIN but with beefier enemies). What the world needs is a mesh of the “unexpected” you get from something like Minecraft/Cubeworld with the strong MMO components already present in Destiny/WoW/etc. The problem is that generating meaningful, creative content with an algorithm is essentially an unsolved problem – if any game developer could do it they would have advanced Artificial Intelligence beyond what is currently state-of-the-art. For that reason, we likely won’t have such a game for quite some time.
30/08/2017 at 13:21 pH101 says:
Yes mate, and some say getting AI to write a decent story (if that’s what you mean by meaningful content, because quests are a bit like branching but changeable stories you could argue) is considered an “AI complete” task (that is, AI equivalent to human intelligence). Or maybe could simuluate a world and have AI like agents acting in it, with the right motives, could lead to meaningful content too, but that could be the same thing or need the same level of “AI”. Either, I think you’re right, but actually, I think non AI-complete solutions to meaningful content, which aren’t quite as good but still pretty good and “algorthmic” and which make fun games, are probably possible and many are probably just round the corner, that’s my feeling/hope anyway.
30/08/2017 at 18:02 Xzi says:
The story, world-building, and voice acting all seem really solid in Destiny 2, truth be told. It’s the gameplay that doesn’t really grip me. The guns are cool but don’t feel like they have much of an impact when they hit. The secondary abilities are definitely helpful to survival, but they also feel underwhelming in both their short animations and gameplay variation.
I suppose bosses are maybe the one area I’d really enjoy, because an endless campaign with endless MMO-style enemies gets repetitive fast.
29/08/2017 at 21:58 Spuzzell says:
And which moon does the wizard come from this time?
29/08/2017 at 22:15 giei says:
Spinach error on PC
Me and my friends
Nice job
30/08/2017 at 00:25 caff says:
I got the spinach error repeatedly too.
I had spinach for dinner tonight.
I hope I cooked it properly and don’t get spinach error tomorrow.
30/08/2017 at 01:51 fish99 says:
Try a scan and repair maybe?
30/08/2017 at 13:56 giei says:
It’s a known problem since Destiny 1.
Only a VPN con solve it and I don’t want to pay on PC to play this game.
Luckily nVidia gift the game.
30/08/2017 at 16:58 vaivars says:
Its a port forwarding issue, same shit with all activision MP titles :)
29/08/2017 at 22:48 ResonanceCascade says:
I bought Destiny 1 after enjoying the “alpha” because I assumed that it was just a taste of a much deeper experience. Nope, the whole damn thing was just exactly that, but repeated over and over and over.
♪♫♬Won’t get fooled again♪♫♬
29/08/2017 at 22:50 Chromatose says:
I kind of feel bad for anybody getting their first impressions of Destiny as a game from the beta, because almost nothing of what makes Destiny fun to play is actually in the beta. Sure, the gunplay is mostly present and correct, but that opening mission is just utterly execrable. It’s like a bad Call Of Duty knock-off for the most part. The strike is really enjoyable, but given it’s the only singleplayer activity outside of the non-replayable opening level, it gets repetitive really quickly.
PvP is fun, but really unbalanced. Phosphorous and Scathelocke just seem to absolutely crush any other weapon.
I’m still really looking forward to the full game, as it’s clear the PC port is absolutely top-notch, but only because I played and enjoyed the first Destiny so much rather than any stellar impression from the beta.
30/08/2017 at 01:48 fish99 says:
I agree, without seeing the open world areas and the player hubs, and without doing some missions, and getting some levels, unlocks and abilities, new players aren’t going to understand the basic structure of the game or the core loop. It’s such a tiny slice of the game.
29/08/2017 at 23:22 Amatyr says:
I never played Destiny 1 and all I can say is that after the beta I’m really looking forward to giving Destiny 2 a go for PvE.
29/08/2017 at 23:46 AutonomyLost says:
+1
29/08/2017 at 23:39 zergrush says:
It plays like CoD with a sci-fi makeup, I really disliked how the weapons feel, the way movement is too slow / restricted and specially the floaty jumping.
I liked a lot of the skills and characters but the basic feel of the game is just awful to me.
