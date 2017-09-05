Mass-stealing shooter Morphies Law is growing nicely

Oh Morphies Law [official site] is one of those face-shooting games, aye? Well! Yes, the upcoming multiplayer third-person shooter is a face-shooter, but it’s one where shooting a face gives you a giant face. Morphies Law has the novel idea of stealing mass, see, as shooting an opponent will shrink the bodypart you hit while making your own grow bigger. Shoot heads for a big head, legs for big legs, and so on. Why’d you want that? Because power comes with size, such as big legs allowing high jumps. Have a look in this new trailer:

Ooh that’s received a hearty slap of polish since we first saw it last year. Definitely gone from ‘scrappy prototype’ to ‘game-looking thing’. Since then, the first-person view has gone, and so seemingly has the ability to grow giant feet and boot people miles simply by walking into them. Oh sure it’s slicker but I did quite like the ‘weird Quake 3 mod’ look of that earlier version. Of course I would.

So! Morphies Law is a competitive multiplayer shooter. Shooting people is the thing to do. But score is determined by mass, so you’re stealing points as you blap someone’s bits to grow your own. Big bits are more powerful, granting bonuses like higher jumping and more ahem ‘butt-rocket’ power, but are obviously easier for other players to hit. And while small players are less powerful, they are more difficult to hit and can fit into some places that big’uns cannot.

This should act as a bit of a skill-balancer for multiplayer too, as someone smashing everyone will quickly become an easy target. I’d certainly like to see one huge robot fighting off a swarm of teensies.

In team modes, friendly fire means that players can redistribute mass between themselves to define their own roles, which is an interesting thought.

Morphies Law should debut on Nintendo Switch sometime this winter (“mid-Dec 2017 to mid-March 2018”, developers Cosmoscope hope), then arrive on PC “some weeks later.”