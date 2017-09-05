Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr is as clunky as its name

It’s hard to imagine a game clunkier than Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr [official site]. Even the name is a lumpen boulder. (We’ll call it “Martyr” for our sanity’s sake.) This doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a bad game – there’s probably something decent enough behind it all – just the clunkiest festival of clunk since Professor David Clunkington invented his Clunkatron 3000.
A few months into early access, and with a lot of its features now locked down but for tweaking, Martyr is still in alpha and a good way from finished, so assume everything I have to say about it is constructive criticism for developers NeocoreGames (even their company name is clunky!), makers of the well liked King Arthur and the fine-but-immediately-forgotten Van Helsing series of aRPGs. Their foray into the Games Workshop sees them take a more tactical approach to the action RPG, in a bizarrely sprawling (or perhaps, aimless) collection of confined missions in restricted levels.
What this essentially boils down to is entering a procedurally generated dungeon of interlocking room tiles, and killing everything. Or surviving by running away!
That’s my tactic, anyway. The game’s levels, very small compared to the wide open lands of your typical action roleplayer, are also tougher. Your Power Rating is a guide used to determine how tough a mission might be, comparing your number (based on the loudout you’re currently carrying, improved by drops or bought items, more significantly improved by increasing your Inquisitorial Rank) to the number of the level. If you’re at a disadvantage, your rewards will be greater, and vice versa.
There are plans, they say, for a series of game-led tutorials to come, to explain the basics of the game. For now it requires reading a few dozen pages of tutorial text screens, and boy-oh-boy does it put its clunky cards on the awkwardly shaped wobbly table. As you pick apart the Account Level, the Inquisitorial Rank, and the Power Rating, and realise each is a different means of measuring and improving the level of your character, each with their own skills, some affecting just one character, another all characters in your account, and then each affected by Fate, a skill gained by completing or competing in the ‘different’ mission types, each selected through the Starmap that has four different view levels… well, you start to get the picture. However, rather problematically, this complexity is almost entirely confined to the menus between actually playing.
The first time I played I rushed in, as you would, and got completely trounced. It took a moment to get the hang of things, to realise that I was going to have to be more careful when controlling my lumbering tank of a Juggernaut Crusader. Mobs need to be managed, not triggering too many at once, using scenery to block attacks, and your limited range of attacks (four per weapon setup, plus a couple of extra bits) need to be deployed at a sensible pace. Then there’s both your health and your Suppression Resistance bar to monitor (the latter being how much you can cope with incoming attacks, depleted by taking on too many, or too large enemies). Both are quickly refilled with a bit of tactical legging it, to a quieter area, then charging back in. And there’s destructible scenery, exploding objects, and the like, which you’re supposed to try to use as tactics against enemies.
The problem is, the fighting doesn’t match the complexity all that suggests. The tutorial texts encourage you to lead enemies toward explosive barrels or similar, but they rarely seem to want to budge from their location in my experience. The larger enemies I’ve encountered – such as a dubious AT-ST-alike – would only follow me a very limited distance, and the random layout of the level meant there was no cunningly scripted mannable turret for me to lure him toward. Running away is so effectively because mostly they can’t be led to follow.
Even less realistic is the tutorial’s belief in “Dodgeable Attacks”, where larger enemies are supposed to flag their big hits, and you’re supposed to be able to dodge them. But this is a game controlled by mouse, and to aim you need your cursor over targeted enemies, and using it to click a spot away from an enemy becomes massively impractical, and far more often, the game is too slow to respond anyway. (The Assassin characters, the only other type alongside Crusaders at this point, have much more nimble dodges, but Crusaders need to avoid attacks too!)
There’s a cover system, which is you’ll be shocked to learn, incredibly clunky. You have to hold down the Space bar to use it, rather than toggle, and you can then fire from cover. But your character is ridiculously exposed, and enemies destroy cover incredibly quickly. It’s often far safer not to use cover at all.
The camera is, well, the word for it is “clunky”. It’s agonisingly fixed at the stupidest angle, not letting you see particularly far ahead of you (where your guy could obviously see), with your character in the very middle-middle of the screen. That’s a deeply weird place to put the place, who is far more used to being about 1/3 from the bottom, and only makes the inability to tilt the camera all the more infuriating. To rotate you need to use the middle mouse button, and there’s no intelligence putting the camera anywhere sensible for you. You have to do all the work for that, basically, not least when it regularly fails to make pillars and walls translucent as it’s supposed to when they block your view.
But clunkiest of all is something that feels like a cross between running out of memory, and lag, but I think is neither. There’s lag in co-op, I understand, but playing on my own, in a game that’s only online in the sense that a bloody text chat box pops up for about three seconds every time another player playing on their own writes something, I’m not sure it’s that. Despite the framerate coping in a very busy battle (running 45-52 at full whack, so not brilliant, but a steady 60 on the next highest setting), the game looks as though it had dropped to the teens, with staggering and juddering making it deeply irritating to play. And this happens in every mission, about two-thirds in, as if the game can’t cope with remembering the weeny level. I’ve checked my my machine, and the 32GB of RAM isn’t even half-used, all is running beautifully. But every single mission starts to chug and stagger until it’s grim to play.
