Abomination: The Nemesis Project deserves absolution for its sins

Abomination: The Nemesis Project could never be mistaken for a good game. Hothouse Creations’ 1999 real-time X-Com-like was plagued by wonky, unresponsive AI, poor controls, opaque and unclear campaign progression and a vast slew of bugs. The UK retail box described and showed major scenes that never appear in the game, so add ‘deceitful’ alongside ‘busted’ to the list of Abomination’s sins.
Broken, perhaps, but a fascinating game. It holds a special place in my heart, even if I’ll never shake the enthusiastically repeated combat bark of “It’s Freak-Splittin’ Time!” from memory.
Perhaps it was the ever-so-90s ‘X-Men Battle Lovecraftian Horrors’ story, with your starting recruits each having a defining superpower? Maybe it was the brooding ambient & industrial soundtrack? I’m sure part of it was the horrifically beautiful way the UI itself broke down, then grew increasingly infested with biomechanical awfulness as the campaign dragged on.
Entropy was a core part of the atmosphere. Early phases of the game had you assisting local police & military forces against cultists, but as the city died, so did human resistance, replaced by biomechanical monsters and towering flesh-ziggurats lined with twitching bodies. Against all odds, it sold the comicbook body-horror aesthetic.
Abomination was busted, but it deserves a chance to get it right, and more fame than a lone YouTube Let’s Play. Maybe Firaxis are looking to revive another strategy franchise?
07/09/2017 at 10:31 Palindrome says:
I loved Abomination. There were all kinds of things wrong with it and I’m certain that it would be a poor game by modern standards but even so I have fond memories of it.
It did a very good job of creating an atmosphere of doom with its increasingly desperate survivors of a nameless plague that is killing of the world, doomsday cults with their macabre rituals and finally full on alien beasties. The overall ‘gribbly’ atmosphere was well realised even by the crude graphics of the time.
07/09/2017 at 10:51 Dominic Tarason says:
It got pretty slammed by reviews even at the time, so wasn’t really up to par even back then, but yeah, the atmosphere worked. It had a bunch of clever ideas, too. You can really see the UI degradation in that Let’s Play, too.
I’m still frustrated that the box had this on it, though:
‘Explore an entire city, the frozen wastes of Siberia, the jungles of Peru and the New World of the Faithful’ – and it even had screenshots showing off frozen and jungle environments!
But as far as I can recall, you never got to leave the city.
07/09/2017 at 11:18 sjg says:
Trust me, they were all in there. All those screenshots in the image above are using tilesets from the game, so I can only assume you didn’t get to those missions! There *was* a piece of concept art printed on the back of the box as if it were a screenshot, though, but that was entirely down to Eidos’ incompetence than any attempt to deceive. Here’s some video of the Arctic base (you didn’t miss much): link to youtube.com . I think the Peruvian temple made a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it single appearance because the tiles were a bit cartoony and didn’t quite jell with the rest of the sets.
Can’t blame Eidos for the game being a bit of a shitshow though, that was largely down to the complete inexperience of most of the team; first game for almost all of them as I recall. Source: created virtually all the above graphics about a million years ago.
07/09/2017 at 11:20 Archonsod says:
It’s been more than ten years since I played it, but I seem to remember some of the story missions did leave the city, they just found some way to use the same map. IIRC the Peru mission for example had you attacking an ancient temple which looked suspiciously similar to a regular underground map.
Was probably my second most played Hothouse game (after the pirate one they did, which I always remember as being one of the best pirate sims ever).
07/09/2017 at 10:52 Kefren says:
I played it a fair bit, and completed it once. It always took a while to get used to the interface again, but it was fun once you did. My favourite bit was having people lay on a roof, auto-sniping at whatever the fourth character led into their line of fire. I remember giant crab monsters that took a hammering, and rushing for crate drops of supplies. It began to get really hard once it reached the point where you were sliding down flesh pipes and assaulting their underground organic bases.