Bethesda: Fallout Creation Club “is not paid mods”

Bethesda VP Pete Hines strikes me as a man grown weary of discussing mod controversies, like 2015’s paid Skyrim mods hullabaloo. In less than a week since its release, Bethesda’s Creation Club, which lets you buy mods for Fallout 4 [official site] with credits that cost real cash, has drummed up a fair amount of them. Hines, however, not only seeks to assuage fears that these premium mods were heralding something terrible, but also disputes the very idea that the Creation Club constitutes ‘paid mods’.
“We have been supporting mods and making the mod community grow and be viable since 2002, and we are going to continue to try and do new things,” Hines told Tek Syndicate at PAX West. He acknowledged that paid mods didn’t work, and then tried to explain why the mods that you can pay for now are not, in fact, paid mods.
“One of the reasons this is not paid mods, when they’re working for us it’s a job. They’re not getting paid only if the stuff sells, they’re getting paid like an external contractor all along the way, so the risk is removed for them.”
Hines’ perspective, then, is that these modders are essentially developers, and they should be paid for their work. And that’s entirely, 100% reasonable. But… they’re still mods you pay for.
Since it launched at the start of the week, there have been concerns about the quality of the mods on offer and much discussion about what precedent this sets for the future of free mods.
There’s also been an issue with the mod file archives being apparently downloaded as part of a universal Fallout 4 patch, even if you haven’t purchased a single mod. The latter was addressed by Bethesda in a recent FAQ update: “We’re working on solutions that would not require Creation Club archives to be part of the game’s patch.”
Hines also attempted to tackle the broader conceptual concerns around the Creation Club and paid mods:
“It’s early days. It hasn’t been a week. I know that people are upset and frustrated, but at the end of the day, mods are and will continue to remain free. Modders can continue to do whatever they want, through our own stuff, through Nexus, go nuts.”
Throughout the interview, Hines emphasises that free mods aren’t going anywhere. But when it comes to the quality of the Creation Club mods, his suggestion is a simple one: Don’t like them? Don’t buy them.
“It’s no different than if there’s a video game out there, if you don’t like it because you don’t think it’s as good as something else that’s free-to-play, or some mod that somebody is doing, then don’t buy it. I don’t understand what the problem is.”
This doesn’t really address the problem that, arguably, Bethesda are currently charging for things that don’t yet compete with some of the best Fallout 4 mods out there, both in terms of quality and complexity. How might the various conversations around this already divisive topic differ if the prevailing sense was that the Creation Club’s initial offerings were significantly more desirable?
At the end of the interview, he claims that this experiment has only just begun. “It’s early days and we want to continue to try and grow and evolve modding and I don’t think you can do that by standing still and saying we’re not going to try or do anything different.”
I’d certainly rather see Bethesda experiment with mods and reward their hard-working creators instead of ignoring what is such a huge part of their games, but appeasing all sides of this argument will not be at all straightforward.
Elsewhere in the interview, Hines lets slip that Bethesda’s got a new game in the works that it’s set to announce this year, but on Twitter he has backpedaled, saying that he made a mistake. Guess we’ll just have to see what the next four months bring on that score – in any case, the publisher’s still got Dishonored: Death Of The Outsider, Wolfenstein: The New Colossus and The Evil Within 2 to get through before 2017’s out.
07/09/2017 at 17:58 Seafoam says:
WAR IS PEACE
FREEDOM IS SLAVERY
IGNORANCE IS STRENGTH
MODS THAT YOU PAY FOR ARE NOT PAID MODS
-BethSoft
07/09/2017 at 18:01 Drib says:
I think equating Creation Club to Ingsoc might be a bit of a stretch.
My problem is more with the way (I’ve heard, anyway) that Creation Club disables (or at least screws with) free mods if you are trying to use both, and also forces load order to be alphabetical.
But I haven’t tested it. I’m just going on what I’ve heard from people ranting on the cyberweb.
07/09/2017 at 18:05 Seafoam says:
It downloads all the mods in it on your hard drive whether you want it or not, and you can only use those files if you pay for them. Imagine in the future when the amount of big mods on it will increase, my poor hard drive is cluttered as it is.
Oh and the lowest pack of credits costs 7 euros, therefore if you want to buy one little packpack mod it forces you to waste money, I personally despise such business.
And I was jabbing at their insistence of them not being paid mods, similar to the ingsoc manipulating the populace with newspeak.
07/09/2017 at 18:16 fish99 says:
Oh so that’s what the big patch for F4 was. That’s dumb. In a few years time that extra install size could be like 30GB. Just makes me want to uninstall the game.
07/09/2017 at 21:41 Blad the impaler says:
Eww. Screwing with a Bethesda load order is not cool. And I had to uninstall FO4 when I saw a 3.-whatever GB patch. All of this is just wrong.
I think if modders want to jump through hoops and hook themselves into a paid system, that’s fine. I also think if people want to purchase these items, that’s also cool – as long as it doesn’t mess with my ability to seek out community content on my own terms.