It’s worth noting that this is that most loathed of gaming categories – “always online” – for seemingly no sensible reason. Leave the game idle and it’ll log you out of your mission and drop to the opening menu. Good times!
This really isn’t helped by some of the weirdest pathfinding code I’ve ever encountered. As in most aRPGs, you move with the mouse, either clicking to a destination, or holding down and guiding. Bu with the latter, vital in the scraps, it tries to “help” in some deeply peculiar way. The character will run in the opposite direction to the one you’re clicking in, usually when trying to reach cover, presumably because it thinks it’s aiding you in running around the obstacle, when all you bloody want to do is duck behind it. Which of course means it runs you directly into the fray – utterly hateful when you’re super-low on health and just trying to hold up.
And as I plough through mission after clunky mission, one thing becomes achingly apparent: they’re all the same. It doesn’t matter if they change the textures, perhaps have you on some grey rocks instead of grey metal corridors, or whether they pretend the goals have changed from “kill everything” to “click on three objects while killing everything”, you’re just doing the same thing over and over and over, with no variation. That might, in fairness, quite accurately describe the aRPG as a genre, but there are usually at least an array of baubles to distract: plentiful loot drops, inventory tetris, characters to chat to, villages to visit, and most of all, a sense of exploring a large world. Martyr has precisely none of these features.
Much is yet to be fixed, of course. Much is yet to be added, including story campaigns. More still is to be tweaked. Dear Chaos Gods, I hope this includes letting you re-angle the camera to be able to see more than five steps ahead. But what’s here so far does not inspire me at all. It’s a leaden affair, a deeply clumsy game at its very core, and while it could absolutely revolutionise itself before final release, I can only write about the game that’s current on sale at full price.
(The Steam page for the game is at huge pains to stress the game is unfinished, and practically begs people not to critique it. But writing a disclaimer like this doesn’t work – the game is for sale, for a significant amount of money, and paying customers are a very different thing from paid employees.)
I’ve now encountered quite the bug that doesn’t allow me to click on anything on the screen, nor pull up menus, which impressively persists after shutting down and restarting the game. So I think that’s my time over for now. I’m genuinely still interested to see if this can coalesce into something more interesting, because it’s a genre I like. But right now, this is a beta program you’d want to be paid for taking part in, not charged for the honour.
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisition – Martyr is in early access for Windows for £34/$50/50€ via Steam
05/09/2017 at 19:11 Drib says:
“That’s a deeply weird place to put the place, who is far more used to being about 1/3 from the bottom, and only makes the inability to tilt the camera all the more infuriating.” Place to put the place?
“Bu with the latter, vital in the scraps, it tries to “help” in some deeply peculiar way. ”
That Bu guy, I swear.
I’ve been noticing more typos like this on RPS lately. Did something change?
Anyway, this just looked like 40k Diablo to me. I’m not even surprised that it’s clunky, 40k in general is clunky.
But hey, if I see it on sale when it’s more developed, it might be worth a shot.
05/09/2017 at 19:20 Chromatose says:
Nah, RPS has had frequent typos for years now. I remember one chap who was keen to talk smack on the site describing RPS as “never knowingly proofread” a few years back. Personally I feel that’s just a tad harsh, but I can understand the origin of the jibe.
05/09/2017 at 20:52 arienette says:
We should remember that the Guardian, one of the most prestigious newspaper in the world, is still affectionately known as the grauniad.
So I’m willing to forgive rps.
05/09/2017 at 19:34 Robert The Rebuilder says:
Prof. Clunkington’s claim as inventor of the Clunkatron 3000 has been in dispute ever since Mrs. Clunkington’s memoirs revealed her primary role in the design and development. Scholars attribute the Clunkington’s separation to this dispute.
05/09/2017 at 19:44 Daymare says:
I think you just made that up, but can’t put my finger on why.
Maybe I shouldn’t read on my Clunkatron 6000-k.
05/09/2017 at 19:42 Palindrome says:
You can reangle the camera via the middle mouse button (like most 3rd person games…)
You can also ‘herd’ enemies easily enough, its just that ranged enemies have quite a long range, you need to get out of LOS or move back quite a long way for this to work though.
The game is undeniably clunky although it’s nowhere near as bad as this preview suggests.
The “dubious AT-ST alike” is a Sentinel and has been part of 40K since the 80’s.
05/09/2017 at 20:23 barelyhomosapien says:
The sentinel thing tweaked a nerve with me too, however this game is the first ARPG where I’ve not only noticed the camera but it seems to actively want to ruin the experience, it gets stuck on terrain! I know this game is EA but it’s been in public paid testing for months.
