Competition: Share your memories of Obsidian games

Our cousins at Eurogamer are running a competition between now and Tuesday 12th September in which they’re asking for you to share your memories of Obsidian’s games. They’ll then select their favourite reminiscences and reward the authors with prizes, from free games (on many platforms) to free consoles. You can find more instructions at the link above, as well as read the many existing entries in the comments including stories of South Park: The Stick of Truth, Fallout: New Vegas, and more.
As described by Eurogamer:
“We’re indulging in a bit of a celebration of the work of veteran role-playing game studio Obsidian Entertainment over the next couple of weeks, and as part of that we would love you to share memories of your favourite moments from Obsidian’s classic games, past and present. We’ll be rewarding our favourite memories with prizes!
“The prizes come courtesy of Paradox Interactive, which is publishing a couple of Obsidian titles this month”
We’ll have a few articles about Obsidian games of our own over the next couple of weeks. In the meantime, this Fallout: New Vegas anecdote from Eurogamer reader The_Legacy is nice:
“My character had been plowing through the Mojave for a week or so, again in hardcore mode, battered, tattered, carrying a couple hundred pounds of items ranging from energy weapons to useful junk, barely having seen enough water to drink, let alone wash. Then she finds a puncture in one of the pipe lines in the area, from which water pours more heavenly than mana. It felt like it had been ages since my character, and by extension I, could relax and allow her to take off her back-bending heavy armor, ripped off of a killed centurion. The delight that came from something as simple as taking an improvised shower, surrounded by daring patches of grass and bighorners grazing nearby, was unexpectedly, splendidly refreshing, and reminded me: with all the horrors in the wastes, the rare beautiful moments become ever so more intense as well; and if grass and joy can still grow here, then putting that armor back on and persisting in good intention may be worth it yet.”
Keep in mind that you won’t receive any prizes for sharing thoughts under this post, which isn’t to say you shouldn’t do so anyway just for fun.
01/09/2017 at 16:51 subdog says:
I remember stalking my way through one of the first missions of Alpha Protocol, meticulously timing my movements and stealth takedowns to clear the level one section at a time. Then I reloaded a save and all of the enemies magically respawned. Good times.
01/09/2017 at 20:59 wombat191 says:
Ha I loved Alpha Protocol. I remember getting to the end, siding with the villain only to back stab him and give him not the data he wanted but an actual explosive, which was set off as I drove me speed boat off into the sunset
01/09/2017 at 17:01 Drinking with Skeletons says:
I shared my opinion on Mask of the Betrayer (and, I suppose, NWN2 in general, one of Obsidian’s more underrated, or at least under-discussed, gems). I won’t win, because I never win contests, but hopefully someone will be inspired to give NWN2 a whirl.
01/09/2017 at 18:18 Tycow says:
The RPS Wot I Think of New Vegas.
/me runs
In all honesty, one of the stand out moments for me was in New Vegas, when you’re helping Boone find who sold his wife.
The whole game was full of stand out moments, and great writing. :-)
Never expected the result of the correct accusation!
01/09/2017 at 20:24 subdog says:
That review is up there with “Pathological Liar” and “Cadaver Torso Statue” for great moments in RPS infamy.
01/09/2017 at 18:32 Seafoam says:
Fallout New Vegas in it’s entirety.
Most importantly my cowboy character, just the fact that you could use perks to make your character a sixshooting-quickdrawing-headshotting-paragon of justice is one of the best experiences I’ve had in games.
A ranger duster and a cowboy hat, wandering from town to town, protecting the innocent with my trusty revolver. And when all is done and justice is delivered, travel to the strip and relax by playing blackjack.
Kinda like Red Dead Redemption but on PC, the game so is wonderfully open ended that even that sort of play-style is completely viable.
01/09/2017 at 18:58 Tern1010 says:
Armored Warfare
I played it, but made no memory of it beyond being surprised that Obsidian made it.
Otherwise, Southpark for being surprisingly awesome.
01/09/2017 at 20:12 Monggerel says:
The sheer shock when I realized that Ulysses, the omnicidal antagonist of Lonesome Road (the final DLC campaign for New Vegas) was basically a splendidly malicious summary of all my gripes and resentments towards the circularity of the Fallout universe (and its *final* iteration in New Vegas, Fallout 4’s nonsense notwithstanding), and basically seemed to be my evil twin – the only difference is that I still felt bad about nuking everything that isn’t nailed to the Mojave. And that I couldn’t bring myself to do anything but an Independent Vegas / NCR run of the game.
I tried to talk Ulysses down, but halfway through the encounter decided that no, that’s not right – I had to kill him, because he was basically my own Jungian blast shadow seared onto the canyon walls of the Divide. To spare him would be tantamount to surrender, to simply ignoring the confrontation with myself and turning a blind eye to it.
And then the Lonesome Road was over, and Ulysses was laid to rest, his shroud the same old world flag he carried like a grudge. And I was free to do what I would never have done otherwise, which was side with Robert House whose political agenda I simply never could have stomached before, bloodstain on chest like map of violent new continent.
So thank you, Obsidian, you made me a worse person! And that is the greatest gift of all.
01/09/2017 at 20:29 MajorLag says:
I can’t think of any meaningful experience I’ve had in an Obsidian game. I just keep recalling endless hours of crouch-walking through enormous dungeons, stealing everything not nailed down and on fire, agonizing over what worthless crap I should drop so I can pick up more worthless crap, and backstabbing people. Once I backstabbed a dragon to death in one hit with the special backstab knife of stealthy backstabbery.
01/09/2017 at 20:46 Velthaertirden says:
Are you sure that you are not mistaking Obsidian for Bethesda?
01/09/2017 at 21:26 MajorLag says:
No. Which one made what again?
What can I say, I looked at the image accompanying the article and my ignorance did the rest.
01/09/2017 at 21:57 Dezmiatu says:
If you’re talking about Skyrim, then I have to agree backstabbing dragons in one shot with a dagger is fun but such a bitch. I kept running into the tail or wings, negating my stealth bonuses.