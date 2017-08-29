Rune: Ragnarok resurrecting Human Head’s Viking action

Human Head Studios have dusted off their horned helmets and announced a sequel to Rune. The studio might be best known for their work on Prey No The Old Prey Not The New Prey and its cancelled sequel but before all that, they had a load of Vikings murder each other to bits in their third-person action-adventure from the year 2000. Now they’re sharpening their axes again for Rune: Ragnarok [official site], which they’re calling “a sandbox, open-world RPG set in a dangerous Norse universe during the end of days.” Ah, the ends of days – will they ever end?

Though Human Head announce Rune: Ragnarok today, they didn’t show much of it. Here’s the announcement trailer:

Axes and ice: confirmed.

Human Head promise “intense and brutal combat” and say that Ragnarok “places players in the middle of an epic battle where gods, beasts, and the last remaining humans struggle to survive.” The human condition, maaaan.

“By pledging allegiance to one of the Norse gods, players gain favor and special abilities to aid them as they raid enemy villages, fight the undead in brutal melee combat, sail to new lands, and craft powerful weapons to complete the goals of their god and conclude Ragnarok.”

No word yet on when Rune: Ragnarok will launch.

If you’re curious about the first game, it’s sold these days under the name Rune Classic with the expansion thrown in and a few tweaks and additions. It’s on Steam and GOG.