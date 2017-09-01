Best PC gaming deals of the week

Welcome back for another look at the best PC gaming deals and other techy bits from the past seven-and-a-bit days. This week, we’ve got everything from Amazon money off vouchers to Suda51’s earliest example of eccentricity. Oh, and the Steam Link is on sale again, so that’s nice.

Right here, you’ll find deals that’ll work in the UK, deals that’ll work in the US and some deals that will work in both the UK and US, as well as presumably many other places. Let’s get started.

UK & US Deals

Let’s kick things off with a nice batch of classics available for dirt cheap. It’s Square Enix week over at GOG.com which, for once, doesn’t just mean Tomb Raider and Hitman discounts. This week, you can pick up copies of Deus Ex, Thief and Legacy of Kain games, all under £2 / $2. Most excitingly of all, though, is that you can pick up a working copy of Gex for the PC at a dirt cheap prices.

Square Enix Week from GOG.com

Right now and for the next couple of weeks, you’ll be able to throw down just about $10 / £8 and get a whole stack of games, thanks to the latest Jumbo Bundle from Humble. The Humble Jumbo Bundle 9, to be exact. Here’s what is on offer:

Pay $1 or more

The Flame in the Flood

Infested Planet

Human: Fall Flat

Pay more than the average

Verdun

Samorost 3

Warhammer: End Times Vermintide

More to come

Pay $10 or more

American Truck Simulator

To make the offer that much more jumbo, Humble promises more games will be added around this time next week and if you put your money down now, you’ll still get the added games later on.

Pay what you want for the Humble Jumbo Bundle 9

If you’ve somehow missed the very many other times that the Steam Link and Steam Controller have found themselves discounted over the past year, you’ve got one more chance to pick them up at their extra low prices. Right now, you can grab the Steam Link for £11.99 in the UK and $15 in the US, while the Steam Controller will run you £27.99 in the UK and $34.99 in the States.

In the UK:

Steam Link for £11.99 from GAME

Steam Controller for £27.99 from GAME

In the US:

Steam Link for $15 from Amazon US

Steam controller for $34.99 from Amazon US

You can currently order an Oculus Rift and Touch bundle for £399 in the UK or $399 in the US and, questionable currency conversion aside, that’s the lowest price this bundle has been in either of these areas. It’s also worth pointing out that this is the pack comprised of the Oculus Touch controllers as well as the headset itself. The Touch controllers alone are around £150 / $170 when purchased separately.

All in all, for your £399 / $399, you’ll be getting:

Oculus Rift VR headset

Oculus Touch controller pair

Lucky’s Tale

Robo Recall

Dead & Buried

Quill (Beta)

Medium

Toy Box

That’s not half bad, for the price. You can currently grab this bundle at Amazon UK and US respectively.

Oculus Rift and Touch bundle for £399 from Amazon UK

Oculus Rift and Touch bundle for $399 from Amazon US

In case you missed the release of this one, Songbringer is out now on PC (as well as PS4 and Xbox One) and is, at least in my opinion, a game that you should check out. Echoes of Zelda abound in a pixely world, here. It’s out now and Humble is offering the game up for £15.49 / $17.99 at present.

Songbringer on PC (Steam) for £15.49 / $17.99 from Humble Store

While you’re over there at Humble, you may also want to wander over to the Horror Sale that’s currently up for grabs. You can get up to 85% off titles like Outlast 2, Observer, Stories Untold, Oxenfree, Soma, Crawl, Slender: The Arrival, and more. For goodness sake, please play Stories Untold, by the way. It’s fantastic.

Up to 85% in the Horror Sale from Humble Store

UK Deals

After Tesco Direct’s batch of money off vouchers, it’s now apparently Amazon UK’s turn. The site is offering up to £20 off in the ‘video games’ category right now, when you enter one of three codes. For certain pre-orders, you’ll even get the £2 Prime discount on top of the money off voucher, which is a bit of a nice bonus.

The vouchers in question are as follows:

£5 off a £35 or more spend – VG5OFF35

£10 off a £75 or more spend – VG10OFF75

£20 off a £150 or more spend – VG20OFF150

All these vouchers are due to expire at the end of Sunday 3rd September and only apply to products sold by Amazon itself, meaning they won’t work on stuff sold by marketplace sellers, so be sure to add the item ‘sold by Amazon’ to your basket when trying to use one. You can find the range on the link below.

Up to £20 off selected games and consoles using codes from Amazon UK

It’s a very, very rare thing when you can find decent discounts on Apple products, but here we are. Currys PC World is offering up its remaining stock of the 2016 MacBook Pro with £450 off right now. That brings the price down to £1299 from a whopping £1749, while stock lasts. In case you’re wondering, this particular version has an i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage and comes in that extra nice Space Grey colour scheme.

MacBook Pro 13-inch (2016) with i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage for £1299 from Currys PC World

If you’re the type to prefer a Windows laptop and your particular preference lies within the ‘unbelievably thin’ type of notebook computer, you can head over to Acer’s official store today and grab a Swift 7 Ultra-Thin 13-inch notebook in fancy Gold colour with an extra 10% off, bringing the price down to £719.

Swift 7 Ultra-Thin SF713-51 notebook laptop for £719 from Acer Store

The Criterion Collection is an ongoing series of movie Blu-rays (and previously DVDs) that aims to collect all the very best films throughout all of cinema history and present them in beautifully put together physical editions. Right now, Zavvi is reducing the whole UK range down to £13.99 each.

Criterion Collection Blu-rays for £13.99 each from Zavvi

US Deals

Life is Strange: Before the Storm may only have seen its initial release this week, but you can already save a couple of bucks when picking it up on PC or Xbox One. Head over to NewEgg and use one of the below codes to do just that.

Life is Strange: Before the Storm on PC for $13.99 with code EMCRJDB43 from NewEgg

I’m not entirely sure whether my opinion that Shovel Knight is one of the most charming indie games of the last five years is controversial or not, but I’ve written it on the internet now, so I suppose it must be. Either way, Shovel Knight’s art style is celebrated wonderfully in the Official Design Works hardcover book, available at Amazon US right now for the discounted price of $25.33.

Shovel Knight: Official Design Works hardcover for $25.33 from Amazon US

Suda51, a game creator celebrated for the strangeness of his work, is responsible for games like No More Heroes and Killer7. One of his less known games, however, is The Silver Case – a game which recently received a remaster and re-release on PS4. That particular version is available for under $15 right now and if you happen to enjoy Suda51’s particular brand of weird and happen to be an Amazon Prime member, this is a game you should own.

The Silver Case on PS4 for $14.97 from Amazon US

Okay, we’re done for another week. Keep in mind that deals, prices and availability can change at the drop of a hat, so apologies if you miss out on something you wanted. I’ll be over at Jelly Deals, scouring the world wide web for more deals. Feel free to visit, or follow us on Twitter and give us a like on Facebook.

Did you know that Jelly Deals has launched a newsletter? It lets us bring the best deals directly to you each day. Subscribe here, if that seems like your kind of thing.