Have You Played… Titanfall?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.
Titanfall [official site] found ways to marry the hitscan weapons and low time-to-kill combat of military shooters with the kinetic, frenetic fighting of Quake and Unreal Tournament. Those ways were called “parkour” and “mechs”.
As a foot soldier, you’d use jump jets to soar on to rooftops, then sprint and wallrun to move across the industrial planets you were fighting upon. Earn a few kills in the multiplayer mode, or simply wait long enough, and you could then call down a mech from the sky. Your robot buddy could then act as mobile sentry or welcome you into the warm embrace of his chest cavity so you could pilot him directly. This war on two different scales was a thrill, particularly in Capture The Flag.
It was full of little moments of drama. When you’d leap onto the back of an enemy Titan and hold on for long enough to tear out its battery. When you’d lose a match and would need to flee to your dropships, pursued by the winners. When you’d be in the midst of a tense firefight and you’d unlock your titanfall ability, and turn the tide with the stomping arrival of a giant robot. It was a great game.
I was thinking about why Titanfall didn’t take off a few weeks ago and, yeah, I agree with Chris Donlan. The game’s drab, mining corporation fiction does it no favours and runs counter to the giddy fantasy of its mechanics. But it probably also didn’t help that the game sold at a ridiculous £50 at launch, with no real singleplayer modes, plenty of paid DLC, no mods, no dedicated servers and little or no progression system to tie the disparate battles of its multiplayer together.
06/09/2017 at 15:49 crazyd says:
This is incorrect. The game does run on dedis. They aren’t user hosted or anything, but it’s not P2P.
06/09/2017 at 15:52 drewski says:
I wonder who it was at Infinity who knew how to design single player games, back in the days of the first Call of Duty, and what that person (or people) are doing now and whether they wistfully look back on those days and despair at the butt-following SP (not present here) + frentic MP mess that Infinity and then, Respawn, turned into.
Oh well. Good memories anyway. Shame about, you know, everything.
06/09/2017 at 17:20 aldo_14 says:
You didn’t like the Titanfall 2 single-player, then?
06/09/2017 at 16:02 vorador says:
And to make things worse, not only it sold very well, but the sequel which is a much better game was a complete dud.
06/09/2017 at 16:23 devonair says:
The Titanfall franchise is a frustrating one for me: my wife and I LOVED the original game, but the lack of splitscreen multiplayer meant that we just kept going back to (the arguably inferior) COD Ghosts. As fun as that first game was, it wasn’t fun enough to keep passing the controller back and forth between rounds.
The lack of a real campaign mode also made the game feel really expensive — despite the fact that the game ended up in the bargain bin for HUGE discounts relatively quickly. The sequel’s campaign certainly made up for that (damn, that was a REALLY good campaign), but the multiplayer just wasn’t as fun to me as the original (the new Titan classes and Titan-specific weapons never felt right to me) — AND I still couldn’t play the game with my wife.
All of this is a shame, because the original title was easily the game that I was most excited for before it came out and a huge reason why I chose an Xbox One over a PS4. *shrug*
06/09/2017 at 16:33 Nauallis says:
Yup, it was fun, while the multiplayer population lasted.
I’m grateful that the veteran staff of Infinity Ward left to make this game, since it emphasized oh so well how stuck-in-a-rut the CoD series is.
06/09/2017 at 17:01 Masked Dave says:
I’m not a multiplayer gamer normally, but Titanfall really managed to get under my skin as something you can just drop into and have a half hour blast of fun with. Especially with their “shuffled” rotation modes which would rotate through all the different modes to keep it interesting.
Oddly, while I loved the single player campaign in the sequel, I completely bounced off the multiplayer. But that was more their software which I just found really confusing. I just want a big “PLAY ROBOTS FIGHTING” button and be done.
However I’m happy you reminded me about this today as I’m getting fibre installed tomorrow and needed an online game to test it out.
06/09/2017 at 17:08 Vandelay says:
Not played 1, but I have played and loved 2. I made the grave error of buying it on PS4 though.* It was fine the first couple of weeks, until I drifted away and returned another couple of weeks. Only people that were left seemed to be pro with a controller, whereas I am merely average. On PC, I’m sure I could have done well enough to have fun, but I just couldn’t keep up with any one on a console and languidly sat at the bottom of every scoreboard.
The single player was fantastic, albeit short. If you can get the game for cheap now, I would really recommend it for that alone.
*Not as big as the error I made of getting The Witcher 3 and all DLC on the PS4. The load times are just unbearable.
06/09/2017 at 17:38 Kushiel says:
“When you’d leap onto the back of an enemy Titan and hold on for long enough to tear out its battery.”
That’s in the second game. In the first, you rip off the armor protecting the titan’s engine and can inflict huge damage by shooting it with your anti-personnel weapons.
I *loved* rodeoing.