07/09/2017 at 18:01 Troubletcat says:
Honestly, I’m generally against paid mods, but it’s hard to argue with him. There are and will be for the foreseeable future plenty of free mods for Bethesda’s terrible, terrible games.
I think it’s pretty cool they’re paying modders as contractors actually.
And people can (and should!) always vote with their wallet if they don’t like it.
My investment is low, since as I subtley hinted at earlier, I don’t think Bethesda has made a game worth playing since Fallout 3 (and before that, Morrowind), but it’s hard for me to see who this actually hurts. Free mods will continue to be the majority of mods. Some people who work on making mods get to get paid. Consumers still get to choose what they want to consume.
It seems… fine.
07/09/2017 at 18:59 wombat191 says:
people often say they would prefer to donate to modders directly which is nice but practically modders will make more from this than donations
07/09/2017 at 19:19 Babypaladin says:
Only these creation club modders are getting paid though, which is the part I personally find a bit bothersome. That sentence may have sounded weird to some people, so allow me to explain.
There are only a selected few types of modders that Bethesda are looking to recruit for their creation club. Due to a couple of limitations(file format, localization, compatibility, budget…), only people who wants to do smaller, microtransaction-ish content are invited. There are modders who have been doing some truly impressive stuff for years, applied multiple times for creation club when they announced the program, and never even heard a peep from Bethesda. I’m not so arrogant to say that I know what’s fair and best for everyone, but this just doesn’t sound right to me…
07/09/2017 at 21:21 wombat191 says:
They should at least tel people “Your application has been rejected” or something. If you look at how Bethesda actually describe the content creators it comes across as mostly internal Bethesda, other developers and then some modders in that order.
07/09/2017 at 20:56 upupup says:
It’s quite easy to argue against, see my post below. A lot of gamers are just terrible at being aware of their power as consumers and need to be reminded ad nauseum until they get the hint. Not implying anything in regards to yourself, but you can already see a lot of ‘it’s fine’ going on in this very thread. Suspiciously so.
07/09/2017 at 18:08 Nauallis says:
I think the only thing people have any justification to complain about with this situation is the mod file auto-download with a game update, especially since it’s not a multiplayer title and there’s no reason to have content that isn’t by default a part of the game or its expansions.
I’m still baffled as to why “If you don’t like it, then don’t buy it” is still such a hard concept for people to grasp. And as others and the article have noted, it’s not as if other sources of free mods have suddenly stopped existing.
07/09/2017 at 18:25 ohminus says:
Well, you’re baffled by why people don’t understand “If you don’t like it, don’t buy it”. I’m baffled by Bethesda being surprised that they earn a shitstorm through overpromising and underdelivering. They’re charing for an individual item one fifth of what they charge for a full DLC and are miffed if people tell them that’s insane? What the CC should have been for is mods like Falskaar and Enderal, all quality controlled (not that that was ever something Bethesda was particularly good at…) to work reasonably reliably. Instead, they throw stuff at us of a value comparable to the free pens or mousepads other companies throw at people but charge a few dollars for it.
Consider this – you’re going to Pax and publisher after publisher is showering you with gimmicks, and there comes Bethesda and tells you “But OUR lanyard is three bucks apiece”. Do you know a person who wouldn’t look at them as if they were effing insane?
They KNEW this was a sensitive topic that had the potential for a shitstorm. They should have learned that from their last failed effort. They should have known better than to come back “Well, we just started this, we’re still trying things out”. After the last disaster, there should have been no way this goes public in the state it’s in.
07/09/2017 at 18:27 Ich Will says:
I don’t want them. So I won’t buy them.
Simple..
But I’m still pissed off that they’ve ALL been forcibly downloaded to my hard drive
I’m also pissed because I thought Bethesda had committed to creating a stage in between modding and developing, creating a genuine career path for talented modders without making them take the absurd risk of jumping from modder to developer. But they haven’t, so now I can’t support my favourite modders who want to make something special but can’t justify the time cost.
I’m also pissed that they have been ignoring some of the most popular modders who tried to take said career path, but it’s not just that they ignored them, it’s that they’ve used hacks.
07/09/2017 at 18:33 Ich Will says:
*That’s hacks as in ‘untalented individuals’ (the directer is a hack), not hacks as in computer hacks (They hacked the bank and transfered millions)
07/09/2017 at 18:55 wombat191 says:
Apparently they are trying to work on a “solution” to the auto downloading content, so hopefully it’s the last time it happens.
The totally funny part is that it took modders roughly 10 minutes to extract said auto downloaded content and make a file that treats the content as a free mod.
Is it technically piracy if they added it into the game as a patch?
07/09/2017 at 20:14 pepperfez says:
I think the “career path” Bethesda hopes to create here is more akin to Amazon’s Mechanical Turk than it is to, say, a career.
