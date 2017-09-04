I am an Ironman idiot and XCOM proves it

As predicted, I spent most of the weekend playing XCOM 2: War of the Chosen [official site]. It’s good to be back, fighting against the faux-benevolent burger-making overlords of future Earth, but I haven’t actually made a great deal of progress in my new campaign. That’s because there have been several new campaigns, and that’s because I’m an idiot who can’t resist the lure of an Ironman mode, while secretly hating the reality of an Ironman mode.
There must be others like me. I suspect, in fact, that many of you are like me. Death and its consequences feel integral to the very nature of XCOM (and X-COM). My strongest memories of the original game, back in the nineties, all focus on the heroic deaths of my favourite soldiers. Firaxis’ XCOM games have gradually made characters less disposable, thanks to their specialisations making them integral to success and marking them out more strongly as individuals, but it just isn’t XCOM if nobody dies from time to time.
And, to my mind, it certainly isn’t XCOM if I can reload after a crappy mission or a stupid decision and magically resurrect the soldier who caught a stray stream of super-heated air right in the neck, or bring an entire squad back to life if I sent them too willingly and carelessly into a Muton meatgrinder.
And that’s why Ironman mode is the only way I play.
And that’s why I’ve restarted the War of the Chosen campaign three times in two days.
I tell myself that throwing the towel in after a few in-game months and starting over is somehow more noble than simply restarting a botched mission, but really it’s just a waste of my time and I’m effectively resurrecting the entire resistance movement every time I restart, so it’s not as if my way of playing is somehow more honest. If I really wanted to play Ironman rules, I’d play once and then delete the game when I inevitably failed.
The good news is that War of the Chosen respects my time. There are lots of monologued introductions and lengthy missions to introduce new concepts, but like the base game’s tutorial and introductory voiceovers, they can be toggled on or off at the start of a campaign. And I don’t feel like I’m repeating my previous steps because there’s enough variety in mission and map types that I’m not watching my squads bleed out on the same streets every time. Sometimes they bleed out in tunnels now, or in diners, surrounded by not-zombies.
I started a new campaign this morning. It’s an Ironman campaign, of course, but I’ve knocked the difficulty down to Veteran instead of Commander. This is despite experience telling me that I enjoy the game more on Commander difficulty, and that the price of that is probably walking back a few turns if I lose a soldier to an unlucky critical hit or miss a point-blank shot, the result of which is a chain reaction of events ending in the death of everything and everyone I’ve ever cared about.
The price of Ironman, for me, is restarting later rather than sooner. I don’t have the endurance to pull back from a losing position in the early stages so I’m not going to tough out an entire campaign when I lose my best soldiers trying to rescue one of my worst soldiers, and I apparently don’t have the willpower to resist the possibility of save-scumming if the option is available.
And that is why I am an Ironman idiot. I tell myself that all of this failure is character-building but in reality, I’m probably just ensuring that I’ll never see the end of a campaign in the expansion so this is a habit I should probably break.
Maybe next time.
04/09/2017 at 19:08 Aerothorn says:
I played the first Firaxis XCOM, as my first time, on Ironman and normal (having barely played any previous XCOM) – and it significantly contributed to my enjoyment of the game. But that was ONLY because, when I had really screwed up and everything was futile, I committed to continue playing the game till I flat-out lost rather than starting over.
And then it turned out that I was able to make a stellar comeback and I never actually lost and it’s the greatest rebound I’ve ever had in a strategy game. It was fantastic.
04/09/2017 at 23:21 Napalm Sushi says:
I once played a co-op game of Shogun 2 in which I suffered a defeat so catastrophic that my co-op partner suggested rolling back to before the battle. I declined and proceeded to play out a classic feudal samurai revenge tale that culminated in my new daimyo shattering the clan that had slain his father and humbled his family, on the walls of the very fortress his father had fallen so hard defending.
That kind of dissolved any desire to save scum even in games where it’s a quick tap of F9 away.
05/09/2017 at 00:43 GomezTheChimp says:
I`m so old that I remember when `save scumming` was known as `quicksaving`; a feature that was more than just desirable, it was obligatory.
My, how we mocked those damned console ports and their bloody checkpoint saves only.
Now the very term now used for quicksaving sounds somehow dirty and shabby, something I should only be doing in a darkened room when nobody`s looking.
05/09/2017 at 01:36 jssebastian says:
I don’t think quicksave/load are the same as save scumming. Save scumming is overusing the (essential IMO) ability to save and reload at any point in a game to reload every time something goes wrong instead of trying to make it work anyways.
