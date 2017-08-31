Uurnog Uurnlimited adds co-op to Nifflas’s platformer

Earlier this year, Knytt creator Nifflas and chums released Uurnog, a puzzle-platformer about stealing animals to use them as power-ups, which also rocked neat-o algorithmic dynamic music. It was one of those there ‘Humble Originals’, smaller games commissioned by Humble for their subscription service and store. Now the devs are revisiting and expanding Uurnog, adding features like cooperative play and a level editor, for a new release as Uurnog Uurnlimited [official site]. Have a peek:

Uurnog Uurnlimited is not an update but a seperate “extended edition”. It’ll bring cooperative multiplayer, where the second player controls an adorable little dog, along with extra endings and boss fights. A level editor will follow some time after launch too.

The blurb blasts:

“Uurnog Uurnlimited is a delightfully silly 2D platformer inspired by games like Super Mario Bros. 2, Lyle in Cube Sector, and Dyad. Play single-player or co-op, explore the world through its many mysterious doors, solve puzzles and gather the items and animals needed in your save room. Careful though — the save room also saves your mistakes (urr nurr!).”

Uurnog Uurnlimited is due later this year. It’s made by Nicklas ‘Nifflas’ Nygren with artist Corrine Cadalin and a theme song from Harri Dammert. This time, Raw Fury are publishing.