Podcast: The Electronic Wireless Show talks Destiny 2, Absolver and XCOM 2: War of the Chosen

Hark, it’s the sweet vocal vibrations of the humble RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show. The lads (lads lads) are back from the bright lights of Gamescom and ready to chat hard about the games they saw. But Pip is only giving us a maximum of three words about each one. Madness. Never mind, we can talk more verbosely about the alien-shooting of the Destiny 2 beta, or the otherworldly kickboxing of Absolver, or the other-alien-shooting of XCOM 2: War of the Chosen. It’s been quite a good week.



You can listen above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later. There’s no theme this episode, because gamez, but we’ll return to the normal chatscape next week, with some Quickfire Questions from the developers we met in Cologne.

