Have You Played… Space Quest IV: Roger Wilco and the Time Rippers

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.
Space Quest IV is really, really funny. No, I’m not wrong about this!
If you were to go back to most early 90s Sierra adventures, you’d certainly struggle. The Police Quest games, which I adored, are far, far too fiddly, bogged down with paperwork that somehow can lead to a game over if gotten wrong, the King’s Quest games were saccharine shit, the Larry games weren’t half as funny as your pre-teen self thought they were. And the early Space Quest games are god-awful beyond belief. But Space Quest IV is something different. It’s actually laugh-out-loud funny.
I proved this to myself back in 2009, which I’m horrified to realise is a long time ago already, but at least while still in my 30s.
Space Quest IV is a game with the volume of gags that people misremember the LucasArts games having. This is a game where every single detail on every single screen has had about five jokes written for it, depending upon what cursor icon you click on it. And each voiced by the mellifluous tones of the late Gary Owens. His grandiose delivery of the nonsense made it even funnier than the text alone.
The game’s dreadful in so many ways, not least the daft numbers of ways you can die. But it still features that amazing joke where you go back in time and the game is rendered in EGA graphics, and for that it shall always live on in greatness.
31/08/2017 at 15:42 Canadave says:
I enjoyed Space Quest IV, especially for the silly gag of traveling into the future putting you in Space Quests XII and X, but I remember both III and V much more fondly for some reason.
31/08/2017 at 15:46 timzania says:
So I was super excited to play Space Quest IV, largely because I was a kid and didn’t know any better. With my CGA graphics it was going to be a struggle, since the game didn’t support CGA at all, but somehow I made it kinda-work in mono by copying the CGA drivers from some other Sierra game. (The joke about going back to EGA did not land.)
Looking back, that might be the first time I learned that screwing around with drivers can be more fun than the game… in other words, when I became a real PC gamer.
31/08/2017 at 15:54 Risingson says:
Agreed, but the good thing about (most of!) the Larry games is the puzzle design. It’s really amazing. But at the same time it’s very weird to me to admire the Larry games in a purely intellectual level.
31/08/2017 at 16:02 Infinitron says:
One of the most overrated Sierra games IMO. Very linear, and there isn’t actually a lot to do in the game world.
I think that as a traditional puzzle-based adventure game experience, Space Quest 3 might be the best – solely on the strength of its starting area, the huge garbage freighter.
31/08/2017 at 16:50 Kamestos says:
Did you know this game existed for Amiga ? As I had no hard drive it had a million floppy disks and it took 5 hours to load the intro.
Good times.
31/08/2017 at 17:19 Neurotic says:
Yeah, I did it first on Amiga. Talk about disk juggling! :D
31/08/2017 at 17:00 DuncUK says:
I did play all the SQ games (and many Sierra games) in completely the wrong order… I think I went II, IV, III, I, V. IV is the one I remember most fondly, I used to occasionally go back and play it through after completion just to immerse myself in the game.
The jump from II to IV blew my tiny teenage mind… whilst possibly not the best game in the series, the step up in graphical fidelity and the move away from cartoony graphics to something more approaching ‘graphic novel’ fidelity was all I needed to be completely immersed, and against expectations at the time I loved the point and click interface. The shopping mall, the dystopian starting location… I loved it all.
I particularly loved that art style which was perfected for me in Police Quest III, a particular highlight of Sierra’s and my formative years. Aaaah, nostalgia. :-)
31/08/2017 at 17:29 Maxheadroom says:
Space Quest 3 was the highlight for me. Never played the later ones but watched a play through of them a few months back when I was off work.
Cant say I was a fan of the bombastic over the top delivery in the voiced versions (reminds me of that god awful, unfunny Bards Tale spin off), but love it or hate it Gary Owens had a memorable set of pipes
31/08/2017 at 17:54 Andy_Panthro says:
Space Quest IV is one of my favourite games, and this era of Sierra was amazing.
SQ4 looked amazing, the music was great, and despite some dodgy puzzles I still love it. I feel similarly about King’s Quest V, but Space Quest was always better because of the sense of humour.