Human Head announce shmup MMORPG Survived By

Hot on the heels of announcing a sequel to Rune, Human Head Studios have announced another game that’s mighty surprising. Survived By [official site] is a 100-player bullet hell shoot ’em up MMORPG, which is a description I don’t believe I’ve applied to any game before. It’ll have players exploring, dodging swarms of bullets, killing, levelling, looting, and crafting. Then dying permanently. Oh, but don’t worry: you’ll pass a little of your power onto your descendent to continue the action. It’ll be free-to-play and published by Digital Extremes, the makers of Warframe. Hey, here, have a look:

I associate Human Head with fancy 3D games like Rune and Prey and that’s certainly quite different.

The blurb says:

“Pushed to the edge of extinction by a ‘corruption’ that creeps into villages and towns within the World Tree, players will create a tiny but mighty character, craft fantastic and powerful weapons, level up, and explore a chaotic, monster-filled landscape. Survived By encourages players to select one of several classes (Alchemist, Harbinger, Infiltrator, Sentinel, Geomancer, and a Druid, for starters) to experience each one’s unique powers and capabilities. Every time a player dies, they’re survived by a new descendant who carries a small part of their legacy with them. These legacies provide benefits such as new buffs and stat boosts. With each successive play-through, players can select different survivors to experience a new way to defeat the hardest dungeons and bosses of Heartland.”

It’s maybe a bit like Realm of the Mad God? This is beyond my realm so I’m lost for reference.

No word yet on when Survived By will launch but closed alpha testing begins this year. If you’re interested, you can sign up on its site.