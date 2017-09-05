Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition adds bears to murderball

Another eight teams join the deadly sport of Blood Bowl 2 [official site] today with the launch of its first expansion. Plenty of teams have come to the sporty wargame as DLC since launch but the expansion whacks in a load at once — including a new circus team who have trained bears to play murderball — along with several new modes. It’ll also offer the ability to play as a team with players from across all factions, though I don’t know why you’d make anything other than an all-bear team.

Your seven plain old teams added in the expansion are the Halflings, Ogres, Goblins, Vampires, Amazon, Elven Union, and Underworld Denizens, while the Kislev Circus are a new creation. The Internet tells me that Kislev are mostly the same as the Slann, remade as circusfolk cos Games Workshop don’t much like the Slann.

As for new modes and bits, the blurb explains:

“Experience new game modes such as the new solo Eternal League, or the new Challenge mode. For the first time in the history of Blood Bowl, spice up your matches with teams made up from a combination of different races, or go wild and lead a team of All-Star Players! “A wealth of new features and options for multiplayer will expand the possibilities offered to communicate with other players, create, set up and customize your online leagues and competitions.”

Blood Bowl 2’s expansion is out later today on Steam, with a small launch discount making it £17.99/22,49€/£22.49 until Monday. For folks who don’t own Blood Bowl 2 at all, the base game is bundled together with the expansion and the eight old DLC teams under the name Legendary Edition for £35.99/40,49€/$40.49.