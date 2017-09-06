I’m guilty of doing very silly things to Bohemia in Europa Universalis 4

As a wayward youth, I spent many an hour scribbling willies of all shapes and sizes on school jotters. As a respectable, responsible adult, I’ve graduated to ruining multiplayer games instead. Specifically online games of Europa Universalis 4. Bohemia is my muse, and I’ll never stop trying to make it look like a winky.
Bohemia, now part of the Czech Republic, doesn’t look like a penis normally. But surrounded by small provinces as it is, it makes an excellent base for a phallic-centric kingdom. It’s a grower, is what I’m saying.
EU4 is, especially in multiplayer, a game of intrigue and deals, full of lively politicking and diplomacy at the point of a sword. It’s serious business, and I’ll be honest, probably not improved by the childish giggling of a man who is swallowing up territory and dragging Europe into wars all so he can craft a ginormous dick.
“Can you spare me some troops, Fraser?” They ask.
“Sorry,” I respond. “I’m really close to perfecting the shaft.”
So the next time you think that grand strategy and medieval management sounds a bit stuffy, think of me, working extremely hard to create Europe’s — perhaps the world’s — largest knob. Maybe you’ll try it yourself.
RPS is out of office today. We asked our friends to write short posts like the one above on subjects of their choosing. Read them all here.
06/09/2017 at 15:14 jify says:
As a czech native, I’m not sure how to feel about this. But seeing Brno on the map it’s worth mentioning Its a city with some of the biggest dicks in public space: 1st and
2nd
06/09/2017 at 18:41 Vilos Cohaagen says:
Am I right in saying your country is officially Czechia rather than the Czech Republic now?
06/09/2017 at 16:02 Fraser Brown says:
These are good cocks.
06/09/2017 at 16:49 Amiideus says:
This is the kind of J O U R N A L I S M that I want to find here.
06/09/2017 at 17:19 fearandloathing says:
Nice army positioning there
06/09/2017 at 17:23 antszy says:
k. i really hope you didn’t get paid to mind fart this out.
06/09/2017 at 17:38 Fraser Brown says:
I did. I’m going to use the money to buy you a sense of humour.
06/09/2017 at 18:06 BlackeyeVuk says:
What kind of different miracles can you perform beside this one?
06/09/2017 at 18:07 Dilapinated says:
On some basic, Freudian level, can’t most of the inter-European wars of the late Imperialist era be summized as “swallowing up territory and dragging Europe into wars all to craft a ginormous dick”?
06/09/2017 at 18:27 Captain Narol says:
Guilty, indeed !