The Sunday Papers

Sundays are for heading to a nearby open air market, for music and food stalls and hopefully sunshine. Or if it's raining, they're for staying in and reading a selection of the week's best writing about games.
Why does everyone hate Mercy? Apple Cider writes about the Overwatch support character, speaking to some of Overwatch’s best players about why the character and support/healing classes in general are often derided and considered unskilled,.
Every Mercy main that I spoke to about this lack of skill laughed about it, since anyone who has actually played the role for a significant amount of time knows how demanding it is. Playing support requires a high amount of game sense (knowing where enemies are), a continual tally of team and enemy ult usage, risk assessment in split seconds, as well as crisis prioritization. She is the antithesis of everything we think about first-person shooters mechanically and, therefore, earns a lion’s share of derision because of it.
Patrick Dane at Eurogamer tells the story of how Ark survived early access, which is in large part a story of repeated cock-ups even amid enormous commercial success. We’ll have our review up next week, by the way.
“They would try every single day to get a judge somewhere, who was not really familiar on the details of the case yet, to just sign off. Their argument was Ark’s existence was harming Dungeon Defenders. Like… how would you even justify that? Why would Ark being online cause Dungeon Defenders to lose players? The games aren’t even remotely similar! But to a judge who doesn’t know anything about video games, they might sign off, and when they couldn’t get one judge to do it, they would go to a different judge, in a different forum to try and get a similar judgement.”
Edwin Evans-Thirlwell also at Eurogamer wrote about Call of Duty: WWII’s beta, doing preview duty while placing the game in the context of previous Call of Duty games set in the past, present and future.
So we’re fighting the Nazis again. And in the game. Call of Duty’s return to the heroism-soaked beaches and foxholes of World War 2 is either providentially or unfortunately timed. Wolfenstein and Sniper Elite’s fine efforts notwithstanding, I’d sort of forgotten that National Socialism was once the industry’s second favourite foe (its favourite being zombies, which are both dependably noxious and, as mindless cannibals, easier to design around), and it’s odd to be kicking the crap out of them, or indeed kicking crap as them, in the context of a genuine far-right resurgence.
Kirk McKeand at PCGamesN wrote a short story about how one of Dishonored: Death of the Outsider’s writers, Hazel Monforton, came to Arkane’s attention due to a really great set of tweets about the Outsider.
In the thread, Monforton likens the Outsider to pharmakos, an ancient Greek ritual where a slave, disabled person, or a criminal takes on the role of a human scapegoat and is expelled from a community during times of turmoil. The sins of the Greeks are cast onto these victims and they become literal outsiders. As we learn in Dishonored 2, the Outsider was once a human who was sacrificed for similar reasons by an unknown cult. Now, from the void between worlds, he bestows powers on the less fortunate.
Patrick Klepek at Waypoint asks: have you tried to play a game on a PC that clearly couldn’t handle it? The question is inspired by Rare and their game Sea of Thieves, which they’re aiming to have playable (at extremely low framerates and resolutions) on really crappy PCs. As a one-time owner of many crappy PCs, I think there’s huge value in this.
No one is going to argue 540p and 15 frames-per-second is the ideal way to play any game, let alone Sea of Thieves. But it’s also true that many people are stuck playing on machines they would have upgraded long ago, if they had the money. Maybe there are technical (or artistic) reasons other games wouldn’t go to the same lengths as Rare, but Rare’s decision reflects the reality of how people often play games in non-ideal conditions. It would behoove more developers to consider this.
Kotaku’s Fave This is fast becoming my favourite videogame podcast. Listen to the latest episode, in which hosts Patricia Hernandez and Gita Jackson discuss how harsh the internet can be to the naive, the creatively inexperienced, and particularly children.
Music this week is still Girl At The Height Of Rudeness, a Japanese band. I need to venture beyond YouTube’s recommended videos to find new music soon, but not yet.
03/09/2017 at 11:39 Koozer says:
Sundays are for desperately trying to repair your boot sector after accidentally resetting your BIOS to factory settings.
03/09/2017 at 12:29 Michael Fogg says:
This should take 15 mins max :P
03/09/2017 at 13:17 poliovaccine says:
Hahaha
03/09/2017 at 12:36 particlese says:
RAID?
03/09/2017 at 14:34 Koozer says:
It was in RAID 1 and the BIOS reset the SATA mode back to IDE. I tried booting it before finding this out, which obviously failed, and now something somewhere’s buggered up. The BIOS is back to how it should be and the RAID is fine, it just won’t bloody boot. Keeps telling me ‘inaccessible boot device’.
Startup repair either fails or completes and has no effect, sfc, chkdsk and dism report no errors.
Next step may be to delete the boot partition and recreate it, before I resort to a fresh install…
You’d think I’d learn to keep up to date system images by now.
03/09/2017 at 12:57 Zorgulon says:
One thing the Mercy article doesn’t mention is the comparison with Team Fortress 2’s Medic, who I believe first introduced the concept of a continuous healing beam to an FPS. The same perceived passivity and antithesis to traditional FPS mechanics apply with how that class is designed, yet I don’t think Medic mains in TF2 (I was one) experienced anything like the backlash Mercy mains get in Overwatch.
I think as the article argues, that the characters explicit femininity and the unsatisfying nature of her Resurrect ability account for the difference.
It will be interesting to see how the perception changes when the new Mercy, with more frequent solo-revives and amped up Valkyrie ultimate go live.
