Cheap Thief and Deus Ex: it’s Square Enix week at GOG

GOG is having itself a Square Enix sale this week, which means a whole lot more than just Hitman and Tomb Raider for once. In fact, if you were to ask me, some of the most interesting things in this sale are the games you may have completely forgotten existed – like Gex, the gecko with attitude, Pandemonium, in which a lady runs to the right alongside a terrifying jester thing, and Omikron: The Nomad Soul which features a virtual David Bowie.
Oh, and you can get Deus Ex for a couple of quid, and it’s the same for any of the original Thief trilogy. The vast majority of the titles are dirt cheap, and you’ll be getting the lovely DRM-free versions of the games as is the GOG way.
Here are some of the highlights of stuff you can get this week:
Deus Ex GOTY Edition for £1.99 / $2.49 / €2.19
Deus Ex 2 for £1.99 / $2.49 / €2.19
Tomb Raider 1+2+3 for £1.99 / $2.49 / €2.19
Hitman 2: Silent Assassin for £1.99 / $2.49 / €2.19
Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver for £1.19 / $1.49 / €1.29
Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2 for £1.19 / $1.49 / €1.29
Thief 3: Deadly Shadows for £1.99 / $2.49 / €2.19
Pandemonium! for £1.19 / $1.49 / €1.29
Pandemonium 2 for £1.19 / $1.49 / €1.29
Daikatana for £1.19 / $1.49 / €1.29
Anarchonox for £1.19 / $1.49 / €1.29
Gex for £1.19 / $1.49 / €1.29
Startopia for £1.19 / $1.49 / €1.29
Urban Chaos for £1.19 / $1.49 / €1.29
Omikron: The Nomad Soul for £1.99 / $2.49 / €2.19
As it’s a sale with the word ‘week’ in the title, you probably won’t be surprised to learn that this one is set to expire at the end of the weekend, so get in there and pick up a copy of Gex while you can. He’s a Gecko wearing sunglasses, man, I mean come on.
30/08/2017 at 12:24 Jay Load says:
Bought Omikron: The Nomad Soul (because they’ve fixed it to work on modern machines, apparently) and the Tomb Raider: Revelations/Chronicles bundle (because Revelations is, according to the reviews, up there with the very first game in terms of actual Tomb Raiding).
Question though: has Deus Ex ever NOT been on sale for a couple of quid? And the follow up: who hasn’t bought the game by now, apart from those that weren’t born when it was made?
30/08/2017 at 13:39 Drib says:
I’m pretty sure I already own multiple copies of most of these games.
That said, hey! It’s a good collection of titles that people ought to buy, if they can tolerate aging UIs.
30/08/2017 at 13:44 JakeOfRavenclaw says:
In contrast to common wisdom, I feel compelled to tell people that Invisible War is actually quite good–replayed it recently, and for my money it has the most interesting story of any Deus Ex (the tiny levels are, admittedly, something you have to learn to live with). Also the only Deus Ex in which you can play as a woman (Laura Bailey, in one of her first video game roles!), and the only Deus Ex to actually make the Illuminati ending seem like a semi-reasonable choice. I love the newer games too, but the ideas in this one just feel bigger (while still maintaining the goofy sense of humor that got lost in the reboot).
Anyone have thoughts on Project Eden? I’d never heard of it, but it seems like the kind of nonsense I might enjoy.
30/08/2017 at 13:49 klops says:
There’s also Humble Bundle, with interesting but apparently bland The flame in the flood and Human Fallflat for 1 €uro. Put a couple more and you get Samorost 3 praised by JW and Vermintide.
30/08/2017 at 13:59 Kollega says:
I just wish Hitman: Blood Money was on GOG. I’m more interested in it than the earlier games, because of its more sandboxy nature. Although maybe Contracts, being in part the highlight reel of previous two Hitman games, can scratch the same itch?
30/08/2017 at 15:18 Kaeoschassis says:
The real reason for this sale is for people who’ve never played the Legacy of Kain games to play the Legacy of Kain games (though blood omen 2 is optional as it was developed by a different team and is only tangentially related to the plot).
While you’re at it, see if you can “find” Blood Omen 1 anywhere (for example, by maybe googling “blood omen portable”), because in many ways it’s still a highlight of the series, and if you’re playing through the whole story its events are actually pretty worthwhile.