I finished today my first xcom 2 campaign (on veteran) and overall there were 2 missions where I did a reload in the middle, and 1 mission that I replayed from the start (not because terribly important things had been lost, but because I felt bad about how I had played it and wanted to do better). That’s it, the other 34 missions I played through without reloading. So while I don’t get to brag about beating the game on ironman, I don’t think I was savescumming either.
BTW, I don’t know how it is on PC, but on PS4 there is nothing “quick” about either saving or loading in this game, loading takes literally minutes and saving is not fast either.
04/09/2017 at 19:09 Sandepande says:
I’m guiltlessly power-tripping in WotC; easiest difficulty, save-scumming, with doubled mission timers and the Avatar counter.
It’s superbly heroic.
04/09/2017 at 23:20 pipja says:
Wahahaha, so did I :p
Except I didn’t do the double timers. Save scumming is already plenty enough :p
04/09/2017 at 19:11 Hoot says:
I’m doing a Veteran – Ironman run right now, gonna bump it up to Commander – Ironman for the next one.
Even in this run I messed up twice early and lost both a Skirmisher and a Templar across two consecutive missions. Didn’t let it discourage me though, losses are inevitable, it’s XCOM. Now I’m decked out in Powered Armour, ready to take down my second Chosen (the Warlock) and am setting about constructing a Shadow Chamber (if you don’t know what this is, don’t Google it, just play the story missions) with Plasma Weapons currently being researched.
This is the reward moment, after struggling through 20 hours or whatever of dicey missions (yeah, it was dicey for me on Veteran cos I was a bit of a noob, I’ve improved now though) and now I feel the tide turning :) I’m not as scared. I can take the occasional hit without losing a dude or having him at risk of bleeding out and when I fire my boomsticks, now they really hurt those alien bastards.
04/09/2017 at 19:18 Phantom_Renegade says:
I recently got WotC for both myself and my roommate. We both play on Veteran (challenging enough for us:P) but he plays Ironman and I don’t. Since last week, he’s started and discarded about 5 campaigns. He’s constantly moping around the house, bitching about how unfair the game is. On the other hand, I’m having a blast. I don’t usually go back a turn unless I’ve suffered a ridiculous loss which I thought wasn’t due to my own stupidity. 1 or 2 deaths a mission seems about fair considering my capabilities. If I’ve done something stupid and lose someone, I figure that’s fair.
I’m not saying one or the other is playing it ‘right’ and Ironman is a good way to keep yourself honest when you don’t trust yourself not to savescum. All I know is, I’m enjoying the game and he isn’t. I feel like if he’d just reload a save from a few turns earlier every now and then, he might lose out on ‘authenticity’ but he’d be less obsessed with playing flawless.
As always, whatever works for people. Losing people is a big part of this game, but for me it’s easier to let go if I knew I could go back and save them. But at the same time the question is, ‘At what cost?’. If I save one soldier from a bullshit grenade, am I then setting up another to die in their stead?
For me XCOM is about knowing that you can do everything right and still end up with casualties. And nothing hammers that home more then trying desperately to save a specific soldier over and over again, failing and eventually letting it go.
I might have inadvertently created Groundhog Day for my favourite soldier, Samus ‘Metroid’ Aran, wearing an exoskeleton who got murdered by the Nightwitch(Assassin), then a turret, then an Archon, and then the Assassin one last time.
Ahem, I had a point. My point was, I think Ironman puts a ridiculous amount of pressure on the player to play ‘perfectly’ which means restarting and agonizing too much over moves.
04/09/2017 at 21:04 Hedgeclipper says:
Not just perfectly, while I haven’t got into the new Xcoms an awful lot of games with an ironman mode require foreknowledge of systems and gameplay to have much hope to win which means an awful lot of time on a wiki or replaying over and over neither of which seems much fun to me.
04/09/2017 at 21:28 Hoot says:
Ironman is more than fine when the mechanics are good and the game generates little mini-stories that you can nerd out over with your fellow gaming brosephs. Replaying it as a learning experience is great :)
It’s the same with games like Darkest Dungeon, Crusader Kings and EU4.
I failed my first 3 XCOM campaigns (on the first game) and I’m pretty sure I failed my first XCOM 2 one.
I expected to fail my first WotC game, but I dropped the difficulty down to Veteran as I heard it was a big expansion and wanted to see all the new stuff.
04/09/2017 at 19:22 Shinard says:
Also “alt-tabbing out and closing the game in the middle of a turn”. I do that far too often, theoretically just because I misclicked. But if I’m honest, a “misclick” can mean anything from forgetting about that Sectoid on Overwatch to accidentally triggering a new squad of Mutons. I had enough of myself and did a non-Ironman campaign – excellent decision. I mean, I’m probably reloading slightly less, and it’s definitely taking far less time. Don’t force yourself! Be free!
