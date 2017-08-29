Following paid mods fiasco, Bethesda launch Fallout 4 Creation Club

The first digital fruits of Bethesda’s new kinda-sorta-paid-mods programme, the Creation Club, arrive today in Fallout 4 [official site]. It’ll then hit Skyrim in September. Unlike Bethesda’s disastrous first flirtation with paid mods for Skyrim in 2015, which was quickly abandoned, the Creation Club is more like a DLC microtransaction store partially outsourced to modders. It’s a selection of new content Bethesda are approving and commissioning themselves rather than Steam’s failed free-for-all marketplace where anyone could upload anything, see. The initial Creation Club lineup is pretty bland, mind, just odds and ends.
Swing on by Bethesda’s blog to see everything in the Fallout 4 Creation Club’s launch lineup. Content includes clobber like Chinese Stealth Armor and Morgan Yu’s spacesuit from Prey 2017, Pip-Boy reskins, weapons, furniture for base-building, and a cheeky nod to Oblivion’s horse armour upset with a set of power armour covered in bashed bits of model horses.
Some of the bits have quests attached but largely it looks quite boring. I don’t think I’d download any of these as free mods, let alone pay a couple of quid for them.
The Creation Club runs on a new microtransaction currency, Credits, of which all players are being given 100 free (about a dollar’s worth). The Credits will be shared across both Fallout 4 and Skyrim, as well as Steam and Xbox copies of the games – but not the PlayStation versions.
The Creation Club arrives with update 1.10 today, which launched in beta yesterday. It’ll launch for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition some time in September.
2015’s paid mods fiasco was a Steam plan Bethesda joined in on, while the Creation Club is entirely Bethesda’s gig. Valve still haven’t returned to paid mods but Bethesda are back with a different take.
Rather than letting anyone whack anything up and charge for it (whether they made it or not), this is basically a DLC pipeline which can use modders as freelancers. Would-be Creators need to apply, pitch original ideas, and work like it’s serious business. Bethesda explain:
“Creators are required to submit documentation pitches which go through an approval process. All content must be new and original. Once a concept is approved, a development schedule with Alpha, Beta and Release milestones is created. Creations go through our full development pipeline, which Creators participate in. Bethesda Game Studios developers work with Creators to iterate and polish their work along with full QA cycles. The content is fully localized, as well.”
Bethesda insist that Creations aren’t paid mods, and that they won’t try to shut down modding. Creators are paid at milestones, as in regular development. Bethesda say they’ve made “most” of the Creation Club stuff themselves anyway. And mods, they say, “will remain a free and open system where anyone can create and share what they’d like”.
“We’ve looked at many ways to do ‘paid mods’, and the problems outweigh the benefits. We’ve encountered many of those issues before. But, there’s a constant demand from our fans to add more official high quality content to our games, and while we are able to create a lot of it, we think many in our community have the talent to work directly with us and create some amazing new things.”
This all seems fairly innocuous so far. Some high-quality (but minor, dull, and overpriced) new DLC is out for Fallout 4. I’m rarely pleased by retrofitted microtransactions but they seem highly optional and ignorable. I don’t worry about Bethesda hypothetically trying to push the Creation Club by cutting down content included with their open-world RPGs because they’re an inch deep and a mile wide anyway – there’s so little variety they could trim while still having a viable game.
I’m sure Bethesda have hopes for grander Club releases than this pointless assortment of trinkets and baubles, but I can’t see it killing free mods. If the Club becomes a roaring success, maybe a few modders will be able to make a living from their skills rather than doing it as a hobby but hey, good for them. There’s certainly no shortage of other people keen to make things for funsies and share them free.
29/08/2017 at 15:43 Mutant says:
Problem with larger, more ambitious mods being paid for is that they have to guarantee it’ll work no matter the setup. Larger mods tend to create all manner of conflicts with one-another because they sometimes tread in the same fields, and the larger the mod is the more difficult it becomes to guarantee compatibility, I imagine quality-control will be a bit of a nightmare the more the library grows, which is why they’re including paid cosmetics since they don’t alter the game-world in any way and has zero risk of breaking anything, since it only adds content without being intrusive.
Is my take on it at least… If modders can make a living out of this, then cool. Free modding isn’t going anywhere as long as they continue releasing modding tools, and even without modding tools the community always got around that to an extent by using free community tools.
Eh… Let’s see if this goes anywhere.
29/08/2017 at 21:08 sosolidshoe says:
Yeah, see, it’s the access to modding tools thing that concerns me. If CC ends up hosting mostly garbage cosmetic stuff you can find dozens of free variations for each of, there likely won’t be a problem, but if it takes off then even though it would technically be good for everyone in the *short term*(modders get paid, Beth get more money, we get cool content we otherwise might not have) in the long term it will have created a clear financial incentive for Bethesda to restrict access to or usage of modding tools.