29/08/2017 at 23:50 Creeping Death says:
I really enjoyed the first Destiny (despite its problems) and had a decent time with the beta for 2 on PS4. After spending the evening trying it out on PC I’m left with the feeling that they REALLY need to tweak the difficulty on the pc. Mouse control on those guns makes everything basically trivial.
30/08/2017 at 00:22 BaronKreight says:
I watched a series of Destiny walkthroughs before beta launch so it’s not completley unknown battleground for me now. Tried the beta, good game. Handcannons seemed OP to me. Tried using heavy machine guns in PVP and they felt underwhelming.
Btw for some reason Destiny 2 will not support game capture in OBS and XSplit.
30/08/2017 at 01:02 Godwhacker says:
I played a bit this evening, but it’s really not that exciting- it plays like a really ordinary albeit really pretty FPS. The characters are stapled together cliches, the plot is tripe, and I can’t see it get much better.
We’ve all seen Firefly. It’s not coming back. High budget fan fiction like this won’t change that.
30/08/2017 at 12:25 Asurmen says:
How is this anything like Firefly other than Nathan Fillion?
30/08/2017 at 17:25 Vandelay says:
And Gina Torres. Did have a bit of the getting the band back together when I recognised their voices.
Game itself and the fiction has no connection whatsoever as far as I can tell though, beyond sci-fi.
30/08/2017 at 19:01 Janichsan says:
Interesting how you could judge the characters based on a short intro movie and a single story mission.
30/08/2017 at 03:33 Raoul Duke says:
The graphics in all of those screenshots look incredibly mediocre.
30/08/2017 at 11:23 JamesButlin says:
As an experienced PC gamer, the first thing you want to do when loading a new game is look at the key bindings (and usually graphics settings) to tailor it all to your needs. Bungie (or VV) have put in some very odd defaults for things which are worth tweaking.
30/08/2017 at 11:51 Sian says:
This is preliminary research to divine whether I should put Destiny 2 on my list of games to keep an eye on. Since it seems so similar to Destiny 1, maybe someone who’s played that can tell me based on this:
I don’t like pvp at all, so I won’t be touching that part of the game, and I mainly play with one or two good friends instead of random people on the internet. We can’t seem to get a stable group of more than three people going.
Is the pve side of things likely to be good and flexible enough to keep us entertained?
30/08/2017 at 17:35 Vandelay says:
I’m in a similar boat, except it would likely just be me playing. My usual gaming buds don’t play huge variety (we basically just play Dota and the occasional RTS together.) We did play Borderlands sometime ago, which one of them absolutely loved, but probably more for the tone and the po faced style of Destiny would likely be off putting. I can’t see either being interested in putting down £45+ for this.
I don’t mind playing with randoms too much, but I have no interest in doing so if it requires coordination or lots of communication (the PvP in the beta was fine for me, for example.)
30/08/2017 at 11:56 dray67 says:
I played D1 on PS4 and was initially disappointed, whilst the gameplay was good and the gun play felt really good, it was painfully light on content and obviously setup to be a wallet kicker with over priced and light expansions/DLC.
I had purchased the digital deluxe version and got the first to expansions free but paid for the 3rd, these fleshed out the game a lot more but by the time the taken king came along I was pissed about the pricing and didn’t buy it until it was half the price, that said year 3 Destiny was a great and more complete entity, I’m hoping Destiny 2 will be more like year 3 D1 on release because as much as the game cost me I really do enjoy the core experience and I’ve made some good friends along the way, Destiny is also very social experience and good company helps you ignore a lot of flaws, so I’m all in again on PS4 and PC. If your new to Destiny and a PC user I would say take the plunge, Destiny, eventually, became a great experience on console and if Bungie have learned from their mistakes with Destiny 2 then things are looking good.
30/08/2017 at 14:25 Viral Frog says:
If this is what the first Destiny felt like, I’d say I really missed out. I enjoyed what I played quite a bit. The only complaint I have is that I could not get my mouse sensitivity right. I used the DPI switches on my mouse and in-game settings to try to adjust it. It seemed to get stuck at a setting that was just a wee bit too high, or a wee bit too low. I’m going to mess around with the Logitech dashboard and adjust some DPI settings from there. Hopefully I can get something that works.
