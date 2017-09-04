Fugl: 3 minutes of being a swoopy bird!

I’ve been entranced by Fugl [official site] every time I’ve seen the flying exploration game pop into my inbox or my timeline. Hopefully I’ll get some time with it soon as it’s coming into early access on 14 September, then I can report back on whether it plays as well as it videos! In the meantime there is a three-minute video showing a slice of gameplay as well as just showing off the aesthetic – a beautiful cubescape with really nice lighting and colour palettes.
I do like the lighting in the caves!
“Our game, the meditative bird experience Fugl, aims to do exactly that: it lets players freely explore a vast beautiful world on their own terms. No set goals, rings to collect or enemies to defeat. Just discover the rich wildlife, meet animal friends and most importantly have fun; whenever you need a little time off from the stress of daily life.”
Looking through the dev team list, aside from Johan Gjestland, I see a few familiar names I didn’t know were associated with the project too – there’s sound designer Martin Kvale who I met at GDC because of his work on Hidden Folks and Keyboard Sports (you may know him via Krillbite’s games like Among The Sleep or from GoNNER) and Gorm Lai, a founder of Global Game Jam who also worked on the OSX version of Limbo. The artist is Marco Peschiera so if you like the look of the game go over to his Cartrdge page for little gifs of lots of charming animals!
LOOK AT THIS HERMIT CRAB!
AND THIS DUCK!
So yes. 14 September for early access over on Steam, all the usual early access caveats apply. The “about” section also has some detail about what’s in the alpha version and the bits and pieces the team want to add as progress continues.
04/09/2017 at 13:20 Merry says:
I agree that the images are very clever, but I detest pixellated (voxellated?) images so much. Very rarely there’s a work that I might like to hang on my wall, but I just cannot appreciate pixel art in-game graphics at all.
I assume the recent proliferation of games like this is a result of the upsurge in indie developers, for whom pixel graphics is a little easier to produce, but I didn’t spend £500 on a graphics card so that I can watch 300×400 graphics. It’s a major reason why Minecraft and I don’t get on too well.
04/09/2017 at 14:04 Caiman says:
That’s truly fascinating, thank you for sharing that with us, particularly in the comment section for a game where the appeal is the pixelly graphics. It really makes me appreciate the fact that the game isn’t for you, which makes me wonder why you even clicked on the story, unless it was for the very important matter of letting us know your aesthetic preferences.
04/09/2017 at 14:27 Merry says:
That’s very peevish of you, and it makes me wonder what universal appeal you think your own comment has? I thought the comment section was all about describing one’s opinions and preferences.
“in the comment section for a game where the appeal is the pixelly graphics”
I don’t think so. The developers themselves say it is a “meditative bird experience [which] lets players freely explore a vast beautiful world on their own terms” and “have fun; whenever you need a little time off from the stress of daily life”. Those sound delightful to me.
It is 3 minutes of being a swoopy bird! that first drew me in, and nowhere does it even mention pixel graphics, let alone say that the pixellation is the main appeal of the game.
I hope the rest of your day is a little better for you.
04/09/2017 at 15:08 Daymare says:
Wanted to write a similar response to this snarky comment, but probably not as concise.
Thanks for sparing me the time.
Edit: I have a problem with the Minecraft style of games. If I see it, I pretty much lose interest.
04/09/2017 at 14:56 anon459 says:
I have to admit I generally don’t get along with voxels either, even though I love high quality pixel art. This game, though, is one of a small number that I find quite beautiful despite them.
I also enjoy the clever use of such limited assets on display in those duck and hermit crab gifs. I think I enjoy them in the same way that I enjoy chiptune music. The limitations imposed by the medium force the author to think and create outside of the box, opening new avenues for art which would be impossible without such limitations. So perhaps the voxels are indeed the very thing that make this game so beautiful to me; I can’t really say.
04/09/2017 at 15:22 phuzz says:
I think those two gifs show off the best and worst of pixel (voxel) graphics.
The crab looks like some brown cubes and some purple cubes mashed together, but the duck manages to look very duck like, despite the limited resolution.
That’s my take on pix/voxel graphics, when they work well they do a good job of utilising their limitations, when they go wrong it’s just a tiny pixelated mess.
04/09/2017 at 15:45 MajorLag says:
“I didn’t spend £500 on a graphics card so that I can watch 300×400 graphics.”
I think that says a lot about how seriously your opinion should be taken.
04/09/2017 at 13:23 Time4Pizza says:
Not sure I can get behind an exploration game with such pixelated graphics. I mean its one thing to have 80s pixel art in an RPG or a game with actual, um, gameplay. Its another to have pixel art when the entire point of the game is looking at things. So basically this game is like Minecraft, except you can’t build anything?
04/09/2017 at 13:24 Spacewalk says:
I wonder if it uses Voxlap for its engine.
04/09/2017 at 13:29 Merry says:
Why has that bird got large ears? Is it actually a bat? Or perhaps they’re its feet, as they seem to disappear when it extends its legs to land. I think we should be told.
04/09/2017 at 14:10 Elthain says:
Its a Horn owl
04/09/2017 at 14:22 Elthain says:
It also seems like the race of bird changes multiple times during the flight, from crow/raven at the start to horn owl and then on to eagle and parrot later. I wonder if thats just going to be something that happens during flight or if its an actual game mechanic.
04/09/2017 at 14:31 Merry says:
“Its a Horn owl” Ah. Well spotted.
“It also seems like the race of bird changes multiple times during the flight” I also see a flying penguin at the end!