What are we all playing this weekend?

The whole RPS staff is meeting up next week so ignore whatever we say about playing video games this weekend: in truth, we’re all bulking up on protein drinks and press-ups to win the Annual RPS Pose-Off.
What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on.
Alec: [Alec has been fired -ed.]
Alice:
It’s me, your old pal Predictable Alice, again playing Plunkbat
and The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+. For a while I was only playing the Isaac daily runs but now I’m back on regular runs too. It’s certainly improving my daily scores and heck, it’s just plain fun. Maybe I’ll even return to those final two challenges to ‘complete’ Isaac completely, even if they are boring and do suck. Oh! And I guess Absolver
is out now.
Brendan:
I’ve been inefffectually biffing and powing my betters in Absolver, getting summarily boxed to the floor, and trying to understand why my Drunken Master style of kung fu looks less like Jackie Chan and more like Rab C Nesbitt. I’ll need to put in some more hours in the dojo and learn to land these pissed kicks, or I’ll be the laughing stock of the whole internet.
Graham:
I finished Titanfall 2’s campaign last weekend and enjoyed it a lot. I tried queuing for the multiplayer mid-week – I loved the original’s – and couldn’t even get into a game. A real shame. So this weekend I’m at a loose end. I might play my most recently installed game: The Shrouded Isle
, a doomsday-cult-story-management game which looks and sounds as if it might scratch the King of Dragon’s Pass itch I’ve had these past five years.
John:
I really want to play a ton more Songbringer, because it’s just so fab
. But I SUPPOSE I should spend some time with my wife and son, who are going away next week without me. Woohoo! I mean, boo hoo, I’ll miss them soooo much as I get to play games in the evening instead of fight a two year old to sleep.
Philippa:
This weekend I will be playing Plunkbat. I could also visit the pub. If there’s time I should try to fit in a spot of nerding out over some cakes.
But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?
02/09/2017 at 10:23 Jonfon says:
XCom 2. Finding the Chosen a bit incongruous. I’ve always had the aliens pegged as a sort of psychic hive mins with no real individuals. So having one constantly ringing me up to gloat and grandstand is odd.
Plus I made the mistake of allowing the kids to adopt and customize a soldier each. So now I’ve to explain to the 10 year old that she’s now in hospital after daddy ‘accidentally’ used a sword on a guy who was using explosives as cover. One more ‘pip’ of damage and I would be doing that parent thing where you secretly replace a dead pet with a replacement doppelganger, but with virtual soldiers.
02/09/2017 at 10:53 Sorbicol says:
That made me laugh so much. Thankfully my child is still too young for that sort of stuff so nothing for me to worry. War of the Chosen for me too over the weekend. Not got very far into it yet though.
Finished Divinty: Original Sin last night – fantastic game, looking forward to Original Sin 2 in a couple of weeks. I’ll need to pound out this XCOM2 campaign as quick as I can then.
02/09/2017 at 13:03 Rob Lang says:
Made me chortle. I let my 7yo he’ll make decisions in civ. Not always a good idea.
02/09/2017 at 13:07 Captain Yesterday says:
Fun fact: in the alien language, “chosen” means “one who is absolutely enraptured by the sound of one’s own voice and never, ever shuts the hell up.”
Really loving the game, but also loving the fact that my speakers have an external volume-control knob.
02/09/2017 at 10:44 Fomorian1988 says:
The latest episode of Telltale’s Guardians of the Galaxy, which I hope is where things really pick up, as the game thus far is mostly okay.
After that, I think I’ll start my two month long Pre-Halloween Early Fall Horror/Horror-Related Gaming and Movie Viewing Spooptacular, with The Charnel House Trilogy.
02/09/2017 at 10:49 FizicsMcmanus says:
Still trying to beat Dead Cells, I should get back to Prey but after on and off playing Horizon: Zero Dawn it has really sank it’s metal teeth into me.
02/09/2017 at 11:04 Ghostwise says:
Still binging over Path of Exile, but I’ve reached the “work to leave everything clearly organised and well-annotated for the next time I’m on a big PoE kick” stage.
02/09/2017 at 11:12 particlese says:
A variety, including the usual Devil Daggers and Dead Cells (just got to the wharf o_o), but now probably as much Lawbreakers as I have time for. The population grows ever lower, but the quick match queue is somehow still providing me with loads of fun games, so I’ll be getting as much as I can of that while the getting’s still good.
On a related note, it’s been interesting to watch the tone of LB’s chat shift as the game peters out. Upon release, there was much in the way of token “gg”s in unbalanced matches and varying amounts of flaming of teammates. Nowadays, at least in my experience, there’s comparatively little negativity, and that which does appear is usually directed toward the game’s marketing and related support, rather than other players. There’s much praising of individual matches and pleas to spread good words about the game. Anyway, now that I’ve taken a look beyond a couple trailers and LPs, I’m inclined to agree. The Boss Key staff’s tweets have this weird and very off-putting tone of “adults in the ads business trying to appeal to kids, but in the nineties, but with 1337/esports(?) faux-cussing and Sonic the Hedgehog Attitude™”. The game is fun to play, but their support of their game is…off.