03/09/2017 at 13:12 PseudoKnight says:
The lack of a comparison to the TF2 medic really missed an opportunity, given the games’ similarities. Some of it applied to the medic: mostly the lack of skill claims. At least, this was the case when I played in 2007-2008. I distinctly remember playing for kills with the needle gun a few times just to out-stage them. My most played class was medic, simply because it was one of the most critical classes to have on a team and get right, even though my play style typically differed. I played for team wins. The later additions may have changed his arsenal a bit to counteract this. I stopped playing after hats. I haven’t played OW, so I don’t know how much worse it might be for Mercy, but I don’t doubt it’s used by misogynists. Perhaps this amplifies the effect. Also, the built-in competitive features in OW probably doesn’t help. Most people played TF2 on regular servers without any ranking. (Competitive play was through organized matches.) People usually only start pointing fingers when there’s something long-term on the line. But it was definitely there in TF2.
03/09/2017 at 13:36 Zorgulon says:
Interesting. As I said, I never noticed it. People could be toxic at times, especially if they perceived you weren’t healing them, or had made a mistake, but that wider unpleasantness applies to all healer classes in OW.
The more specific antipathy towards Mercy is not something I recognised with the Medic. Most of the “no-skill” hate seemed to be directed to Pyros (“W+M1”), and turtling Engineers (which in large numbers absolutely were grindingly awful to face up against).
It’s also worth mentioning that it’s not just Mercy- Torbjörn, Bastion, Mei and Symmetra get frequent criticism for being “cancer”, and Junkrat (somewhat justifiably) for being a spam-friendly character.
I don’t know, and I’m sure it’s very different for female players, but my in-game experience of anti-Mercy sentiment is pretty low. I mostly see it on the Blizzard forums (predictably awful) and to a lesser extent Reddit.
03/09/2017 at 14:26 particlese says:
Thanks to you both for these posts. My experience with team support and competitive multiplayer in general is pretty limited, but I’ve been enjoying it a ton recently, so it’s interesting for me to get these other perspectives. (And frustrating by proxy reading about the excessive negativity.)
While it’s not quite as popular a game as OW or TF2 :) , Lawbreakers too has a medic class, and it constitutes most of my current experience with the role. I can’t personally compare it to TF2’s medic, but I can say that it has some nice offensive capability to it in the form of a (“spammy”?) grenade launcher, as well as some great movement options. Both these things seem to free it from the “stay hidden” mentality generally necessary for other healers I’ve played, namely Awesomenauts’ Voltar and the healers I played in ESO. (Slightly different beasts as non-FPSes, obviously.)
LB’s medic also throws a wrench in the gender-bashing works by having the role’s sex determined by which team you’re on. They function exactly the same, and they’re even, at least broadly speaking, the same race, so sexist comments would be even more idiotic than in OW. I suspect, then, that race would become the thing to bash, since that race is not caucasian. Or at least the offline bashing. Perhaps it would still be present in-game and only directed at the female counterpart, who knows…
03/09/2017 at 13:06 kwyjibo says:
This week’s music is from the Tokyo42 soundtrack, which despite being excellent, did not get a single mention in Alec’s review.
Go Go Go, deserves to fill dancefloors – link to open.spotify.com
Kyrie, has shades of Daft Punk’s Tron soundtrack – link to open.spotify.com
Check out the whole thing. I only discovered it this week because it being a 7/10 indie game means no one ever played it. But it might be the best soundtrack with the Tokyo in its title (which is pretty high praise).
03/09/2017 at 13:16 poliovaccine says:
Hey I played it! I thought it got a bit of a cranky review on this site as well.
03/09/2017 at 13:52 Vilos Cohaagen says:
I am checking it out on Bandcamp now. Thanks for the tip. Sadly the game itself just didn’t appeal to me.
03/09/2017 at 14:00 Vilos Cohaagen says:
BTW it is $8 on Bandcamp rather than £13.50 on Steam. Not sure why Steam is 200% the price. Oh I just noticed it split across 2 albums.
As an aside I just looked it up on Steamspy and saw this “Owners: 11,836 ± 3,708”. Ouch.
I know Steamspy doesn’t tell the whole story but blimey business is super tough atm.
03/09/2017 at 13:13 poliovaccine says:
That Ark article was a good read, but they missed a huge opportunity for a “life finds a way” joke..! Either that or I missed the joke.
03/09/2017 at 15:48 Ben King says:
I am ignorant of a lot of basic internet and computer things so I don’t know how to link to it, but I stumbled across a Twitter thread that was just a long list of common invisible game mechanics that really surprised me: forgiving jumps in an FPS by allowing players to complete a jump even if they have miss timed the button press and are in midair. Weighted health bars where the bottom few percent of the bar make up a disproportionate amount of total HP or else trigger a substantial armor bump for a few moments. Assassin’s Creed, and NuDoom apparently use this. Huge bonus damage for the last rounds in a clip, and most cleverly enemy NPC’s that move more slowly when not on camera, attributed to bioshock’s Big Daddies. anyone else see this thread?
03/09/2017 at 16:00 something says:
Polygon covered it, from this Twitter thread.
03/09/2017 at 16:22 Ben King says:
yeszsssss! Thank you Something! “interesting” HL2 bullet trajectories? awesome. expanding bullet hit boxes in Titanfall 2 for hitting ranged moving enemies more easily? also really neat. And I had no idea there were different movement routines for the pacman ghosts. At first this thread made me feel real bummed about my game assumptions, but now it just feels like a list of super clever human psychology hacks.
03/09/2017 at 16:55 toastmodernist says:
New Normative have an interesting article on Mercy along similar lines too that’s worth a read:
link to newnormative.com
03/09/2017 at 17:17 Jac says:
I used to try and play quake on a Pentium 60. Kind of worked at the lowest resolution. I also had no idea you were meant to use the mouse to aim and had no idea what strafing was.
Also final fantasy 7 on the same machine. It actually loaded but was probably less than 1fps. Played for a few hours determined to see it through but finally gave up after entering the first fight.