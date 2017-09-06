Mirage: Arcane Warfare is free for keepsies right now

Whether you love wizards or loathe the jumped-up magicians, you might fancy a crack at Mirage: Arcane Warfare [official site]. For the next 24 hours, the magical follow-up to historical first-person murderfest Chivalry: Medieval Warfare is yours to keep forever if you click a button on Steam. It will let you: 1) pretend to be a wizard; 2) murder a great many wizards. Mirage sales have been less than developers Torn Banner Studios had hoped for, see, but they want to spread the word so hey, here, it’s free – grab it while you can. Once the free period ends, it’ll get a huge price cut.

Hit Steam and slam that ‘Install Game’ button then, whether you actually download it right then or not, it’ll be registered to your account forever. You’ve got until 10am Pacific (6pm UK time) on Wednesday, September 7th to nab that.

After that, the price will go up to the new lower price of $9.99 (it used to be $29.99).

Torn Banner explained their decision in a blog post:

“Mirage launch sales were poor. That sucked, and we know it. Our company’s doing fine, and we’ll be able to continue to make awesome games in the future. “More than anything, we’re disappointed for the players who stuck by us and did buy Mirage – but who have struggled to find people to play against. We just want people to play the game we spent years making. “We have faith that Mirage can find a larger audience still, so we’re being aggressive about getting it into people’s hands.”

Getting a load of people in now for free will help build an active community to encourage future potential paying players. And hey, devs want people to play their games.