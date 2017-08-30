There’s snow hope in this Frostpunk trailer

Frostpunk [official site] sounds like a musical subgenre invented on the hoof by a jolly Kerrang reporter but it’s not. It’s an upcoming videogame invented by the makers of the very un-jolly (but not bad) This War of Mine. It’s set in a freezing future where earth is caught in a global whiteout and you have to manage a circular city that’s growing around a generator – your people’s principle source of warmth and energy. All the while tough decisions have to be made, like: “Graham is dead. Should we eat Graham?”
Here, there’s a new vid to show you.
As with War O’ Mine it looks to be one part survivor management and one part difficult ethics. The frosty society will need to choose what to do with people too heavily wounded to work, for example. You could allow them to live on and strive to accommodate them and retain your sense of humanity and compassion. Or just do ‘em in, the SCROUNGERS.
It’s a pity we can’t see more of the cogs and switches but Adam got a short hands-on at lights and images smorgasbord E3 and told us all about it on the following week’s podcast too. He makes it sound quite good, with all its Victorian-style child labour laws and relentless coal-burning. A previous trailer was more cinematic, focusing on a dangerous climb up an icy cliff. It’s very bleak. But that’s what happens when you annoy mother nature.
There’s still no concrete release date, but it’s expected some time this year.
30/08/2017 at 13:41 Drib says:
Can’t help but wonder where they’re getting the building materials in this thing. Are they mining it and forging metal? There’s no trees, so no wood. It’s just odd.
But, game looks sorta neat. If it’s priced not stupidly, I look forward to picking it up.
30/08/2017 at 13:47 Kollega says:
Like I keep expressing every time something horribly bleak and dystopian pops up, and keep getting dismissed as “stupid naive idealist” for… I really damn wish that someone made a game where you put in the effort to build a good future, and might even succeed. Dystopias are all well and good as a how-not-to-do-it guide, that is a given. But when all our visions of the future are bleak and dismal and about trying to survive in a horrible dystopian craphole, it gets more than a little tiresome and discouraging.
I mean, isn’t solving problems a fundamental component of fun in video games? And isn’t it especially fun when your problem-solving can amount to something more optimistic than “dying a little less quickly”? I imagine that cracking the extremely hard task of building a better future is exactly the kind of difficult problem that seasoned strategy gamers would be interested in taking on. And I mean, of course all of us have different visions of what constitutes “a good future” – but surely that’s just the reason to offer several different visions of one, maybe even in a single game where you can pick and choose your direction as you wish?
I honestly feel like in our popular culture, the idea of “what makes a good future, and how do we get there?” isn’t discussed nearly as often as it should be. Even in the most superficial ways, nevermind anything with depth. And games, with their interactivity, and the long-standing genre of building-oriented strategy gaming, are a perfect medium for fostering such a discussion.
30/08/2017 at 14:30 Solidstate89 says:
Here you go.
link to store.steampowered.com
30/08/2017 at 14:48 Kollega says:
Isn’t the point of that basically “you can’t win and everything is bad”, though?
30/08/2017 at 14:38 DoctorDaddy says:
Isn’t that what the Civilization series is about? Seems like the futuristic Anno games fit the bill as well.
30/08/2017 at 14:53 Kollega says:
Kind of like the futuristic Anno games, yes. But that’s probably the only series that does something similar. Civilization doesn’t really count for me, because it ends at our times, and leaves the future in question. Except for Beyond Earth – which wasn’t too well-received, but did for once bring up the question of what road to take towards a better future, and let the player decide.
So what I’m basically saying is “more of those sort of games please”. With more in-depth depictions of futuristic problem-solving, preferably.
30/08/2017 at 15:18 gentlehosen says:
Oh I absolutely agree with you there, it’s the reason I bounced hard off of This War of Mine, and why I’ll be avoiding this one entirely.
I would certainly love to explore the positive sides of potential futures, particularly with transhumanist ideals; it seems like 90% of the time any time transhumanism comes up it’s in a “here’s how it destroys humanity” sense, and the rest of the time it’s portrayed neutrally but in the middle of some other (usually cyberpunk) dystopia.
30/08/2017 at 15:44 Kollega says:
I know few people care, but what I’d personally love to see is exploration of how we can actually use transhumanism and related technologies to get more in harmony with nature and the Universe. Which I’m pretty sure is what the entire Harmony Affinity was about in Beyond Earth, if you play it optimistically. And for a real-world example, take the whole technogaianism movement, which is about using high technology to reduce our impact on the environment. Of course, this would require first and foremost grand social change… but again, a rich field for real science fiction and real thought about how to change things for the better!