05/09/2017 at 20:33 colw00t says:
Describing the Sentinel as a knockoff of the AT-ST would be fair, though, since it essentially is a knockoff of the AT-ST. Sentinels weren’t introduced until, I think, 1989 with the Warhammer Compendium. I suppose a few months earlier if you go digging through specific White Dwarf issues.
05/09/2017 at 20:40 barelyhomosapien says:
Yeah the thought did cross my mind. But the way the comment was couched gave me the sense that John was aiming at the Devs, when honestly that design is all on Games Workshop.
Credit for derivative work where it’s due and all that.
05/09/2017 at 21:46 thekelvingreen says:
To be fair, John is aware of the middle button moving the camera and mentions it in the article, but I think his point is that even moving the camera doesn’t do much good.
05/09/2017 at 23:15 John Walker says:
“You can reangle the camera via the middle mouse button”
No you can’t. You can turn the camera, as I said in detail, but you cannot re-angle it up or down.
05/09/2017 at 23:24 Palindrome says:
Aye you can, only by about 20-30 degrees but it is sufficient to allow you to see into the next room.
05/09/2017 at 20:36 barelyhomosapien says:
I love ARPGs
I love Warhammer 40k.
I wanted to love this game, but I can’t. Beyond the above mentioned clunk, the skill system and the actual skills are boring, the combat has no impact at all, it runs terribly, it looks really muddy.
Maybe once it clears EA it’ll be all good, and if that’s the case I’ll make sure to give Neocore lots of money and praise.
But it’s so bad right now guys, Diablo 3 is great for mindless lootsploding, Path of Exile is great for slightly more thoughtful lootsploding, Grim Dawn is pretty good lootsploding, and Titan Quest has been fancied up for free. There’s no reason to get this game :(
05/09/2017 at 20:54 colw00t says:
The fact that it’s “always online” pretty much finishes it for me. It was bad enough when Diablo 3 came out that way, but at least I can count on Battle.net to be around and generally reliable. I don’t think I can trust NeoCore Games to match Battle.net’s track record for the forseeable future.
05/09/2017 at 22:30 pmarreck says:
A withering review, but with fair points.
I don’t think it’s as clunky as this review indicates (or at least, any more than Warhammer itself is). All the various flavors of weapons have different feel and decent “weapon feel” in addition to giving you a variety of abilities, and it has some of the best ARPG elements from Diablo and its ilk, so at least to me (as a Diablo/Grim Dawn ARPG fan), the game “feels fun”.
I didn’t like the Van Helsing games, so Neocore has already succeeded here IMHO. lol
Cover does work logically (example: you can’t shoot at someone through a pillar which is between you and the enemy at a bad angle, although you can shoot over a tank which is in the same position), although as stated, cover can be obliterated pretty quickly if your enemy is powerful.
Environments look and sound very Warhammer-y, for what it’s worth.
Gender- The crusader class is currently always male, the sniper/rogue class is currently always female, and Psykers are not yet available. Presumably, you’ll be able to pick either across all classes at launch (although, until now, haven’t females been oddly absent from the Warhammer universe? I’m a neophyte, so perhaps I missed something about where all the women are at).
There’s a shared stash (like Diablo), chests and drops (like Diablo), a crafting/salvaging items for resources mechanic (just like Diablo), and a perk tree to spend points on (just like… yeah). BUT IT’S WARHAMMER!
I think the mechanics are shaping up to be pretty solid, and then they’ll likely focus on the campaign and other elements. IMHO they have a reasonably good shot at success with this title.
That name, though. It is definitely clunky. What’s the best abbreviation, “W40KIM”? Or just “Warhammer Inquisitor” and lop off the “Martyr” for now?
06/09/2017 at 00:34 fuzzyfuzzyfungus says:
So the inquisitor is your avatar; and the martyr is you, the player? Expiate your sins against the God Emperor by playing this rather than something that is actually good at being Diablo or actually good at being Warhammer?
06/09/2017 at 00:44 Rindan says:
Why does Gamer’s Workshop hate their IP so much? Every fucking game they put out is a glorified cell phone port. Just make ONE good Mass Effect style RPG where I am an Inquisitor wandering around the galaxy with my motley crew of freaks while we purge the shit out of heretics. Also, they need to give the IP rights to a company that can can actually make a fucking game.
06/09/2017 at 01:17 NetharSpinos says:
Dawn of War 1, Total Warhammer, Battlefleet Gothic: Armada. There you go, three examples of GW games that are not a “glorified cell phone port”.
Though, I do agree with your RPG suggestion; I have had much the same thought myself. Or they could make a Deathwatch game in the style of XCOM. I have to wonder if GW’s approach to lending out their IP is their reluctance to spend money; presumably it costs more money to fund a good game from a bigger name developer than it does for a mediocre game from a smaller one. Or perhaps they don’t want to share the success of a good game with another company?
06/09/2017 at 02:09 CheeseFarts says:
