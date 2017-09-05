Biomechanical FPS Scorn sprouts crowdfunding gland

We’ll need to wait a while longer to explore the biomechanical guts and gristle of FPS-adventure Scorn [official site], to wander its corridors of cracked ribs and spy its fields of festering phallic protrusions. Developers Ebb Software say they’re almost done with the first of its two chapters but, on reflection, they’d rather take more time and polish it up for a 2018 launch rather than rush it out. For that, they need extra money. Ebb today launched a Kickstarter campaign seeking crowdfunded cash and while offering copies of the finished game and all that. Here, watch this new gameplay vid:
Yep, I remain delighted with how unpleasant reloading and changing the function of that meatgun is.
Scorn, then, is a first-person puzzle-o-shooter set inside a cybermeathell. Ebb’s talk of limited resources, loneliness, wandering winding levels, and sometimes needing to flee does remind me a touch of System Shock.
Visually, obviously it’s drawing a lot from the art of H.R. Giger and Zdzisław Beksiński, and David Cronenberg’s movies. Pip had a chat with Ebb about the game’s look; do read it.
Scorn is looking for 150,000€ (£140k-ish) on Kickstarter to finish development. The game is partially funded by Humble in their foray into publishing but I guess that’s not enough. Pledging at least 17€ (£15.50) will get you a copy of the game when it’s finished, which should be by October 2018. Usual crowdfunding caveats apply.
A demo is coming during the course of this campaign, which runs for another 33 days, but weirdly it’ll only be for backers? That’s daft. Presumably they’ll change their minds and open it up to entice more folks into backing.
05/09/2017 at 17:36 Kefren says:
Didn’t another game with this aesthetic come out recently? I forget the name, but the other game got average scores, and seemed less polished than this one.
I hope it works in VR. I’d strap veggieburgers from my palms and dangle seitan sausages from my HMD to get the full effect. I’d be great fun at barbecues.
You can tell they’re playing it on a gamepad, it always makes FPS games seem jerkier than recordings where it was played with keyboard and mouse.
05/09/2017 at 19:34 TΛPETRVE says:
Yeah, a few months ago a game named Inner Chains came out, which got midding to negative reviews. There’s also another similarly looking game called Agony in the works. Frankly, I don’t feel any of them; they all look like fancy tech demos with absolutely no interesting gameplay whatsoever. And I doubt they’ll be able to pull a Hellblade here, where the mediocrity is made up for with a good narrative.
05/09/2017 at 20:57 Kefren says:
Ah, yes, Inner Chains is the one. I could swear I read about it here, but the search brought up nothing for that game. Strange. Thanks!
05/09/2017 at 18:02 Gordon Shock says:
Stopped at the 4:00 mark because I don’t want to be spoiled. Baking it up now! Thanks RPS for introducing this intriguing game.
05/09/2017 at 18:37 durrbluh says:
I’m interested in this, I like the degree of detail they’re putting into the body horror stuff, but it seems like the developer has been looking for money since the first trailer/concept art went online. Traditionally that leads to vaporware or final products that don’t deliver half of what the devs promised, but I’d like to be proven wrong in this case.
05/09/2017 at 19:01 hamburger_cheesedoodle says:
Ebb did set a release date of October 2018, which is good- most people who produce vaporware try not to set hard dates like that, and when they do, it’s generally quite a bit more than 13 months away.
05/09/2017 at 19:00 Herzog says:
Looks a bit like the bone gun from eXistenZ! Pledged!