“CC is fine, you still have free mods” is a sentiment that holds up only until Bethesda – a corporation obligated by law to extract the maximum possible financial reward from their activities and which was fully on-board with the absymal unrestricted paid mods model not long ago – decides they can make more money by funnelling a smaller overall playerbase into an in-house, proprietary, all-paid pseudomodding DLC store. The cynical git in me fully expects the next round of Bethesda games to give “Creators” priority access to the tools and make free modders wait weeks or even months, and to eventually start providing only “cut down” tools with less functionality than is available to “Creators” or just remove them entirely.
29/08/2017 at 16:02 Blackcompany says:
Paid mods for a 3 year old game built on antiquated tech that was severely outdated when it was new…
Surely this is just an introductory thing. I mean, who is the target audience for this? I have some stuff I can get them a good deal on that is totally relevant and not at all just stuff I want to dump off on extremely gullible fools who dont like money…
On a serious note: So long as they dont strangle free mods in the name of forcing their paid store, I am as okay with this, as this is irrelevant for their players. Mods are the ONE thing keeping Bethesda both in the spotlight. And that, is due to the mods being free.
Start exclusively charging for mods, and you will see a precipitous drop in the number of players willing to put up with the ancient tech, dated animations, stiff, stilted voice acting, poor combat systems and forgettable writing of a vanilla Bethesda game.
Keep an eye on where they go with this. It could simply remain utterly irrelevant, as modders and players alike pledge to “Forever Free” (see the Nexus for more on this). Or…it could go very, very badly for Bethesda if they force paid mods. And after the reviews Skyrim received when they revisited it a year later with DLC, after the rose colored newness had worn off, and the reviews out of the gate for Fallout 4…coupled with Dishonored 2 launch issues and lackluster Prey sales…I dont know that Bethesda can afford for things to get a whole lot worse.
29/08/2017 at 16:21 Metalfish says:
Whilst I don’t doubt there’s something to what you’re saying, I think you might be overestimating the proportion of users interested in/informed about free mods. Skyrim and to a lesser extent Fallout 4 were HUGE, especially in the traditionally less RPG-focused console markets.
I think pissing off the modding communities and mod users is a terrible idea, but it’s more plucking a few of the golden goose’s wings rather than cooking it wholesale. Bethesda will survive quite happily.
29/08/2017 at 16:59 wombat191 says:
Actually Fallout 4 was a bigger seller than even skyrim
29/08/2017 at 17:04 ZippyLemon says:
I think ‘forgettable’ is a bit generous. Who could ever forget such zingers as “I saw a mudcrab the other day” and “Heard any news from the other provinces?”
29/08/2017 at 16:12 wombat191 says:
I’m seeing this as similar to what Paradox do with a few of their games, releasing community creations as official DLC.
Only thing that caught my eye so far is the modern furniture pack, I love the settlement building :)
One thing that isn’t wrong is the price.. $3 or so for a gun and a quest?
What is not mentioned in the article is that they are giving people 100 points, enough to pick up a couple of pipboy reskins
29/08/2017 at 16:54 Alice O'Connor says:
That is mentioned in the article.
29/08/2017 at 17:00 wombat191 says:
Oh it is too. my apologies :)
*Offers macaroni statue of apology*
29/08/2017 at 16:20 gbrading says:
I still maintain this almost exclusively benefits Bethesda, rather than modders themselves. Bethesda would like to claim that this allows modders to get their due for their hard work, but if that were true, there are several other ways Bethesda could have gone about doing this, rather than charging end users for these additional bits of content.
Things like this make me exceedingly nervous for The Elder Scrolls VI or whatever it is Bethesda are doing next.
29/08/2017 at 16:22 Stromko says:
I would have hoped for some interesting quest mods or at least some new ideas, something that would add to the game, but I’m not impressed by anything they’re showcasing so far.
The homemade shotgun looks like the best of the bunch to me, but until one of the major balancing mods adds compatibility for it I’m sure it would be quite useless against the bullet-spongey and level-adjusted enemies that infest the Capitol and Commonwealth wastelands. I would probably have to discard it in favor of a combat rifle or gauss rifle fairly quickly.
I guess the irony is that Bethesda tends to produce content marred with flaws that are greatly improved by mods, and the more minor or obscure the content they’re selling the less likely it is to be fixed by the community and made palatable.
29/08/2017 at 16:44 Pich says:
the fact that they tout the mods going through Bethesda QA as a pro really tells they don’t know their own reputation.
29/08/2017 at 17:08 ZippyLemon says:
Trust me, they know. They’re highlighting it for PR reasons. Making BGS games bug free is an impossible task, but this gives Bethesda QA a win.
29/08/2017 at 17:02 Minglefingler says:
I’m curous as to how the virtual currency works. Can you buy it in the exact amount you need or does it come in preset packs that are designed to make you pay more than the mod you want to buy costs? I have a funny feeling I already know the answer but maybe Bethesda will pleasantly surprise me.
29/08/2017 at 18:50 Drib says:
Pretty sure they wouldn’t bother with a virtual currency unless you had to buy it in pre-set blocks.
29/08/2017 at 17:47 Drib says:
Wait, is that armor made out of Giddyup Buttercups?
I’m tempted, stupid as it is.
29/08/2017 at 21:16 left1000 says:
this mod was released as paid dlc. despite bethseda’s promise that old mods wouldn’t be allowed on creation club?
