Total War: Warhammer 2 system requirements confirmed

With Total War: Warhammer 2 [official site] now only four weeks away, launching on September 28th, developers The Creative Assembly have settled and announced the fantasy wargame’s PC system requirements. They are, unsurprisingly, about the same as the first Twarham’s requirements but very slightly raised so folks with sluggish PCs will want to check ’em out. And for folks with silicon-snorting framecrushers, beefy boxes bulging with ribs and oozing sauce, or chip-crunching cybermaws crammed with Datadeglovers™, they’ve detailed the sort of rig you’ll need to slam 60fps.

I do like that Creative Assembly take a stab at the performance and resolutions we can expect from each specification. It’s broadly understood that a game will kinda suck on the lowest spec but devs tend to shy away from stating that. Anyway, jam these numbers in your DIMM slot:

PC Recommended Specifications: Expected around 45-55 FPS on campaign map and in a 1v1, 20 units vs 20 units battle, default graphics preset set to “High”, running at 1920×1080 Operating System: Windows 7/8.1/10 64Bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-4570 3.20GHz

RAM: 8 GB

Install size: 60 GB

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 2GB | AMD Radeon R9 270X 2GB @1080P PC Minimum Specifications: Expected around 25-35 FPS on campaign map and in a 1v1, 20 units vs 20 units battle, default graphics preset set to “Low”, running at 1280×720 Operating System: Windows 7 64Bit

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo 3.0Ghz

RAM: 4GB/5GB*

Install size: 60 GB

Video Card: NVIDIA GTX 460 1GB | AMD Radeon HD 5770 1GB | Intel HD4000 @ 720p

*PC integrated graphics chipsets, e.g. Intel HD series, will require 5GB system RAM PC 60fps+ Specifications: Expected 60 FPS+ on campaign map and in a 1v1, 20 units vs 20 units battle, default graphics preset set to “Ultra”, running at 1920×1080 Operating System: Windows 7/8.1/10 64Bit

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790K 4.0 GHz

RAM: 8 GB

Install size: 60 GB

Video Card: Nvidia GTX 1070 8GB

And for people who pleasure themselves vigorously over graphics options menus, Creative Assembly have also detailed the quality presets. Mash this to see ’em. I can’t embed that table myself because it’s weird to include niche erotica.