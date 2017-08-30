Have You Played… The Dagger Of Amon Ra?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.
Because I haven’t. And I have absolutely no idea how or why that is.
As a kid, I devoured every adventure going. If my dad didn’t buy then, his friend Ted would, and they’d swap. And by these means, I’d get my hands on pretty much everything Sierra, LucasArts, Adventure Soft and Westwood made. But to be completely honest, and I’m completely bemused by how this can be, until today I’d never even heard of The Dagger Of Amon Ra.
A Sierra game that has entirely alluded me for decades. So obviously I’ve immediately bought it from GOG, and am cooing at the screenshots that show that gorgeous hand-painted style that most reminds me of Police Quest III.
So which other Sierra adventures have I somehow entirely missed? Well, admittedly I missed most of their text adventures from the early 80s, and we can brush over the edutainment titles. But when it comes to the graphic adventures from the late 80s onward, not many. Just three. Codename: ICEMAN being one other. And perhaps most pertinently, The Colonel’s Bequest, to which The Dagger Of Amon Ra is a sequel. Both made by Kings Quest’s Roberta Williams.
I’m completely thrown! Unless a coconut fell on my head, specifically bopping out this one piece of information, I cannot understand how I missed those two games. But I’m sure going to play them now.
30/08/2017 at 15:42 Drib says:
Wonder if they were any good.
Well, here’s hoping you have fun!
30/08/2017 at 16:02 unimural says:
My understanding is that Dagger of Amon Ra wasn’t really made by Roberta, being more of a Sid Meier’s kind of deal.
I never completed the first Laura Bow game, Colonel’s Bequest, but I remember both it and especially Dagger of Amon Ra quite fondly, even though I remember both as being quite difficult. No idea if it’s true. But I liked the real world setting, and the I liked the character as well.
I would love to hear John’s thoughts of Dagger of Amon Ra!
Codename: ICEMAN on the other hand I remember as rather forgettable. And annoying.
30/08/2017 at 17:50 Ghostwise says:
Remembering something as forgettable is no mean feat. It takes a strong, dedicated person to do that.
30/08/2017 at 16:05 SoundDust says:
Out of those three, I’d say you picked the right one to play – it’s the one I remember enjoying the most. Colonel’s Bequest was very tough to solve, as it needed several play throughs (or a walk through) to make sense of the intrigue. Codename Iceman had an interesting setting, but some of the puzzles got a bit too technical to enjoy.
30/08/2017 at 16:15 Ninja Dodo says:
I have! I played this game with my dad as a kid. It was great. Really enjoyed the mystery and atmosphere and skulking around a museum as an amateur detective, though I recall finding some of the deaths pretty scary at the time.
Caveat: There are some unfair puzzles and a couple of nasty dead ends so I would recommend consulting a guide before playing and referring back to it if you really get stuck.
Here’s a neat retrospective by Pushing Up Roses:
30/08/2017 at 17:59 Peter Milley says:
I remember some of those nasty dead-ends. Ugh. The stupid snake repellant. I haven’t wanted to smash a game more than that. “Why should I go down to the lab to refill my snake repellant bottle right now, I’m sure I can just examine this body first.”
30/08/2017 at 16:20 Risingson says:
Cmon John, if you are an adventure fan you should have read a million times that Dagger Of Amon Ra is the first solo work from Lorelei Shannon (edit: WRONG! Eating my words. Its design is from another guy called Bruce Balfour, with a curious body of work. Lorelei did write for it as Josh Mandel did). And a not very good one, as it is full of bugs. It is a very beautiful game, but that’s it.
Forget about Codename:Iceman as well. Forget about replaying Stonekeep, btw: I tried last weekend and its interface is like hammering your fingers. Do try the Quest for Glory games if you haven’t yet, Conquests of the Longbow and Camelot if you feel confident enough with some dead ends and such, and try the Space Quest saga. SQ3 is one rare game where there are dead ends and sudden deaths and somehow you don’t feel anger at that, because it makes sense and it’s fun and every death gives you a clue.
And of course, try all all those games with either good MT32 emulation or a good soundfont for General Midi.
Stay away from Police Quest as well. They have nice touches but are xenophobic and misogninistic as hell.
30/08/2017 at 16:24 internisus says:
This game made such an impression on me as a kid that I still have dreams about it once in a while.
30/08/2017 at 16:33 subdog says:
I only had vague memories of seeing the game box on the shelves at Babbages, until reading The Adventure Gamer’s take on it Monday:
30/08/2017 at 17:08 vorador says:
I never played Sierra games much since my father was more of a LucasArts guy.
30/08/2017 at 17:32 cpt_freakout says:
I also played this with my dad (well, more like watched as he played, but I pretended I contributed a lot), and have a few memories of certain scenes in the museum. We also used to joke about the way in which the characters would wobble when in the elevator (we lived in the 9th floor of a tower block). It was probably quite good, because my dad would just stop playing a game if it became stupidly difficult or if he didn’t like the story/writing, so yeah, you should give it a shot! You should also write about it when you do :D
30/08/2017 at 19:36 benkc says:
Yes! Enough so that that screenshot gave me a wave of nostalgia.
I was young and I don’t remember a whole lot of details but I still remember and am amused by the press pass. And I remember thinking it was good and didn’t have as many impossible-to-solve-without-a-guide puzzles as a lot of other adventure game I played back then.
You should report back after you’ve played it, John. :)