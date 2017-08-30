Cheap Thief and Deus Ex: it’s Square Enix week at GOG

GOG is having itself a Square Enix sale this week, which means a whole lot more than just Hitman and Tomb Raider for once. In fact, if you were to ask me, some of the most interesting things in this sale are the games you may have completely forgotten existed – like Gex, the gecko with attitude, Pandemonium, in which a lady runs to the right alongside a terrifying jester thing, and Omikron: The Nomad Soul which features a virtual David Bowie.

Oh, and you can get Deus Ex for a couple of quid, and it’s the same for any of the original Thief trilogy. The vast majority of the titles are dirt cheap, and you’ll be getting the lovely DRM-free versions of the games as is the GOG way.

Here are some of the highlights of stuff you can get this week:

Deus Ex GOTY Edition for £1.99 / $2.49 / €2.19

Deus Ex 2 for £1.99 / $2.49 / €2.19

Tomb Raider 1+2+3 for £1.99 / $2.49 / €2.19

Hitman 2: Silent Assassin for £1.99 / $2.49 / €2.19

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver for £1.19 / $1.49 / €1.29

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2 for £1.19 / $1.49 / €1.29

Thief 3: Deadly Shadows for £1.99 / $2.49 / €2.19

Pandemonium! for £1.19 / $1.49 / €1.29

Pandemonium 2 for £1.19 / $1.49 / €1.29

Daikatana for £1.19 / $1.49 / €1.29

Anarchonox for £1.19 / $1.49 / €1.29

Gex for £1.19 / $1.49 / €1.29

Startopia for £1.19 / $1.49 / €1.29

Urban Chaos for £1.19 / $1.49 / €1.29

Omikron: The Nomad Soul for £1.99 / $2.49 / €2.19

Square Enix Week sale from GOG.com

As it’s a sale with the word ‘week’ in the title, you probably won’t be surprised to learn that this one is set to expire at the end of the weekend, so get in there and pick up a copy of Gex while you can. He’s a Gecko wearing sunglasses, man, I mean come on.