RPS OoO: please enjoy these posts in our absence

RPS is doing something it almost never does today: we’re all meeting up in-person. This is either where we clamber inside a cocoon and emerge at the other side as a more beautiful butterfly, or it’s the start of a King Ralph-style comedy where we’re all simultaneously killed and Tim Stone ends up running the site alone. I’m not sure which you’d prefer.
But relatedly, while the team are all putting our heads together and finding out how tall Brendan is, we’ve asked some of our friends to write short posts for the site today about subjects of their choosing. Tim, Richard Cobbett, Fraser Brown and more all contribute over the next day and a half, and each will be tagged like this. In the evening, our usual assortment of features. Enjoy and we’ll be back soon.
(OoO means “out of office” by the way, which is wholly unfitting because this is basically the only time of the year when any of us will be in an office.)
06/09/2017 at 09:17 Shiloh says:
…and Tim Stone ends up running the site alone. I’m not sure which you’d prefer…
Hmm, tough one. I mean, don’t get me wrong, I do enjoy the team’s various witterings, but Tim Stone running the site in perpetuity? Where do I sign?
Anyway, enjoy your OoO day, all.
06/09/2017 at 11:42 JB says:
Yeah, I mean, I’m not wishing for anyone’s death, least of all the bulk of the RPS team. But suggesting Tim running the site as the alternative is a dangerous game, Graham
Viva Flare Path!
06/09/2017 at 11:46 Captain Narol says:
Sign me in, too !
Tim’s first decision would probably to rename the site :
Railways, Planes, Ships.
06/09/2017 at 12:42 Dogshevik says:
No2! Um…I mean, butterflies are ok, I guess. Pretty to look at and all that. But how could it possibly compare to the 260hp of a Mercedes D.IVa inline engine we would be hearing so much more about if Tim ran the site?
You are not really giving us much of a choice here.
06/09/2017 at 14:18 ru_disa says:
So… StonePaperShotgun?
06/09/2017 at 09:22 distantlurker says:
If we don’t get an Album cover pic of everyone looking suitably 90’s broody there will, mark my words, be hell to pay.
06/09/2017 at 10:13 phuzz says:
Can I also request one in the style of the Monkees? (like this)
06/09/2017 at 09:23 Squirrelfanatic says:
You fools! Never announce such things publicly, don’t you know that it’s the perfect setup for internet robbers to stage a heist at castle shotgun? Come to think of it, if the name is any indication for what’s stashed inside (apart from trusty ol Horace who will endlessly slobber any invader’s hands in expectation for infinite treats), you’re probably pretty safe to leave the doors unlocked.
06/09/2017 at 13:09 Captain Narol says:
Don’t worry, Tim holds the Watch !
Noone will trespass !
“Night gathers, and now my watch begins. It shall not end until my death. I shall take no wife, hold no lands, father no children. I shall wear no crowns and win no glory. I shall live and die at my post. I am the sword in the darkness. I am the watcher on the walls. I am the shield that guards the realms of men. I pledge my life and honor to the Night’s Watch, for this night and all the nights to come.”
06/09/2017 at 13:20 Benratha says:
I’m now imagining a Tim Stone chaired Communal Combat Mission themed around the defence of the RPS treehouse.
I nominate PCGamer as the insurgents, possibly aided by an Eurogamer airdrop…
06/09/2017 at 09:24 N'Al says:
This is the end.
06/09/2017 at 09:31 Kefren says:
I bet it takes place in a pond. They’ll be wild swimming, apart from John who stands at the edge in his trunks looking miserable. But if a cryptozoological behemoth appears and begins to munch on the team, defenceless now because they left their rocks and shotguns on the shore, John will be vindicated.
06/09/2017 at 09:32 Spacewalk says:
The picture’s a lie, RPS doesn’t have that many writers.
06/09/2017 at 09:43 Meat Circus says:
The man standing up appears to be doing some regency mansplaining.
06/09/2017 at 11:03 Vilos Cohaagen says:
Oh god yes. I worked with a right tit of a talentless game dev who constantly assumed that pose when he mansplained (and took credit for the work of others). Only difference was he looked and smelled like a hobo. Ug, bad flashback.
06/09/2017 at 10:33 Neurotic says:
All hail King Stone!
06/09/2017 at 10:54 Crusoe says:
Alec has convinced everyone to meet to discuss the Twin Peaks finale.
And rightly so.
06/09/2017 at 11:00 Vilos Cohaagen says:
So today is Capping Day, eh? I had no idea the Gamer Network had tripods, but it makes sense. To mix my references, I hope you’re prepared for the exec mantra as uttered by Jack in 30 Rock: “It’s a great office, but sometimes, you have to change things that are perfectly good just to make them your own.”
Have fun.
Oh and Tim running things sounds good to me 😀
06/09/2017 at 11:37 Kefren says:
I didn’t think they needed capping, they were already content with rule from the overlords.
Still, I bet one of the sneaky bastards has a grenade hidden about their person.
06/09/2017 at 11:51 Vilos Cohaagen says:
Alice. If anyone will bring down the tripods, my money is on Alice.
06/09/2017 at 14:22 Mungrul says:
I initially read “…we clamber inside a racoon”.
Eew.
OoO drove us mental in our office when we merged with a significantly larger company. People post OoO for the most idiotically trivial reasons.