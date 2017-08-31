Pathologic remake confusingly renamed Pathologic 2 ‘to avoid confusion’

Ice Pick Lodge’s remake of Pathologic, their wonderfully unpleasant 2005 horror, has picked up a publisher and a confusing new name. The crowdfunded full remake is now named Pathologic 2 [official site], though it definitely is not a sequel. New publishers Tinybuild say that the name is, somehow, “to avoid confusion”. Right-o. Accompanying today’s weird news is a gameplay vidblast showing sickness, autopsy, and purification in the diseased and dying town. Observe:
Pathologic is a mystery-solving survival horror set inside a town which is being killed by a mystery sickness. This isn’t in the usual video game sense that NPCs sit around repeating the same few lines of moaning dialogue, but a real and terrible — and accelerating — decline that is lived across each of its simulated days. Playing as doctor, shaman, or mystic healer, we try to investigate the sickness. It’s a… life sim RPG survival horror? Everything goes bad, quickly, and survival and horror become so much worse.
You can read so very much about that in young man Quinns’s one two three-part diary. Spoilers, obvs.
So what’s up with this new name? Alex Nichiporchik of publishers Tinybuild says, “What we referred to as Pathologic is now Pathologic 2 to avoid confusion between the original game, Pathologic Classic HD, The Marble Nest, Mor. Utopia, and so on.”
Yes, it was strange that Pathologic has both a remake and revamp (one started after the remake was crowdfunded, even) and that does bring definite potential for confusion in whatever name they chose. ‘Pathologic 2’ brings a whole new load of confusion of its own, mind. Weird.
Well, expect Pathologic 2: Not A Sequel some time in 2018.
An alpha build should be going to Kickstarter backers “soon”, packing a smaller town and sketches of some game systems. Tinybuild say they plan to release builds fairly frequently, following on feedback to tweak the game’s direction.
31/08/2017 at 20:29 Freud says:
I hope they remember that complexity is not depth. Make it easy to play with meaningful player choices and it will find a bigger audience than the first one.
31/08/2017 at 22:23 wwwhhattt says:
I remember in one of the updates they were wondering if they’d wanted to completely simulate an economy just for the sake of simulating an economy rather than any benefit to the game, so I’d sounds like they know complexity for it’s own sake isn’t that interesting.
Script here: link to kickstarter.com
31/08/2017 at 22:26 upupup says:
No way it’ll be easy to play. That would completely clash with the tone of gradually being broken down in your pursuit of an elusive, impossible to catch foe, until there’s nothing left of you but stubbornness and regret.
Fun for the whole family.
31/08/2017 at 21:07 Meat Circus says:
The balls-hard survival genre is much more of a mainstream phenomenon than it was in 2005, that said the difficulty wasn’t the problem. The obtuseness was. And a lot of that was down to translation issues.
Ice Pick Lodge have a unique approach to exposition though. If they just handed everything you wanted on a plate, it wouldn’t be THEM.
31/08/2017 at 21:34 marcelocollar says:
Just increase the walking speed and it’s ok.
31/08/2017 at 21:36 lasikbear says:
Looking good from the video above, that guy was racing along compared to Pathologic 1: Original Version
31/08/2017 at 21:46 Don Reba says:
The original game wasn’t actually hard once you got the mechanics and if you weren’t opposed to some save spamming.
31/08/2017 at 22:16 upupup says:
Not a fan of TinyBuild (for one they’ve been consistently terrible at keeping their GoG games up to date) and the change to calling it Pathologic 2 is a bit weird. I’m still looking forward to trying this, though.