Tribes-y FPS Midair soars into early access

Who even walks these days? It’s so pedestrian. No, Midair [official site] has only the briefest of dalliances with walking. Drawing heavy inspiration from vintage series Tribes, it sends players whooshing up hills and soaring through the air with that classic ‘skiing’ motion as they try to capture flags and shoot each other’s face off. After whooshing down the hill of Kickstarter with a successful crowdfunding campaign in 2016, Midair has now rocketed up a hill and into the skies of Steam Early Access as it prepares to stick the landing with a full launch in early 2018.
You know Tribes, yeah? A multiplayer FPS where players try to defend their flag while capturing the enemy’s, building fortifications, using vehicles, mastering movement tricks, and shooting faces? Midair is that but new. Yeah, sure, Hi-Rez’s Tribes: Ascend is also that but new, but Midair cuts closer to original (better, many would say) formula – and besides, Ascend received its final update last year.
Midair will be free-to-play when it launches in early 2018, some time before the end of March. For now, it costs cash to play during early access – £22.99/27,99€/$29.99.
When Midair hits in full, early accesseers will get a ‘Progression Pass’ that lets them skip the progression system and instantly unlock everything. Along with cosmetic dooads, that pass is how developers Archetype Studios plan to monetise the game. They say:
“In Midair, we do not believe in ‘Pay to Win.’ We want players to be able to jump in and have fun without needing to pay money to get the best weapons or abilities. For free to play users, we will have a progression system that does require the user to move their way up a progression ladder and unlock items related to gameplay. If this isn’t for you, we are offering a ‘Progression Pass’ that has one simple effect: It unlocks everything gameplay related. Forever. This means that if we add new gameplay content in the progression ladder, you get it for free no matter when we add it. Think of it as buying the game.”
Observe, a series of pictures played at speed to create the illusion of motion:
29/08/2017 at 20:20 TychoCelchuuu says:
“We don’t like pay to win” doesn’t really match up with “you have to pay to unlock stuff,” but I can’t really begrudge them wanting people to pay money to play the game. In any case, since it’ll be free eventually, I think I’ll wait until then. I’m excited about a Tribes successor (it’s my favorite game of all time) but it’s hard to know whether this will be successful. It’s tough for team-based multiplayer FPS games to get legs these days. Witness Lawbreakers, for instance.
29/08/2017 at 20:31 Unclepauly says:
Haha don’t single that game out, there’s been plenty of games.
29/08/2017 at 21:17 Crimsoneer says:
Is Tribes Ascend still a thing?
29/08/2017 at 22:17 Chaz says:
Try actually reading the article in between the pretty pictures.
29/08/2017 at 22:30 Amstrad says:
It was briefly a thing again when they resurrected it and hit it with a bunch of patches and balance changes, but ultimately it was too little too late.
30/08/2017 at 00:18 Provender says:
I was a fan of the original and burned 100s of hours in Tribes Ascend, but much as I loved them I don’t think I have the appetite for another iteration. I thought TA already caught most of the magic, arguments about inheritance got largely bypassed with the weapon options, what were the other major bugbears left – health regen? Never bothered me tbh. Maybe I’m just old and jaded ;)