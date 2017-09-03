Dino Dini’s Kick Off Revival slides onto PC this month

Top-down old school footy sim Dino Dini’s Kick Off Revival [official site] shoots onto PC later this month. It’s a modern take on Kick Off, the series that first arrived on Amiga and the Atari ST in 1989 and became something of a cult classic.

Kick Off Revival first lined up on the PS4 last year, and now it’s coming to PC on September 12th. The game has both local and online multiplayer (where you’re matched against a random opponent) and what seems like a fairly active community that arranges tournaments and organises goal of the month competitions.

It’s got a one-button control scheme relies heavily on a control stick, which you can use to determine power, height, swerve and direction of your passes/shots/crosses. Bring your gamepad. What set it apart in the late 80s was its “non-sticky” ball, which basically means players actually kick it in front of them when they’re dribbling rather than just glue it to their laces. So, you can’t just hot foot through the enemy team at ease and blast the ball into the net, then.

The Steam page is here if you want to check it out, and below is a trailer for the PS4 release last year: