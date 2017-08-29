Sonic Mania is out today and it features Sonic

Must travel quickly! That’s the infamous blue hedgehog’s catch phrase and it is doubly meaningful this afternoon, as the noted fugitive’s new two-dimensional adventure has been released on personal computers for all his troubled fans TODAY. Sonic Mania [official site] sees an alledgedly solid return for the steel blue country animal with a disturbing past. You’ll be using his trademark guddies and retro style to traverse whole new levels, including but not limited to:
- The Green Place
- Consumption Zone
- Fermented Cactus Juice Bottling Grounds
- Disco Wetlands
- Customs & Immigration
- Mammal Hell
You can also inhabit the body and mind of sidekick creatures like Miles “Tales” Prower, the ugly and resentful weasel with a hundred sorry stories, and Knuckles the Australian, a washed-up amateur boxer with an appetite for illicit pharmaceuticals. You can gang up in a co-op mode or compete with other players in competition mode, whatever those things mean.
As always, Sonic is seeking power and glory by subjugating the scientific community, focusing his cruelty and manipulative plots against Dr Eggman, a well-meaning and nervous lab technician seeking to disprove far-fetched “alternative medicines” such as crystal therapy by testing the effects of emeralds on animals. Previous studies have found neither health benefits nor harm arising from exposure to crystals.
You can buy Sonic Mania on Steam for £14.99
29/08/2017 at 17:35 Drib says:
RPS is where I go for all the most accurate Sonic news.
29/08/2017 at 17:40 wraithgr says:
Miles is a fox, not a weasel and his middle name is “Tails” not “Tales” although he probably has some of those to tell. Otherwise this article is 100% factual.
29/08/2017 at 17:43 Brendan Caldwell says:
Please. I think I know my Sonik.
29/08/2017 at 17:58 ColonelFlanders says:
Then why are you posting screenshots from Super Mario?
29/08/2017 at 17:44 Jaeja says:
Clearly a ferret.
(Or possibly a stoat.)
29/08/2017 at 18:18 Napalm Sushi says:
Miles’ slavish replication of Sonic’s every move and immediate reappearance at his side after separation or even death indicate him to be a traumatic manifestation of Sonic’s desperate isolation in the first game, obviously.
29/08/2017 at 18:37 Xzi says:
“and Knuckles the Australian, a washed-up amateur boxer with an appetite for illicit pharmaceuticals.”
I knew there was a reason I liked him best. What a backstory Sega writes.
29/08/2017 at 18:53 anon459 says:
Don’t underestimate this game. It’s gorgeous in motion and the quality and variety of gameplay they’ve managed with two dimensions is extremely impressive. The bosses are especially awesome. I think that if you enjoyed sonic generations, you will probably enjoy this.
29/08/2017 at 19:52 Catweasel says:
So they delayed the PC port for two weeks to patch in always-online DRM, is what I’ve been hearing. Is that really true, cause if so uhhhh, frick.
29/08/2017 at 22:54 Caiman says:
Yes it’s true, possibly the world’s first online-only retro game? Probably not, but the words “get” and “stuffed” in that order seem appropriate here. I say this posting from a 1 bar 3g signal in a small motel room, not enough to even launch Steam so I can’t buy and download it anyway. But if I could, I would be refunding it immediately when I got back into range after finding that out the hard way.
29/08/2017 at 19:59 ColonelFlanders says:
Colonel Flanders’ Finger-licking, chilli dog eatin’ review:
Get it. If you like platformers it’s fantastic, if you like Sonic it’s exactly what you could have hoped for from a ‘true’ Sonic 4.
The level design is fantastic and sprawling, the bosses are inspired, the remaster levels are cleverly and respectfully done, and man the soundtrack is fucking GOOD. 10/10 my GOTY.
/gush
29/08/2017 at 23:45 Spacewalk says:
Red skies forever.
29/08/2017 at 23:52 Pheeze says:
Guys, this game uses always-online DRM, Denuvo. Don’t support this release on PC, buy it on Switch or PS4.