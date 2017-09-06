When Slender meets kids’ TV, you get the abomination Slendytubbies

Children’s TV is often nightmare fuel, a place where characters ripped straight from the uncanny valley sing you songs of happiness and joy. They’re ripe for creepy stories and tales – one such story tells of the ghastly Slendytubby.

Taking inspiration from Slender: The Eight Pages, Slendytubbies has you collecting tubby custard while avoiding a corrupted, nightmare Tinky Winky. He will chase you around the map, causing hallucinations: Teletubbies feasting on each other’s furred flesh, Tinky Winky’s eyeless tortured face, grotesque and violent imagery of what’s happened to the Teletubbies that came before you.

I’m bad at horror, a game like Slendytubbies would never cross my mind were it not for some friends who told me about this ‘great horror game,’ “it’s not that scary.” In a Versus mode, I was one of Tinky Winky’s victims, a friend took the mantle of the Slendytubby himself. I lasted barely a couple of minutes before breaking down.

Turns out, Slendytubbies is a 5-part series, with the most recent release telling the full story of the Slendytubbies and the corrupted tubby custard. There’s a full community around the series, who were eagerly awaiting the newest entry. You can find them all on ZeoGames.

I, on the other hand, will now refuse to watch Teletubbies.

