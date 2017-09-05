Clickuorice Allsorts: Making good detective games

Detective games are a strange genre because it’s so rare they manage to conjure up the feeling of you being a great detective. They fail for a range of reasons but my solution to the genre’s struggle has tended to be that you should play as Watson not Sherlock or Hastings not Poirot – there’s a reason the books are often from the perspective of a bystander – and yet that’s still a cop out. Mark Brown (formerly of Wired and Pocket Gamer, now of YouTube) has poked at the subject in a video* which was a good prompt to think more about the things which do work. If you like it, you can support Mark’s work via Patreon.
*Slight spoilers for Life is Strange. The Shivah and Discworld Noir.
05/09/2017 at 18:32 subdog says:
The perfect detective game is my holy grail, and he nails my sentiments about the current state of the art pretty much to a tee. It’s good to see Phoenix Wright, Her Story, the Wadjet Eye games, and poor unfinished Detective Grimoire get their dues for handling investigative gameplay so well.
I’d add Orwell, the Danganronpa games and Kathy Rain to his list as well. They aren’t perfect, but they each have some good ideas and refinements for future games to build on and finally hit that goal of feeling like a real detective.
Orwell does lots of prompting, but its investigation play is excellent at “failing forward”. If you implicate the wrong person or submit faulty evidence, the story still moves forward- opening up the possibility of deliberately sabotaging your investigations to protect certain characters.
Danganronpa is bat-shit crazy, and the “Truth Bullets” mechanic is part and parcel of that weirdness. But it’s very good at stressing the importance of character development, motivations and relationships in an investigation. While most investigation games treat their characters as case-by-case disposables, Danganronpa carries those characters through each case, and their histories and relationships build on what came before.
Kathy Rain didn’t really do anything new, but it’s a great example of the refinement of “traditional” point and click investigation in the Wadjet Eye vein. It’s pure comfort food for detective game fans.
05/09/2017 at 18:54 dontnormally says:
Is “Clickuorice Allsorts” supposed to be a play on something that I’m supposed to be aware of…?
05/09/2017 at 19:27 Big Dunc says:
Yes, Liquorice Allsorts, which are sweets that have been made in the UK for over a hundred years.
05/09/2017 at 19:00 Risingson says:
I still see “Serrated Scalpel” as the turning point for detective games. I replayed it recently and the amount of tropes it introduces (a diary in adventure games!) is huge. Pity it was considered too “light” when it was released.
05/09/2017 at 19:00 beleester says:
Other good examples I can think of:
La-Mulana, which proves that this isn’t just restricted to detective games. In that game, you play an Indiana Jones-esque archaeologist exploring ruins. The ruins are littered with stone tablets with the answers to different puzzles, but you don’t know where in the ruins that puzzle is, and you have to actually apply that knowledge in the world (since the game is a platform adventure).
For instance, the Mausoleum of Giants has a bunch of giant statues, and a tablet that says “There is power at the feet of Futo.” Reading more tablets will teach you which giants are which (they have poetic hints like “Abd holds up the pillars of heaven”), and when you know which statue you need to find, you put a weight on his feet, and get a powerup. The “answer to the puzzle” isn’t a question or even a particular word, it’s an action in the world that you wouldn’t have known to take. And that opens up a tremendous amount of design space, like a clue that tells you which path to take in a maze, or a clue that depends on the level layout.
(The remake gives you a note-taking app so you can easily copy down the tablets you think are important, which is super handy.)
Another way of inputting the solution that I really liked is Danganronpa’s “Climax Inference.” Basically, when you’re almost done with a case, and it’s time for the Sherlock Holmes “And now I shall tell you exactly how the crime was committed…” moment, the game gives you a little comic with all the panels out of order. Some panels show the setup for the murder, some show the crime itself, some show how the killer disposed of evidence, etc.
So to solve the puzzle, you have to explain, step by step, how the crime was committed. And when you solve the puzzle, your character does exactly that, with the requisite narration and dramatic accusation. It’s very cool.
05/09/2017 at 19:04 GenialityOfEvil says:
LA Noire does a decent enough job of “figuring” things out. You had an entire list of potential clues to choose from instead of a handful of ones specially selected for that question. If you get it wrong you just get it wrong, though the game then twists itself into knots to allow you to progress.
I don’t see any way to resolve that other than procedurally generating clues to re-open avenues of inquiry after you bugger things up. At that point it’s up to the developers to decide how lenient they want to be. They can just hand you a clue or they can make you retrace your steps. Hell you could even tie that to difficulty levels since it’s procedural.
05/09/2017 at 19:40 beleester says:
Forgot about one of my other favorite hobbyhorses: Covert Action.
That game had the best system I’ve seen for simulating “hunches.” Sometimes, when you discovered a clue, it wouldn’t be a concrete clue like “The payoff is in Berlin” or “Agent X is the Organizer.” It would just be a brief glimpse of a name or organization – “Berlin” or “Red Battalion.” But that could be enough to put you on the trail – “I’ve been seeing a lot of mentions of the Red Battalion, I wonder if I should wiretap one of their buildings and see what I find?” Or you could end up thinking “Hmm, I’m positive the Mafia is involved, but everyone here keeps talking about the KGB. I think I’m in the wrong place.”
Basically, there were places where you never got a solid clue, never got something that could put a criminal in jail, but you still managed to get a sense of where to look. It would get you a little bit closer to the truth, and maybe let you jump ahead of the plot a little. And you feel super clever when one of your hunches pays off.
05/09/2017 at 20:06 Vandelay says:
I haven’t watched the video yet nor have I much to say about the idea of playing the detective in gaming (other than, to echo the sentiment that I haven’t seen it working.) I do want to give a big thumbs up to highlighting Mark Brown and Game Maker’s Toolkit though. Excellent series of videos that really shine a light on some of the thought processes that go into making games.
Highly recommend people check out his other videos.
05/09/2017 at 20:33 floogles says:
My favourite detective games were:
Deadly Premonition for the atmosphere
Blade Runner because it was incredible for so many reasons
Law and Order Legacies not as cheesy as you’d think, interesting court scenes