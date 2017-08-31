Super Meat Boy Forever auto-running into 2018

Super Meat Boy Forever [official site], the auto-running sequel to 2010’s super-rad deadly platformer, has reappeared after several years in that Team Meat ‘missing-presumed-cancelled’ limbo state. Team Meat last night announced it’ll hit in 2018. Forever is an auto-runner, sure, but just as deadly and tricky as ever. This time, Meat Boy and Bandage Girl do have the ability to fight back, biffing enemies as they dash around. Forever also brings the twist of procedurally-generated levels which regenerate into a more difficult variant each time you beat them. Peep the re-announcement trailer:

The controls are on two buttons only as our squishfriends runs along, which contextually become a jump, a jump attack, a dive, and a slide.

“Two buttons doesn’t mean less control, it means we designed levels to use two buttons,” Team Meat say. “You can get a surprising amount of movement and precision by designing levels that complement your controls.”

I’ve called Super Meat Boy Forever an auto-runner but Team Meat consider that a little reductive:

“To describe Super Meat Boy Forever as an auto-runner would be a disservice. It’s like saying that Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a game about a swordsman. Meat Boy / Bandage Girl do always run, but there is so much more to the game than running. They can attack enemies, they can dash through the air, there are tons of levels, there are bosses, there are secrets, and there is a surprising amount of difficulty that doesn’t feel unfair. It’s everything you would expect a Super Meat Boy sequel to be.”

Maybe it’ll even teach me the true meaning of friendship and save my marriage.

Super Meat Boy Forever is due in 2018. Team Meat say they hope to have it out before summer.