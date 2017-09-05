Rise of the Tomb Raider is the new Humble Monthly early unlock

Rise of the Tomb Raider is currently available for $12 / £10 through Humble Monthly. For the uninitiated, Humble Monthly is the rather on-the-nose name of the monthly subscription service offered up by the folks from Humble Bundle. For £10 / $12 each month, you get instant access to one game at the start of the month along with a stack of other Steam keys at the end of the month, before the whole thing repeats again the following month. With me? Lara Croft’s last outing is September’s first unlock.
If you sign up to Humble Monthly right now you’ll instantly get a Steam key for Lara Croft’s most recent adventure as well as the promise of a batch of other games headed your way by the end of the month. But the nice thing is that if one month’s games are all you want, that’s ok – you can cancel at any time, or even pause your membership month-to-month if you like.
Last month’s instant access title was Killing Floor 2, which was followed by The Banner Saga 2, Momodora: Reverie Under The Moonlight, Worms WMD, Stories Untold & OST, HackyZack, Eterium, and Volantia: Kingdom in the Sky at the end of the month. We don’t know yet what games are to follow in September – that’s the catch.
If you’re curious, Adam quite enjoyed Rise of the Tomb Raider in his review, and Alec loved its perma-death Endurance DLC.
05/09/2017 at 14:34 Phantom_Renegade says:
Could ads be marked as such? It’s an interesting deal, but clarity and all that.
05/09/2017 at 14:50 Gnoupi says:
technically, there is a disclaimer under every article for referral links, but yeah, in this case, it really reads like a simple ad, seeing to which lengths it describes the service and not just the current offering (“you can cancel any time”, for example). Especially if you compare the tone to previous articles of the sort: link to rockpapershotgun.com
link to rockpapershotgun.com
I guess for now the best indicator of that is “by Jamie Wallace” in the article, from what I noticed. Looks like an author from the network dedicated to posting sponsored links, not a regular RPS author.
(No offence to Jamie, obviously, just looks like the assigned job)
05/09/2017 at 14:58 Jamie Wallace says:
Sorry you didn’t like how this post was written, feedback noted.
For what it’s worth, this wasn’t a sponsored link or an ad. We have a partnership with Humble, sure, and may get a sliver of revenue if you buy something (you can control how much on the page, btw) which I hope is clear enough but I mostly wrote this one up because I thought it was a good deal and some of you folks might like to know.
05/09/2017 at 14:50 Neurotic says:
If they didn’t report on what the HB monthlies were, I’d have missed some good games, super cheap. Total Warhammer, a few weeks after release for 12 clams? That’s good reporting.
05/09/2017 at 15:10 Mungrul says:
Yeah, that’s what made me sub up to Humble Monthly, and I haven’t regretted it so far. Although this is the first month where I already have the main attraction. Having said that, I’ve been looking for something to gift a buddy, and this is ideal :)
05/09/2017 at 15:38 fish99 says:
You can just cancel if you already have the main game.
05/09/2017 at 16:18 cpt_freakout says:
You can also give it away (steamgifts) or trade it for something else (barter.vg) if you still want to get the other games. Both of those communities are pretty grand.
05/09/2017 at 15:24 mattevansc3 says:
Is RPS getting paid by the Humble Bundle for this article? It’s only an ad if they get paid.
Loads of sites run news articles when they come deals that may benefit/interest their target audience. Gaming sites that cover consoles routinely inform their readers of what games are included with PSN Plus or Xbox Live that month.
05/09/2017 at 15:37 fish99 says:
They get a small cut if someone follows the link and signs up for the monthly bundle, but I can’t imagine it adds up to much.
05/09/2017 at 16:06 Someoldguy says:
Pretty much everything RPS does an article about is on sale somewhere. They cover the best deals of the month across the web, Humble sales, Steam sales, new hardware sales, and of course new games (although they don’t usually highlight the best places to find a bargain for just released games.) I’m very happy they do all this, there’s plenty of good stuff I’d miss – or have to pay more for – if they did not.
05/09/2017 at 16:24 Someoldguy says:
Looking at RTR on its own, it’s worth noting that this appears to be only the base game so if you wanted the DLC at less than steam pricing, sites like cdkeys have the full monty for £16.
05/09/2017 at 16:10 LennyLeonardo says:
I wish BBC news would stop running ads about international terror plots and North Korean missiles. I can’t afford them!
05/09/2017 at 14:36 Optimaximal says:
NB: It’s not the ’20 Year Celebration’ version with the DLC bundled. If you want that, you’ll need to buy the Season Pass.
05/09/2017 at 16:24 GenialityOfEvil says:
Already got RotTR, but I did pick up American Truck Simulator, Verdun and Vermintide in the regular bundle for £8.
05/09/2017 at 16:33 Rince says:
It’s nice to have something interesting after the past month monthly.
Usually I got something interesting, but the last month, nothing, nada, zero… pretty disappointing.
05/09/2017 at 17:55 neoncat says:
It’s always bothered me that RPS takes such a stand against pre-ordering because it’s anti-consumer and you don’t know what you’ll get, but is still willing to promote bundles where the whole point is being anti-consumer and you don’t know what you’ll get.
05/09/2017 at 18:29 Spuzzell says:
Humble Monthly is incredible value for what you pay, and if the headline game is one you don’t want then you can skip that month with zero penalty.
It’s not pre-ordering, it’s a monthly curated Steam Sale.
05/09/2017 at 18:23 Carra says:
As usual, already have the game.
That said, it’s an excellent game. For $12, it’s a real bargain!