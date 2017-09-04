Buy a discounted SSD and get Rainbow Six Siege free

If you’re in the market for a new SSD or you just happen to be a sucker for collecting a seemingly endless supply of extra storage when it gets discounted like some people (look, I might need all of it someday), then you may want to head over to Currys PC World of all places today and grab a 250GB Samsung 850 Evo SSD at the discounted price of £89.99, with a free copy of Rainbow Six Siege thrown in for good measure.

That will be a Uplay digital code for Rainbow Six Siege, by the way, and only while stock lasts and all that jazz. IF you already own the game or don’t fancy some Clancy, you can head to Amazon and pick up just the SSD for a little cheaper (£82.99), though that offer is exclusively for Prime members at the moment.

