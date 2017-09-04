Deadly Premonition director’s The Good Life starts crowdfunding

The director of Deadly Premonition, the world’s worst best game, has launched a crowdfunding campaign for his next game. Hidetaka ‘Swery’ Suehiro has split from Access Games and founded his own studio to make The Good Life [Fig page], a murder-mystery daily life RPG set in an English village — the happiest in the world, the locals will tell you — where everyone turns into a cat at night. Yup. Playing as a debt-laden photographer by day and cat by night, maybe we’ll solve the many mysteries of Rainy Woods. I’m well up for that.
We’ll head into Rainy Woods as Naomi, a photographer from New York working to pay off debt. She discovers the daughter of the village priest stabbed and floating like Millais’ Ophelia, and so begins to investigate the murder and the village, earning cash for her snaps along the way. It’s divided into days and seasons, with villagers following their own routines and Naomi meandering through it getting to know people and taking valuable photos.
Oh, everyone in the village becomes a cat at night, able to reach otherwise-inaccessible places. That’s another mystery to solve.
My favourite bits of Deadly Premonition were poking around the town while getting to know people and earning cash in strange ways (remember to shave!), so a game which focuses on that without any combat sounds wonderful.
White Owls are seeking $1,500,000 (£1.16m) on Fig for The Good Life, hoping to finish the game for the end of 2019. To remind you, Fig is a crowdfunding site founded chiefly by game developers. As well as regular Kickstarter/Indiegogo-style pledging, it lets accredited investors actually invest to potentially receive a return on their cash. Pledge-wise, chucking in at least $29 would get you a copy of the finished game.
04/09/2017 at 17:56 TychoCelchuuu says:
I like how the narcissistic person’s cat version is called “totally normal cat,” because cats are narcissists. Kind of weird that one of the cats is “gay cat.”
04/09/2017 at 18:29 Ryos says:
Knowing SWERY its the archaic meaning.
04/09/2017 at 18:39 Lars Westergren says:
Is he only gay in cat form? Are the humans of the village sexually attracted to cats in the daytime also, or only when they are changed? Attracted to fellow were-cats, or all cats?
I have questions.
Edit: Oh, “the villagers don’t remember turning into cats”. Ok we can dial the kinkyness down a few notches.
04/09/2017 at 18:45 Freud says:
04/09/2017 at 19:40 ZIGS says:
Depth of field: the game
04/09/2017 at 20:28 a very affectionate parrot says:
I think it fits with the way the town looks like a model kit
04/09/2017 at 22:44 malkav11 says:
Pledge addons include sheep for your in-game house, and a digital version of SWERY to have dinner with.