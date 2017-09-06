Protecting video game dogs and the silly lengths I go to

I don’t know how I finished Far Cry 3. Luck and perseverance, I suppose. It’s hard to play when you’d happily take a bullet for a dog, though. The island paradise is full of them, and for some reason they are extremely aggressive. But I refused to harm a hair on their precious little heads.
Dogs are frequently used to evoke empathy in games. Even gloomy Call of Duty has used them to try to make their grim and boring heroes more human. It’s a bit of a trope, which makes it all the more jarring when other games are determined to make you shoot them. I’ve made it my mission to look after them all.
Here are some of things I’ve done to protect awesome puppers:
- I served myself up as a tasty snack in Far Cry 3.
- I allowed my Rimworld colonists to starve when I used the last bit of meat to make kibble for a good boy.
- In GTA V, I created a car fort in the middle of a gunfight to protect a random dog. Then I took selfies with it, before dying.
- I stood in front of an enemy tank in Metal Gear Solid 5, lest it spot my buddy, D-Dog.
- In WoW, I forgot all about my friends who were fighting The Lich King because I was too busy taking pictures of my pug scooting across the ground.
Dogs are pure and good — be nice to them.
RPS is out of office today. We asked our friends to write short posts like the one above on subjects of their choosing. Read them all here.
06/09/2017 at 12:22 contractcooker says:
Do you want a cookie?
06/09/2017 at 12:34 Kefren says:
I’m the same in games, but for many species. I couldn’t get past a certain silly point in the recent Tomb Raider reboot. The game was determined to keep Lara stuck in the valley until she shot a deer, even though I knew I’d find human camps with food soon enough, and you can go for a week or so without food if you need to (I think she’d only been awake for a couple of hours). I uninstalled and asked for a refund.
06/09/2017 at 12:36 james.hancox says:
This is of course the only correct way to play games.
06/09/2017 at 12:40 Shadow says:
It never ceases to puzzle me how some people are perfectly okay with mowing down scores of (virtual) human beings yet bend over backwards to save other animals, even aggressive ones.
We’re terribly desensitized towards our own species.
06/09/2017 at 12:55 Dogshevik says:
When one starts speculating about how it has come to that I would strongly advise against trying too hard find conscious decision making and flawlessly executed generation-spanning planning at the root of circumstances like that. Circumstances that can be more directly and with far less assumptions be attributed to blind chance and one-thing-lead-to-another.
06/09/2017 at 12:47 Alien says:
I got my first dog a year ago (a super cute “Dachshund” [1]).
Now I can`t harm virtual dogs (even “zombie-dogs”) anymore. Even the “Crystal Lizards” in Demons Souls remind me of my dog (especially when they run away) and I refuse to attack them. It`s a hard game and it got even harder now… :)
[1] link to images.booklooker.de
06/09/2017 at 12:49 Jim Dandy says:
Dogs are like a drunk slobbering ‘I love you’ into your ear while they piss themselves. Cats, on the other hand, are a dignified animal.
06/09/2017 at 12:52 ByrdWhyrm says:
I am that way with rabbits in games. This can prove challenging in survival games, where they are often used as a beginner’s food source.
06/09/2017 at 12:57 distantlurker says:
Good boy.