Steamworld Dig 2 release date unearthed

Colourful shovel-em-up SteamWorld Dig: A Fistful of Dirt is getting a sequel, didn’t you know (you did) and the release date is now September 21, we’ve been told. But, oh no, that’s for the Nintendo Switch. SteamWorld Dig 2 [official site] will come out on Steam on the slightly vague “a few days later”. No worries, that’s still mere weeks from this particular arbitrary fraction of our temporal reality we’re calling “Monday”. Here’s a wee trailer showing off some of the pickaxing, grappling-hooking and monster-bashing.
You play as a new dig-bot, searching for the missing protagonist of the last game, Rusty. I got to play a teeny bit of it on a laptop at Gamescom. The controls were as smooth as freshly pooped silk and I liked climbing up them walls and digging for jewels. But having missed the original I couldn’t directly tell what was different. The biggest complaint from players, according to Brjánn Sigurgeirsson, CEO of Image & Form, was that there just wasn’t enough of it. So they’ve aimed to make this one longer and introduced more characters and shopkeepers at whom to throw one’s gems. They’ve also put aside the procedural generation of the original and designed the layers of earth beneath your feet in a more hands-on way, I’m told.
A dirt-covered sequel is good news for the likes of John ‘Loves Muck’ Walker, who left the original with a very happy face. He described it as “Spelunky for people who don’t like restarting all the time”. It’s part of the same Steamyverse as SteamWorld Heist, the turn-based space pirate romp with clever use of real-time aiming.
I hope now it is enough
I hope now it is enough
04/09/2017 at 13:54 Nevard says:
I’m starting to fall into the position where if an indie game is available on the Switch, I’ll buy it on there rather than my PC.
My PC is my main gaming machine, but it’s hard to compete with the portability.
04/09/2017 at 14:04 Stevostin says:
Unless you have a Surface… Although you’ll still need some form of controler.
Anyway, really liked the 1st one. Hope this one is great too.
Same thing here, I will buy this on the Switch.
Same thing here, I will buy this on the Switch.
Whether it is on my TV or on the go, it is just a better experience.
04/09/2017 at 14:13 Qazinsky says:
And why shouldn’t you! I know that this is a PC site, but the community seems pretty laid back in general, no reason to be defensive because you prefer it on a console. Same with people buying a laptop for gaming, or using a gamepad.
Let’s all just forget all that tribal us vs them junk and play our games how we want to.
As an aside, I have considered buying a Switch, mainly for that new Zelda game though.
04/09/2017 at 15:27 UncleLou says:
Same thing here. I’ve still not bought Hollow Knight even in the sale because I’d rather have it on the Switch.
Good thing that many indie games seem to come out at the same time. I also have a Vita, but it was always useless as an indie machine for me because I usually had bought the game 12 months earlier for my PC.
04/09/2017 at 17:08 InternetBatman says:
I always felt like PC and Nintendo complement each other well. Nintendo has so many great 1st party games, but it’s not great for a complete system. The PC is a great system for most games, but lacks Nintendo’s.
04/09/2017 at 16:13 iamgenestarwind says:
um i really want this to be on pc i hate the idea of it being switch only because i dont have anywhere near enough money to get a switch i really hate how video game companies are ignoring the pc market and i can hear ppl going but you can buy pc games online and yes you can but is there a store in the real world no the only gaming stores i have seen in the city are ebgames and they dont sell pc games any more i also feel angry about this because it reminds me of planets vs zombies 2 which you cant play on the pc
04/09/2017 at 17:09 UncleLou says:
I am not entirely sure what your point is – no boxed copy? The Switch version will be digital-only, too. At least at first.
04/09/2017 at 17:19 Neurotic says:
The first one was one of my favourite games of last year, and easily somewhere in my Top 20 All-Time Greats. Yeah, it was disappointingly short, although I wonder if it only felt short because what was there was so damn good?