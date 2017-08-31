Humble Jumbo Bundle 9 is live now, due to get more jumbo next week

Humble’s latest Bundle is the ninth in the series of Jumbo bundles. As the name suggests, these gather up larger and more popular indie gems into one big package where – as per normal – the more you pay, the more you get.

This ninth Jumbo bundle includes river-bound roguelike The Flame in the Flood, Left4Deadalike Warhammer Vermintide, clumsylike platformer Human Fall Flat, trenchalike shooter Verdun and we-really-like American Truck Simulator, among others for up to $10/£8. A portion of your money will go to fund the AbleGamers Foundation charity or any other charity of your choosing if you have a specific one in mind.

The Humble Jumbo Bundle 9 is live now and up for the better part of the next two weeks, if it seems like your thing. More games are set to be added at the end of next week, as well, so check back to see what else your money will have gotten you.

Here’s what you’ll get with this one.

Pay $1 or more

The Flame in the Flood

Infested Planet

Human: Fall Flat

Pay more than the average

Verdun

Samorost 3

Warhammer End Times – Vermintide

More added next week

Pay $10 (£7.74) or more

American Truck Simulator

Pay what you want for the Humble Jumbo Bundle 9