04/09/2017 at 22:00 LW says:
I had the same realization about playing Ironman-but-not-really, and decided to just force myself to commit to my failures. End result for me is that I’m actually enjoying it more, because I feel like I have proper stakes this time. Also the Assassin is genuinely my nemesis now, instead of just narratively, due to the squad-wipe she causes on a tunnels mission.
Luckily, the game is happy enough to allow for various styles of play, with all the bits and bobs you can turn on and off.
04/09/2017 at 19:23 LagTheKiller says:
Yeah. U thought that those pesky turna-after-every-ur-action-point overlords were hard? U know nothin Jon. On commander its all out apoplexy skillcheck where chosen can wipe ur squad while the mission timer is ticking. After 4th encounter ive learned that if u let a dude stunned she will drain his memories and run. Nonetheless The stronghold mission result by some miracle was 5 gravely wounded (3 of them bleeding out by the end of mission) and one lightly injured. (Templar just deflected back 5-6 times). It was satysfing af.
04/09/2017 at 20:16 Kefren says:
I’ve only played UFO and XCOM TFTD, but can’t imagine any other way of playing them than continuing to the bitter end no matter what happens. I see them as a story, and it needn’t have a happy ending, though I have completed both multiple times.
Then again, I only played Doom and Hexen as ironman mode.
04/09/2017 at 20:32 MegaTiny says:
There’s a good middle-ground mod called Bronzeman, it let’s you save outside of missions as much as you like. But in mission saving is off (even the auto-save).
So if you get a complete wipe of all your top soldiers, or the game bugs out and prevents you completing a mission (the doors to the prisoner van refusing to open being my most infuriating Ironman moment) you can still go back and retry the mission without being completely boned. But at the same time you can’t just reset a turn because you dashed your soldier into half cover out of laziness and revealed seven pods.
05/09/2017 at 01:41 jssebastian says:
I was wondering: does the RNG for mission layouts reset if I load a save from right before missiong start? I kind of like the idea of being able to replay the mission if I really want to, but get a different layout every time, so I can’t exploit my knowledge of layout and enemies to cheese it…
04/09/2017 at 20:33 DodoSandvich says:
Really it is a question of balance. If you get squadwiped, or something almost as bad, you might as well restart. But if you save-scum every time a soldier takes a hit, you are taking the XCOM out of XCOM and then you are left with .
Personally, I only recently started ticking off ironman, but I think I have only really savescummed a couple times myself when the game bugged out and shot me through a wall.
04/09/2017 at 20:40 Samudaya says:
I like games like XCOM. I don’t enjoy XCOM itself. I hate that the real hit chance isn’t visible. I hate that producerally generated maps can result in facing an overwhelming amount of enemies by chance. If want to play a game dependant on luck with no control on my part I’d play a slot machine.
04/09/2017 at 21:26 klops says:
Can the procedurally generated maps really result in facing an overwhelming amount of enemies by chance?
04/09/2017 at 21:36 Hoot says:
No, not really. The terrain and enemy squad placement is random but effective scouting on the part of the player is not.
Sure, there are gonna be times when you’re engaged with one squad of enemies and another patrol happens upon you and engages. This is the game. Adapt. Overcome. Or die and continue anyway.
1 or 2 failed missions are hardly the end of a campaign. If shit is going really pear shaped and you know you can’t fight your way out, then you might have to just pull your team out and take the fail but keep your soldiers.
I watched ChristopherOdd play a Legend – Ironman mission and he had 3 separate squads and the Chosen Hunter engaged simultaneously. He came out of it with 4 wounded, 1 captured and a mission complete.
Absolute boss.
04/09/2017 at 23:53 beleester says:
XCOM’s hit chance is pretty close to real – far more accurate than many comparable games like Fire Emblem, in fact. The game only cheats in your favor, and only in a few situations on lower difficulties.
And as other people have pointed out, scouting is a thing. XCOM 2 made it much easier to pick your battles. Get a Phantom Ranger and be a little more patient when exploring the map.
05/09/2017 at 00:34 stringerdell says:
Struggling to think of a game ‘like XCOM’ that doesn’t include chance as a significant factor in terms of enemy placement, hit percentages etc.
Also the procedurally generated maps only result in facing an overwhelming amount of enemies if you get greedy and cover too much ground.
04/09/2017 at 20:42 Papageno says:
I could see doing the Bronzeman thing. Ironman is way too hardcore for me. The game’s already hard enough, sheesh. One or two deaths during a mission I can see, but party near-wipes? [Expletive] that noise, sorry (not sorry).
