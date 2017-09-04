Buy a discounted SSD and get Rainbow Six Siege free

If you’re in the market for a new SSD or you just happen to be a sucker for collecting a seemingly endless supply of extra storage when it gets discounted like some people (look, I might need all of it someday), then you may want to head over to Currys PC World of all places today and grab a 250GB Samsung 850 Evo SSD at the discounted price of £89.99, with a free copy of Rainbow Six Siege thrown in for good measure.

Samsung 850 Evo 250GB SSD with Rainbow Six Siege for £89.99 from Currys PC World

That will be a Uplay digital code for Rainbow Six Siege, by the way, and only while stock lasts and all that jazz. IF you already own the game or don’t fancy some Clancy, you can head to Amazon and pick up just the SSD for a little cheaper (£82.99), though that offer is exclusively for Prime members at the moment.

Samsung 850 Evo 250GB SSD for £82.99 from Amazon UK

  1. 04/09/2017 at 10:56 Catchcart says:

    “Fancy some clancy?”, the streetwalker called out as I walked past, head down, cheeks reddening.

  2. 04/09/2017 at 12:25 Jay Load says:

    Tempting, but am waiting for a 500Gb so I can do a straight swap with my current HDD.

  3. 04/09/2017 at 12:50 svge says:

    I’ve got prime and it’s coming up as 95 quid for me.

  4. 04/09/2017 at 13:05 AngoraFish says:

    Who exactly buys an SSD for a bit of “extra storage”?

    Sure, grab an SSD to install your OS on, but seriously, I can think of cheaper ways to store my torrents and porn.

  5. 04/09/2017 at 14:08 Merry says:

    The 250GB Evo is still by far the most expensive model per GB. If you can stretch to a 1TB or 2TB then you would save well over 20% on the per-unit price. Oddly, 4TB gets more expensive again.

  6. 04/09/2017 at 15:34 gbrading says:

    That does sound like a pretty good deal. I’ve been looking for a new drive where I can record gameplay onto as I don’t want to do that onto my boot drive. I know that a traditional HDD would be sufficient but I’ve read SSDs are better at handling large disk writes smoothly.

    04/09/2017 at 16:50 AutonomyLost says:

    I own an 850 Evo 1TB and it’s been nothing but entirely reliable and wicked fast. Just an endorsement for anyone equivocating.