02/09/2017 at 11:20 particlese says:
*awkwardly inserts positive/amusing aspects of in-game chat in a race against the comment-edit clock*
02/09/2017 at 11:14 Chaoslord AJ says:
I went back to Dragon’s Dogma. Grinding, loading times and backtracking irritated me last time but it’s nice enough with its blend of Skyrim, Dark Souls and weird pawn AI concept.
02/09/2017 at 11:31 Kefren says:
I’m playing through all my installed games in preparation for my new PC and Oculus Rift next week. :-)
Mostly Amiga games on my emulator, some Legend of Grimrock (much better than I expected), and a teeny bit of No Man’s Sky (as bad as I expected – the interface is hostile).
02/09/2017 at 11:37 Glacious says:
A very variegated videogame venture for me for once. Polished of Kentucky Route Zero Act III on Friday night. Just cracked a beverage to accompany a relaxing run through Refunct to clear the mind before donning the diving suit to explore more of Bioshock 2.
02/09/2017 at 11:46 Puppaz says:
Trying out a bit of Blood bowl 2 after I got the legendary edition.
First experience online wasn’t so good, guy raging at me for playing undead instead of a mixed team, then rage quitting after I started to win.
Since that a lot better, most people are just happy to give tips and enjoy the game. As I’m new they’re trying to let me know when I’m making silly mistakes (which is a lot!).
Other than that, EVE because EVE. Might try starting something else as well. Coming to the end of a bout of manflu so plenty of free time at home.
02/09/2017 at 11:57 BaronKreight says:
The Amazing Eternals. It entered closed beta stage a few days ago. The games a blast.
02/09/2017 at 12:09 Vandelay says:
I picked up The Evil Within last week and been quite enjoying it. I was quite surprised from the early levels to find them to be quite open to approach, when I was expecting it to be much more of a standard corridor shooter. Although it is a single “corridor”, there are plenty of small buildings you can explore or not, as well as different ways to enter these buildings, and enemies that you can sneak around.
Unfortunately, this has mostly faded away now that I am in the 6th or 7th chapter. The most open areas are now arenas where all enemies have to be defeated to progress. These are split up with corridors or the occasional little puzzle section. Still enjoying it, but it is a shame that the opening chapters showed something that might have been a little more interesting. I also find the design to be mostly grim and gory, without ever overly being disturbing or scary, which is a shame.
Also tempted to pick up Lone Echo, but will likely wait until I have finished The Evil Within. Anyone know how well it plays on the Vive, particularly the controllers? I assume it is the same as Echo Arena, which is just okay.
02/09/2017 at 12:10 James says:
Star Wars: Empire at War. It got a patch to re-enable multiplayer and adds official mod support!!!! It’s also on sale on Steam. Whether this will every come to the GoG version as well I don’t know, which is annoying because that’s the version I own. But hey, £7.50 is fine to replay one of my favourite RTS games with multiplayer – totally worth it.
02/09/2017 at 12:20 Morcane says:
Path of Exile, rocking my spectral throw lady and a dagger with a modifier called ‘extra gore’, and that’s not a lie.
I need help, this game is just so good. 4 years and counting of being played off and on.
02/09/2017 at 12:38 Joriath says:
I saw a video of a glacial cascade mine build earlier this week, so I thought I’d give that a try. I’m now level 51 and wondering where the week went.
02/09/2017 at 12:35 Avioto says:
Mario Rabbids, Grim Dawn, Warriors All-Stars, X-Morph Defense.
And I am putting my last hours into PES 2017 before the new one comes out. Still can’t believe the demo for 2018 is not on PC..
02/09/2017 at 12:41 NetharSpinos says:
This week, I ‘ave been mostly playing on…Prey. I bought it recently as it was on sale, and I’m very pleased with what I’ve seen so far. It is very much a ‘Bioshock IN SPAAAACE’ experience, though with perhaps less emphasis on a simple shooter. I’ve managed to avoid using the magical powers up until now, but it makes the game a lot bloody harder so I might give up and go full Wizard soon.
Also the nerf crossbow gun is the best.
02/09/2017 at 12:56 Ben King says:
No Man’s Sky again for me, just re-established my base post 1.3, and am looking forward to building a new rover shortly. Getting currency for ship upgrades and even possibly a freighter still seems like a crazy grind, but knowing there must be an economy scanner out there has me optimistic about things as does earning decent money through exploration now. Maybe painting some D&D minis with 3/4 of our campaign group, and my GF backed a cute little board game last year called LARKLIGHT which arrived this week, so we’ll give that a go.
02/09/2017 at 14:47 Shinard says:
Dishono(u)red 2. It took me a while to get back into the whole thing, but once it clicked that I could be non-lethal AND not perfectly stealthy, I had a much better time. Giving sword fighters a non-lethal option was a brilliant design decision, even if generally I think the sequel’s not quite as good as the first. And the movement system is a treat, as always – Blink/Far Reach is the best movement power in any video game. Yes, that’s right, even better than grappling hooks. Just finished the Clockwork Mansion and the Royal Conservatory – here’s hoping the rest of the game stand up to them!
02/09/2017 at 15:06 kelmorg says:
The excellent Xcom2:War of the Chosen. My only complaint so far is how lightly the new systems are explained(unless i’ve missed something) so playing through with a trial and error approach.