30/08/2017 at 15:50 PiiSmith says:
It feels like a very polished shooter. Which makes it enjoyable right from the start. Will the multiplayer modes grab me? I don’t know. Will I like the story? I don’t know.
30/08/2017 at 17:04 Vermion says:
I have played a lot of D1 on PS4 and loved it to death. The only thing that I did not care for too much was the 6 friends requirement for raids (no matchmaking). I had one or two playing friends so I missed out on all the great raid content.
The fun thing from a story point was the crazy way the world building was done with collectible cards (dead ghosts) you found in the game. One particular was about a group of scientist that studied a VEX (cybernetic timetraveling machines) and argued if they were only part of it’s simulated reality. This way of telling the story gave birth to “slow” content on youtube where the story part of Destiny where discussed in great detail. Just playing the story missions you only got a small scratch on the surface what was actually happening or had happened in the world. I really hope they can tell this great story in a less convoluted way this time.
30/08/2017 at 17:55 Vandelay says:
Played some of the beta last night. I had fun with it. The gunplay is clearly from a team experienced with such things and we are mostly away from tedious cover based FPS games, like CoD. Movement was interesting. I was not immediately sold on the glide ability, but I see that this has 3 different options that I will probably need to play with.
The intro mission was enjoyable. I assume that the defend section was with other real players, which I also assume will come into play throughout the game. I hope they do this to a larger scale to get some really epic battles going on (I only had 1 other for most of it and 2nd joined towards the end.) Story wise, I had no idea what was happening or who these people were. I understand that the Destiny story is a bit of convoluted mess anyway, so that is probably where some returning players are too, but it felt like we were missing some intro here. Can’t really judge, but I don’t expect to be overly interested in seeing how everything plays out. At least Nathan Fillion seemed to be having a good time though.
I was a bit confused by the weapons. Is this a Borderlands deal with gazillion weapons? I assumed it was, but there wasn’t much of that on display in the beta. I was a Warlock and I had 3 weapons. 2 seemed to be virtually the same machine guns, but 1 was better than the other, whilst the third was some kind of rail gun. I was expecting to get more weapons from enemies, but never saw any drops. There didn’t seem to be any way to get any other weapons at all (and no armour or other items either.) Again, I assume this is just the beta, but do we get more variety or is it just variations on your class’s theme?
The PvP was fun for a couple of rounds, but seemed to be the usual case of one side dominating the other. I was regularly getting killed by weapons that seemed better than what I had too. There just didn’t seem a huge amount to the mode though and not sure if it is something I would want to return to much.
So, would I want to buy straight away? Hmm… Still not sure. I certainly liked what I played and would happily play more. As I said in a post further up, it would likely be just me playing, so that is obviously putting me off a bit, but I could see myself getting a good few hours of enjoyment out of it. Whether I would get £45 worth is another matter though. Think I will need to wait for reviews.
30/08/2017 at 19:10 Janichsan says:
No, not quite. There are a number of predefined weapon models (I think Destiny 1 had a few hundreds), which can have certain variations in unlockable, weapon specific modifications. There’s far less variation as in Borderlands, especially since ultimately you will gravitate towards a relatively small number of higher end weapons.
30/08/2017 at 22:46 Jaramide says:
After playing the Beta I have to say that I’m incredibly…bored.
Is this the gameplay that every console gamer has been raving about for years? It all feels very old school and not in a good way. It feels like one of the most generic Sci-fi shooters ever only with a bigger budget. If this is what Bungie thinks will get PC gamers playing their game I think they are in for a rude awakening.
31/08/2017 at 00:21 Koozer says:
I just don’t know why I would buy Destiny when I’ve already played Borderlands, Unreal Tournament and Warframe. It doesn’t seem to do anything new.
31/08/2017 at 09:37 Janichsan says:
Then why buy new games at all? Everything under the sun has already been done. Why did you even buy Unreal Tournament when Quake had done the same before?
31/08/2017 at 05:49 Deathshadow says:
This “beta” feels more like a Demo.