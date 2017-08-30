Warhammer: Vermintide 2 bringing more co-op action

The ‘Left 4 Dead but with ratmen’ cooperative first-person action of Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide will return with a sequel, developers Fatshark formally announced today. Bearing the shorter, simpler name of Warhammer: Vermintide 2 [official site], it will… do about the same? Fatshark don’t have much to say or show right now, holding their secrets back until October. But screenshots show more outdoors-y areas than the first, and beyond that I’d broadly guess you and your mates kill giant humanoid rats in the face unto death?
Vermintide, to refresh your memory, is a 2015 cooperative-focused FPS for up to four heroes in the world of Warhammer (Fantasy, not 40K). Ratmen have come pouring out the bowels of the Old World to murder and devour everything in sight. It’s a class-based shoot-o-stab-a-zapper with the usual fantasy archetypes, rolling through levels like… it’s Left 4 Dead but fantasy and with classes and ratmen and loot and a progression system, yeah? It’s kinda fun, is Wot Adam Thought.
What’s new with the sequel? Dunno. The formal announcement Fatshark sent us contained no details, and the description on Vermintide 2’s Steam page is vague as heck. Steam does have some screenshots, mind, with many more fields and forests than the urban original.
Fatshark say they’ll reveal more on October 17th. Given the progression of your usual marketing campaign, I’d guess it’s headed for a 2018 launch.
30/08/2017 at 14:32 Rizlar says:
Splat the Rat.
30/08/2017 at 14:32 dog2 says:
they didn’t even optimize the first one yet. wtf are they releasing another game for
30/08/2017 at 14:35 Skaz says:
Inspired by L4D, replaced zombies by rats. Now just replace rats with undeads, and we’ve been full circle. Not that I would be displeased to slay hordes of zombies and skeletons with a Dwarf Slayer.
30/08/2017 at 14:36 xvre says:
Worth mentioning that the first game is currently available for cheap in the latest Humble Bundle.
30/08/2017 at 15:00 quidnunc says:
Thank you. I had been toying with buying it but it seemed a bit much at full price especially now when the player populations are low.
30/08/2017 at 14:57 SaintAn says:
Hope they at least improve the many flaws of the first and allow modding to improve longevity. Last time I tried to play again there was no one playing, and since AI is (or was) a broken mess I couldn’t play solo.
And I really hope them dropping the End Times from the title means it isn’t set in the End Times anymore. The Black Plague era had a Skaven uprising, and Vanhal was getting possessed by Nagash and raising the dead in Sylvania and fighting Skaven so that would add variety, so it would be a far better setting than the hated End Times. Only drawback is a lot of Skaven tech and creatures weren’t invented yet, or were only just invented.
30/08/2017 at 14:58 Anti-Skub says:
Always good when a developer brings out a half assed game with not enough content and ill-thought out progression, and then rather than fix their original game, they just re-release it as a “sequel”.
30/08/2017 at 15:08 Vilos Cohaagen says:
yeah. not for me. the first one was not very enjoyable, so I’ll skip this one.