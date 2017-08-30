GTA Online now has a battle royale mode

Aww, poor little GTA Online [official site]. It feels left out of the battle royale party being thrown by Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds and its seventy billion players. But it’s going to throw its own party, you’ll see, and you know what? It’ll invite armoured jeeps. Motor Wars is a new mode Rockstar have added in the recent Smuggler’s Run update and it involves parachuting into a “periodically shrinking kill box”.
Here’s the description given to the Motor Wars mode, from the update notes:
…this brutal Adversary Mode is a deadly scavenger hunt where second place is not an option. Up to four teams parachute into a periodically shrinking kill box strewn with a lethal assortment of guns, explosives and Weaponized Vehicles. Work together, find a vehicle, and fight opposing teams and the shrinking map to survive and win.
Sounds familiar. I’m absolutely fine with GTA following Plunkbat’s lead. The game already has all the necessary bits and bobs to create the same sort of wild, panicked hi-jinks in a dangerous and increasingly claustrophobic space, so why not use them to get a piece of that battle royale pie? And it makes sense to focus it on vehicles and ridiculous mayhem – that’s always been Rockstar’s angle – rather than trying to be realistic with their guns ‘n’ ammo.
That said, this isn’t even the focus of the Smuggler’s Run update. That’d be the new customisable air hangars with living quarters (see trailer above), where you can run a smuggling ring using seven new aircraft including fighter jets, bombers and cool-looking planes from the past. There’s also a couple of new fast cars and new clothes, tattoos and headgear. The update came out yesterday, so if you like to a) murder b) fly – you’re sorted.
30/08/2017 at 12:34 Nokturnal says:
A Battle Royale with cheese, if you will.
30/08/2017 at 13:35 ColonelFlanders says:
Someone hire this guy
30/08/2017 at 13:37 Janichsan says:
I’m more excited about the WWII style fighter planes. Although, knowing Rockstar, the probably all cost 30 million dollar a piece…
30/08/2017 at 14:16 OscarWilde1854 says:
This is the part that infuriates me the most… At the very least, can they include all this stuff in single player! I hate the MP in this game (takes forever to load a lobby, drops half the time, entering game modes always swaps the lobby so I lose my friends…) but I adored the SP campaign… At the end of SP I was a friggin’ billionaire on all of my characters and there’s NOTHING to buy… then in GTA Online I have like $5,000 and there are a million awesome things to buy.
If I could buy more garages, safehouses, weapons, vehicles, planes, helicopters, etc. in SP I would 100% play through the campaign again. Even the ability to have a “personal vehicle” with insurance and change it out by buying new ones… all of those mechanics would make the campaign WAY better and I could actually utilize all the awesome stuff they’ve been adding to the game. But no… unless I want to spend $100,000,000 on Shark cards, or grind out 50,000,000 on the same missions online, then I’ll never get to use any of these new toys.
30/08/2017 at 14:30 BaconVizion says:
YES! I love the SP and I love to waste money on things in there… I never play GTA online because of the stated facts above.
If Rockstar would make all of this available in SP it would be amazing.
30/08/2017 at 16:22 davebo says:
I guess they could deem it worthwhile if they capped the money you can make in SP and started making the single players buy Shark Cards too. Unfortunately they’re dead-set on milking the market for all it’s worth and microtransactions are where it’s at. (after you’ve sold a bazillion copies of your $60 game already)
30/08/2017 at 16:06 Chromatose says:
I would really like it if some of these upcoming ‘Battle Royale’ games took a bit more from the films that inspired them than ‘kill everybody but sometimes with tenuous alliances’. I mean I get that clumsy and thinly-veiled allegories about Japan’s hyperconservative education system don’t really make for compelling Twitch viewing or good marketing points, but some broader context to the violence would be nice.
30/08/2017 at 16:37 DelrueOfDetroit says:
This game has no ‘tenuous alliances.’ You are either on a team or playing solo. If you team up in solo you will get banned.
30/08/2017 at 16:42 Daymare says:
Really? So if I bought that game and played solo and met a player and we would decide to team up and duel later (e.g.) that would get us banned, even if there are no mechanic restrictions against it, and even if that might make total sense and add some emergent situations?
Wow. Okay. Guess I don’t understand those kinds of games at all, I remember reading about teaming up in tons and tons of games, though. Pretty sure in Rust, Ark, H1Z1 and whatever those survivals are all called, you totally could do that.
30/08/2017 at 16:48 DelrueOfDetroit says:
I think it’s to prevent people from gaming the system. If they allowed you to team up you wouldn’t have much of a chance winning if you did not.
30/08/2017 at 16:47 DelrueOfDetroit says:
Sorry, by “this game” I mean Plunkbat.
30/08/2017 at 16:12 Sui42 says:
GTA Online is trying to be an crime MMO, but instead just ends up being a UI lobby simulator with occasional snippets of gameplay inbetween the next stint of lobby rooms.
(and of course they’re gonna lock all this content out of the singleplayer… then you wouldn’t spend your real world money on it, would you?)
It’s kind of atrocious that Rockstar have one of the best open worlds (technologically and artistically speaking) and they failed (until now, perhaps) to actually try and do something innovative with the multiplayer.
Battlegrounds is a great example of how open world spaces can be used to great effect online. I feel like Rockstar don’t really deserve to blatantly steal its formula, seeing as how they’ve proven themselves completely incapable of shaping a decent multiplayer experience