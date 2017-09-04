Have You Played… World of Tanks?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.
In my earliest days of video game reporting, I witnessed the absurdity of a tank selling soap. Adult robot male and one-time editor of this website, Jim Rossingnol, thought it would be interesting to our readership if he sent an underprepared junior writer to a tank festival in Dorset, England, where Belarussian developer Wargaming had set up a dark shack full of computers running their free-to-play warfare game World of Tanks [official site]. Two months later, I was in a giant hangar in Kubinka, Russia, wondering what I had done to either merit or deserve the honour or dishonour of being surrounded by decommissioned Soviet war machines.
World of Tanks, the game itself, has always been a slightly-better-than-average arcade multiplayer war game. But it also has an attention to detail and loyalty to these death machines that I’ve long considered simultaneously admirable and unnerving. It also has an audience big enough to warrant large competitions. At one of these competitions I asked a visiting Belarussian citizen about their dictator, Alexander Lukashenko, and if there are ever any protests against him.
“We protest, yes,” said the Belarussian. “But in quiet voice.”
I guess what I’m trying to say, via the respected art form known as the Have You Played, is that World of Tanks, for me, isn’t that interesting, but some things that have happened because of it, have been, leaving me with a weird feeling of gratitude to a middling videogame. Anyway, it’s still free-to-play, if you’re into that sort of thing. Recently, the developers added battles of 30 v 30 tanks which is, let’s be honest, too many tanks.
04/09/2017 at 16:59 rgk says:
The interview is amazingly funny!
04/09/2017 at 17:07 Halk says:
You mean the game where people who pay money deal more damage?
04/09/2017 at 17:20 Makaze says:
First of all premium ammo tends to have more penetration, not do more damage. Secondly, not for a very looong time now. HEAT and sabot ammo has been available for silver, for years and years and if you’re decent then you can more than afford to use it situationaly just by playing the game.
WoT’s not perfect but their monetization was relatively unobtrusive compared to a lot of other F2P games I’ve tried.
Caveat – I haven’t played in ~2 years, so if it’s gotten worse since then ignore what I said.
04/09/2017 at 18:00 Kohlrabi says:
Gold ammo (relatively to standard) gets much better in Tiers 9 and 10. And without an premium account, it’s already hard to break even shooting standard ammo in tiers 9 and 10, but paying silver for premium ammo will make that totally impossible.
It’s very much pay-to-win, or get broke in 9 and 10.
04/09/2017 at 20:19 Jane Doe says:
Its true that half the people seem to fire gold ammo exclusivly in Tier 9 and 10, which is caused by the current superheavy tank meta, but I have yet to meet a single player who actually buys it with real money. They just weave in a couple of lower tier rounds in their premium tanks (many of them have been aquireable via missions over the years, so don’t try the P2W excuse here either).
Also, ten bucks a month for a premium account is nothing for a game you enjoy. You pay more for a World of Warcraft subscription, or a cinema ticket. Calling that pay-to-win is hilarious.
World of Tanks has a lot of problems, from the stale meta, the boring map rotation, to the terrible EU support, but pay-to-win is not and never has been one of them.
04/09/2017 at 17:33 rollermint says:
“Premium” ammo can be bought using in-game currency…like ever since Windows 95…
04/09/2017 at 17:54 Someoldguy says:
I’ve enjoyed the game in a casual way and got to tier VII/VIII in most nationalities, but I’ll never grind my way up to tier X. The last time I played the new(er) interface really put me off, so I suspect I won’t be going back.
04/09/2017 at 19:19 Jason Lefkowitz says:
This was my experience too — World of Tanks is great fun up until Tier V or so, because you’re never stuck with one tank long enough for it to become boring. It’s like a whirlwind tour. But then you reach the middle tiers and suddenly there’s no way to keep moving up without doing a lot of grinding — unless you’re willing to pay real money, of course.
I should note that I’m not particularly averse to paying real money; devs who make good games deserve to get paid. I paid for a monthly subscription to WoT for a few months for precisely that reason — I’d had enough fun at the lower levels to make it feel worth paying for. But then I found myself grinding even with the XP bonuses you get with a paid membership, and that’s when I was more or less out.
04/09/2017 at 18:03 Cinek says:
IMHO the worst part of WoT is its community. Game’s fine, but devs being dicks (case point: SerB) and absurd elitism from XvM (case point: I’m late green, but some dude’s 5 points more than me so he feels entitled to bash everyone around like there’s no tomorrow) and absurd racism are the real cancers in WoT. Not to mention absurd stuff like ramming, pushing, blocking, getting in LoS, etc. etc… ~_~ I got tired of WoT, for good.
Seriously – from all the PC games I played WoT community is the most riddled with racist dickheads of all.
04/09/2017 at 18:23 mpk says:
I played in the very early days of WoT, and had a whale of a time.
Then it became apparent how much grinding was going to be involved to get to the top tiers of tanks. I am not a fan of grinding.
Then it became apparent that much of the WoT community was just the worst. Like, on par with League of Legends the worst.
Then I stopped playing.
04/09/2017 at 18:18 Eightball says:
I spent too much time on WoT a few years back (got into blue range, so I wasn’t a total shitter). I think a lot of the problems in the game stem from the developers basing their decisions on their most populated server cluster (Russian) and applying those decisions to the other servers (speaking specifically about NA East where I played). It’s understandable that that’s what they do, since that’s their native server and sees the most players(*), but it hurts the other servers, which never had the same player counts and it seems to be declining.
Specifically the tier system is balanced around the Russian server population, while NA doesn’t have the player counts necessary to make good balanced matches at the most popular tiers (6 and 8) which get stomped on by higher tiers (8 and 10 respectively).
*Despite being lower population the NA servers apparently generated at least as much money if not more than the RU servers (no surprise to see self-defeating running dog American capitalists hanged by the rope they sold to wargaming.)
04/09/2017 at 19:47 Lito says:
If we are comparing dicks here, I was dark purple when I played. Played a bit of the e-sports scene too, but damn, randoms without a buddy for support was a pain in the ass, cause of the attitude and the toxicity of the main game player base killed it for me. Sold my account and I am a happy camper now.
04/09/2017 at 19:47 BaronKreight says:
One of the greatest success stories in the history of gaming. Unknown studio created a game and then turned into a worldwide multi million dollar company.
04/09/2017 at 20:35 James says:
I mainly know it as that game that has pay-to-win ammo.
04/09/2017 at 20:38 Lord of Beer says:
War Thunder is significantly better. You get 3-4 vehicles to use per mission, so it is less campy unlike WoT. Secondly damage is based on knocking out crew members and tank components, unlike the silly HP system of WoT.
WoT is an arcade pay-to-win. War Thunder sadly though has a terrible grind even with a premium account.
04/09/2017 at 21:03 latedave says:
I’d second this, I prefer war thunders damage model and overall play style but the grind for both is horrendous once you get to a certain stage.
04/09/2017 at 21:48 Rorschach617 says:
Oh, did War Thunder stop their selling their magic radar missions then?