Shovel Knight: King of Cards bouncing into 2018

The final campaign of fab platformer Shovel Knight [official site] will arrive in 2018, developers Yacht Club Games have announced. Like the Plague of Shadows and Specter of Torment bonus campaigns before it, King of Cards stars one of the main game’s villains on an adventure of their own. This time it’s the dastardly King Knight, who’ll bouncing and bopping his way through four worlds and over thirty courses. It was previously expected some time in 2017 but now 2018 is the lucky year.

What’s the regal bounder like? Yacht Club explain:

“Tackle enemies and obstacles head on with your signature bash attack and finish them off with a dazzling spinning strike! King Knight’s play style is all about bashing, bouncing, and bounding!”

Oh, and it has a card game:

King of Cards will be sold separately for $9.99 or comes free as part of the Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove edition. If you’ve had Shovel Knight for a while don’t know which you’ve got, it’s probably Treasure Trove. That’s what Yacht Club renamed the regular edition to after they started selling the post-release campaigns separately, see.

Here’s a little peek at King of Cards from a Nintendo showcase yesterday (it’s on Switch and other boxes too, see):