04/09/2017 at 20:50 Sin Vega says:
This is why I dislike roguelikes in a nutshell. A super high stakes game is dramatic and terrifying and very fun… once. But after that, you’re just replaying the same boring opening 200 times in a row while any progress only comes from meaningless luck or trial and error. Plus having it enforced through the game instead of through your own choices leaves even good games vulnerable to bugs or distractions or spiteful cats jumping on the keyboard.
also the battle is long since lost, but I hate the phrase “iron man” because saying it would obligate me to punch myself in the face for being such a bellend.
05/09/2017 at 00:36 stringerdell says:
XCOM isn’t a roguelike.
04/09/2017 at 21:13 latedave says:
Personally I like Veteran but allow myself to save the game outside of the missions. That way if a mission bugs out I can restart it but should it be through my own incompetence I can suffer appropriately when I get carried away with run and gun.
04/09/2017 at 21:13 termit says:
Ah, Ironman… Finished XCOM on Ironman Classic once, I think on my 6th or 7th attempt. There is a lot to be said for the mode: the sheer tension of creeping around slowly every turn, leaving everyone at overwatch and being punished for the slightest mistake with no chance for take backsies. The challenge in trying to calculate the worst possible outcome from every tactical situation and to prepare for it. Getting the satisfaction of actually managing to somehow beat the campaign after a mission where I lost my alpha squad (6 colonels dead on turn 3, in the aptly named “Operation Bloody Terror”). Simply awesome.
Don’t plan to repeat the experience for XCOM 2.
04/09/2017 at 21:20 mgardner says:
I am using Ironman as an “in between” difficulty setting. I find Veteran is too easy for me and Commander is too punishing for me. But Veteran Ironman is a great compromise and forces me to stand by my decisions even when I lose valuable soldiers. On Veteran, if something goes wrong and I lose most of a squad, I can usually can see what I did wrong and learn from it. By turning on Ironman, I keep myself from save scumming and more focused on learning how to play well instead of just reloading when things don’t go my way.
04/09/2017 at 23:31 PhilBowles says:
I usually run a full Ironman-less campaign before going onto Ironman, but set myself rules about when I can reload – mission losses if they’re squad wipes or story missions, or especially stupid individual actions on my part, but I won’t reload just to save individual soldiers.
I have to play on Commander because I dislike some of the decisions make on Veteran – the reduced health of most aliens in particular – but War of the Chosen is much harder than vanilla X-COM 2 in my experience so far. I’ve had to restart the campaign once after going off-track to an unsalvageable extent the first time round, and that’s without Ironman. I’m certainly not ready for this game on Ironman.
05/09/2017 at 01:25 91Bravoh says:
Ironman…Ironman in itself isn’t necessarily something that makes this game terribly difficult, Ironman + higher difficulty makes it difficult.
It does create a narrative for sure. Once War of the Chosen came out I decided that I would take the plunge for the first time in XCOM history. I played XCOM and XCOM 2 extensively already but Ironman didn’t really hold much appeal. I thought…meh, why not? So I opted in for Commander difficulty (never tried above Veteran) on top of Ironman. For the majority of the game, probably the first 10 or 20 hours, I felt a lot of stress. You end up playing as close to perfection as you can get. You sweat everything. You see shadows around every corner. Every civillian is a Faceless. Every patch of dirt hides a Chryssalid.
It isn’t that you’re shooting for a “flawless” rating but more or less trying your best to survive mission after mission. When the screen changes back to the avenger and every soldier is wounded you end up scratching your head and thinking “oh thank God nobody died.”
After 30 hours of Ironman/Commander I decided that I was finally going to take on the Assassin Chosen. The initial room clearing was fine and I made it to the portal realtively unscathed. What ensued after was such a !@#$show it was unbelievable. 4 hours it took me to kill the assassin. 4 HOURS! I crawled, bled and cried to clear that dungeon but I did it, but not before 4 hours of my life was over.
I lost my first soldier there. A sharpshooter. She’s been memoralized forever in a poster.
5 hours or so later I decide to take on the Hunter Chosen. Everything was going great until a lancer knocked out my Skirmisher and I didn’t have revival protocol because I forgot…in this moment I realized how much I screwed up. I’m down a guy and I barely made it through the Assassin’s lair. Now I’d love to sit here and tell you all about how I prevailed…how after nearly 40 hours of trudging through the muck and yuck of Ironman/Commander I made it. No. At this point of my playthrough I decided I couldn’t spend another 4 hours making this work being down a guy. I did something more shady, more humiliating and more revolting then “save-scumming”…I changed the difficulty, swept that hunter up like he was dirt on the floor and then kept trucking on Commander like nothing ever happened.
XCOM is a unique game. You can play it for fun, or you can even play it to strengthen your mental fortitude (you may have some gray hairs after this though).
For you legendary/Ironman players…you’re the real heroes of XCOM. Viglio Confido.