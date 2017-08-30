GTA Online now has a battle royale mode

Aww, poor little GTA Online [official site]. It feels left out of the battle royale party being thrown by Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds and its seventy billion players. But it’s going to throw its own party, you’ll see, and you know what? It’ll invite armoured jeeps. Motor Wars is a new mode Rockstar have added in the recent Smuggler’s Run update and it involves parachuting into a “periodically shrinking kill box”.



Here’s the description given to the Motor Wars mode, from the update notes:

…this brutal Adversary Mode is a deadly scavenger hunt where second place is not an option. Up to four teams parachute into a periodically shrinking kill box strewn with a lethal assortment of guns, explosives and Weaponized Vehicles. Work together, find a vehicle, and fight opposing teams and the shrinking map to survive and win.

Sounds familiar. I’m absolutely fine with GTA following Plunkbat’s lead. The game already has all the necessary bits and bobs to create the same sort of wild, panicked hi-jinks in a dangerous and increasingly claustrophobic space, so why not use them to get a piece of that battle royale pie? And it makes sense to focus it on vehicles and ridiculous mayhem – that’s always been Rockstar’s angle – rather than trying to be realistic with their guns ‘n’ ammo.

That said, this isn’t even the focus of the Smuggler’s Run update. That’d be the new customisable air hangars with living quarters (see trailer above), where you can run a smuggling ring using seven new aircraft including fighter jets, bombers and cool-looking planes from the past. There’s also a couple of new fast cars and new clothes, tattoos and headgear. The update came out yesterday, so if you like to a) murder b) fly – you’re sorted.