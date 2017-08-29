Rune: Ragnarok resurrecting Human Head’s Viking action

Human Head Studios have dusted off their horned helmets and announced a sequel to Rune. The studio might be best known for their work on Prey No The Old Prey Not The New Prey and its cancelled sequel but before all that, they had a load of Vikings murder each other to bits in their third-person action-adventure from the year 2000. Now they’re sharpening their axes again for Rune: Ragnarok [official site], which they’re calling “a sandbox, open-world RPG set in a dangerous Norse universe during the end of days.” Ah, the ends of days – will they ever end?
Though Human Head announce Rune: Ragnarok today, they didn’t show much of it. Here’s the announcement trailer:
Axes and ice: confirmed.
Human Head promise “intense and brutal combat” and say that Ragnarok “places players in the middle of an epic battle where gods, beasts, and the last remaining humans struggle to survive.” The human condition, maaaan.
“By pledging allegiance to one of the Norse gods, players gain favor and special abilities to aid them as they raid enemy villages, fight the undead in brutal melee combat, sail to new lands, and craft powerful weapons to complete the goals of their god and conclude Ragnarok.”
No word yet on when Rune: Ragnarok will launch.
If you’re curious about the first game, it’s sold these days under the name Rune Classic with the expansion thrown in and a few tweaks and additions. It’s on Steam and GOG.
29/08/2017 at 18:00 Pich says:
You know, in the age of Dark Souls and Darlk Souls-derivates, a remake of Blade Of Darkness would really sell well imo. it was basically proto-souls.
29/08/2017 at 19:01 Darth Gangrel says:
I’d settle for it being made available for sale. It’s great that most old games will work on a modern computer (through GoG’s and/or the community’s help), but some great ones aren’t easily available, which is a shame.
I tried out the Rune demo a few years ago and it was pretty good, but I already have a large enough GoG library of unplayed games.
29/08/2017 at 22:02 identiti_crisis says:
I never played the original Rune, but from what I’ve seen of it on the tubes, it seems to play quite differently from how Severance Blade of Darkness did.
Perhaps the extreme masochism that the Souls series has steered itself towards has left an opening for a proper stab at something more like my most favouritest fantasy melee action game, though.
Failing that, a nice patched re-release for modern OSs and APIs would be adequate.
29/08/2017 at 18:17 emge28 says:
“a sandbox, open-world RPG”
Of course! How could it be anything else!
29/08/2017 at 19:38 PancreaticDefect says:
As long as I can still eat lizards and smash mead tankards I’m in.
29/08/2017 at 22:42 suibhne says:
Rune was ridiculously fun for its time. Level design was compelling, visuals were impressive, sound design and music were great, and the combat was arcade-y but enjoyable. It offered a strong sense of progression with higher-quality weapons, too. I’m in.
29/08/2017 at 23:46 Spacewalk says:
I’ll bet that noone saw this coming in a million years.