Pretty point-and-click 29 out later this month

29 [official site] tries to capture the emotional rollercoaster that is the last days of university: you’re glad exams are over but, gulp, you actually have to start being an adult. Developers Humble Grove call it a “magical realist point-and-click game”, and from what I can see it’s more focused on letting you soak up the atmosphere than testing your brain with puzzles. You control Bo and Ao as they wander through the flat they’re about to move out of (number 29, hence the name), choosing between dialogue options and piecing together their stories.

It’s currently available in beta through the developer’s Patreon page but the full game is coming out on Steam and Itch.io on September 29th, so not long to wait. Oh, and it’ll be completely free. Yippee!

29 will be releasing for free on 29/11/17, for windows, mac and linux.

steam: https://t.co/IkWbMGwTVA ⌂

itch.io: https://t.co/HnD3FB5fZf ⌂ pic.twitter.com/IAqnCiJB8p — hmblgrv (@humblegrove) August 28, 2017

It’s really the first chapter to a wider game called No Longer Home, which is a semi-autobiographical tale about leaving university, so if you end up liking this you can look forward to more in the future. Humble Grove are the folks that made Friary Road, the short-but-sweet narrative game, which also featured Bo and Ao.

Here’s more on what you actually do in 29:

“Wander through an intimate flat, examining the everyday belongings of the Bo and Ao; delve into their thoughts and insights, and mould your interpretation of the characters through branching, multiple-choice dialogue. Have BBQs, play video games and stay up late, just talking in bed.”

I’m a big fan of the aesthetic, and I like the way the rooms rotate to reveal a different perspective. The environments look busy and a lot of fun to explore. So, yeah, overall I’m looking forward to it.

Here’s a trailer, which is quite old but seeing as the game hasn’t been covered on this site before I don’t feel too bad about posting it: