And then Geralt lived happily ever after

Few witchers live to have a happy ending but shucks, our lad Geralt has done well for himself. With the tenth birthday of The Witcher games nearing (end of October), a new video from developers CD Projekt Red shows him having a big old knees-up with his mates and loved ones. He is my favourite of all tired old digital men and has been through a lot over a decade and three games. I didn’t realise quite how much I cared for this motley crew until I started tearing up seeing them reunited. Bless ’em.

Ooh gets me right there. Reflection is for jerks. DON’T ASK ME ABOUT ANYTHING.

The Witcher games, based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels, turn 10 on October 26th. They’re perhaps my favourite RPG series, with so much heart and characters I came to really care for. And I always liked the eponymous monster hunter, Geralt, but by the third game technology had caught up to allow him such good performances. His pauses, sighs, little gestures, and resigned tone carry such a weariness with the horrors he sees – worst of all those committed by people. Seeing him comfortable here, ah, he’s earned it.

It has been a rocky journey at times, with a lot of patches and updates needed to get some of the games up to scratch, but I think of it so fondly. I’ll miss this lot. Gwent, the standalone spin-off from The Witcher 3’s in-world card game, will have a singleplayer campaign written by Witcher folks but it won’t be the same.

CD Projekt Red are done with big adventures for Geralt. Their next big RPG will be Cyberpunk 2077, set in the world of the dystopian pen & paper RPG.