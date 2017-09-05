Have You Played… 80 Days?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.
80 Days [official site] is a great travel game. I don’t mean it’s a good game about a journey (although it is that). I mean it’s excellent to play while on a journey of your own. On a plane, ferry, train, rickety bus. Observant folks might point out the absurdity of absorbing yourself in a tiny screen and its navy facsimile of wanderlust while the real world and its sights pass you by. Well played, observant people. But sometimes you look out the porthole and it’s just 100% precipitation. What then? Read a book? Nah, go to Siberia on a steampunk blimp.
The goal of your character, on the face of it, is to guide and help your master cross the finish line of a trans-global time trial within 80 days of setting out from London. Obviously, anyone who sets out to achieve that and only that hasn’t understood or enjoyed the jaunt to its fullest. But it does a great job of teaching you this digressional sentiment, of baiting you into interesting alleys and mysterious harbours, goading you into making intriguing friends and rivals. It’s the best interactive fiction available, whether you’re stuck in the clouds or not.
05/09/2017 at 15:37 subdog says:
As someone who dearly loves the “period murder mystery on a mode of international transportation” micro-genre, I massively disappointed myself when the opportunity arose in 80 Days.
05/09/2017 at 15:42 latedave says:
I loved this game so much, once you’d worked out it was worth the risky Antarctic move then there was no other strategy to ‘win’ but the colour and flavour of the text was superb. I also liked that there were some meaningless mechanics like how much Fogg approved of your character. So many different options as well, it’s also in the unusual category of being game I could recommend to anyone.
05/09/2017 at 15:48 ThePuzzler says:
By win do you mean ‘win in the absolute fewest possible number of days’? There are lots of ways to go round the world in 80 days.
05/09/2017 at 16:13 Vacuity729 says:
As an ESL teacher, this game is a godsend for working with high-level students. It’s absolutely wonderful having my students telling stories of adventures, trades, disasters, comedies, sharing commiserations, comparing experiences. Really, it’s the best resource I ever found for teaching high-level storytelling.
I contacted Inkle directly for permission to use it in the classroom and they were very kind and friendly about it. Very cool people.
According to Steam, I’ve played for 18 hours, though a chunk of that time has been spent writing notes. However, I’ve also spent hours listening to other people telling their own stories and adventures from this game. I’m nowhere near bored of it.
05/09/2017 at 16:17 JakeOfRavenclaw says:
I know this is one of those games you’re supposed to play over and over, but my first run was so perfect (had *barely* enough money to catch the airship from New York for the win, after being sure I wouldn’t make it) that I haven’t dared go back to it yet. Should do that one of these days.
Also, as someone who fell in love with the original book when I was still too young to pick up on the, er, more problematic elements, the alternate steampunk universe nature of the game was really the best of all possible worlds.
05/09/2017 at 16:47 TychoCelchuuu says:
This game is absolutely tremendous. After ~6 or 7 runs I think I have to start actively trying to visit some new places because I found myself repeating a few cities, presumably due to the fact that what seemed like a good route the first time through also seemed like a good route the third time through.
05/09/2017 at 18:46 cardigait says:
Absolutely loved it, still remember my trip to the north pole and a flute theft that enrolled a revolution.
05/09/2017 at 18:47 Sin Vega says:
Unquestionably one of my favourite games ever. Every playthrough has been memorable, and several have been profoundly moving.