07/09/2017 at 21:23 wombat191 says:
I could potentially see someone releasing content in the CC eventually being hired by Bethesda but apart from that if they are releasing content pretty regularly, they could make a part time job out of it, but yes possibly not a full time career out of modding
07/09/2017 at 18:39 Beard_Arthur says:
Because it’s always been a slippery slope, just like fully-developed Expansion Packs turning into modestly priced (sometimes free) DLC turning into Season Passes that you pre-pay for before the thing even bloody comes out.
Just like cosmetic item drops turned into a market for cash turned into loot boxes, turned into the recent Shadow of War and Destiny 2 abominations.
This isn’t a “If you don’t like it, don’t buy it”, thing. Feel free to bury your head in the sand but not buying it STILL impacts us if enough other people are “okay” with terrible business practices.
I loved “Shadow of Mordor” and despite the fact that I refused to play the lootbox lottery in other games, I’m still getting that garbage injected into my single player games. Yes, for that reason I’m not buying it, but gods, what stupidity on their part.
07/09/2017 at 18:58 aepervius says:
You were probably the same type of people which were baffled why a lot of people were miffed at having to pay for additional cosmetic or loot box after they have paid for a full game. Yet those people seems to have been right in their fear that this extremely bad practice would continue to gnaw at the game industry and invade even AAA games. Repeat and rinse with other bad practices.
See , the end game with paid mods, is that in a few iteration ONLY paid mod vetted by Bethesda is allowed. And that will not go toward the interest of the consumer at all.
07/09/2017 at 19:57 Nauallis says:
If I’m correctly reading what you wrote, you were forced at some point to buy DLC? Which game was this? It certainly wasn’t Fallout 4. The base game is feature-complete. Sure, it’s wonky, and it might not be your favorite game. But there’s no requirement to buy DLC for it to be playable. So what game was it?
Because otherwise, you seem to be implying that any updates to a game post-release must be free (because reasons!), regardless of quality/volume of content. That’s absurd. Have you been in a coma for the last fifteen years? This certainly isn’t new behavior for developers and publishers.
07/09/2017 at 20:12 trooperwally says:
I’m not aepervius but I’ll have a go at a reply because it seems you’ve misunderstood the point.
This isn’t about being forced to buy DLC. This isn’t about being entitled to free post-release content. This is about the possibility of mods existing and being freely available.
Whether you accept the argument or not, the argument is that CC is the start of a slippery slope which leads to a situation where (at least for Bethesda games) free mods aren’t on offer any more. If that happens I think (hope) we can all agree it would be a worse situation than current situation in which free mods exist.
Given what we’ve seen with microtransactions and loot boxes etc. it doesn’t seem unreasonable to expect that a ‘slippery slope’ argument might actually apply here.
And throughout this, simply not buying a game/mod doesn’t insulate you from the industry shift that comes about if enough other people do buy the game/mod.
07/09/2017 at 21:00 Nauallis says:
I appreciate you being polite about it. The root issue is indeed entitlement, and no, I don’t particularly accept the slippery slope argument about paid mods leading to no free mods or “microtransactions therefore pay-to-win.” I don’t “misunderstand” the arguments being made, I disagree with it the absolutist, hyper-reactionary conclusions being made. I am baffled by the entitlement being expressed. Updates that remove exploits, allow ongoing functionality and support, fix bugs, etc, those I think are reasonable to expect from a developer, for the type of game in question. Free content for the life of the game? No. Full stop.
07/09/2017 at 20:17 JarinArenos says:
“It’s not new” and “other devs do it too” are actual defenses in your world?
07/09/2017 at 18:12 bramble says:
I think there is something to be said for Bethesda being probably the most mod-friendly AAA developer out there. I wonder if Morrowind would be remembered even a quarter as fondly without the modding scene. How many other games added easier modding options after seeing Beth do it? How much credit does the indie game scene owe to Beth for getting a generation of teenagers looking at their games innards and scripting?
I get the angst over paid mods and, as implemented, I doubt I would ever buy any. My bar for quality is much higher when I’m expected to spend money, as opposed spending time wrestling with arcane installation instructions to get a modded quest pack from an author who doesn’t know how to use the correct form of their/there/they’re. But, in theory and principle, I support the idea of hobbyist modders professionalizing their work which I enjoy, and encouraging other talented would-be modders to get involved. I think that’s good for PC gaming in the long term – our low financial and technical bar to enter and make or improve a game is the fundamental advantage we have over consoles and AAA dominated development.
It needs a lot of work and some truly killer mods to make me even browse the list, but in principle I think this is a good thing.
07/09/2017 at 18:43 Drib says:
They’re They’re. Their doing there best.
07/09/2017 at 19:08 napoleonic says:
Morrowind is my favourite RPG and when I played it I didn’t even know that mods were a thing. So yes, I think it would.
07/09/2017 at 18:19 something says:
I’d rather Be The Sda keep out of it. By all means do all they can to make life easier for modders, but inserting themselves into the economy of modding is only going to have a destabilizing effect.
The danger with the publisher moving into the mod market is that their brand authority drains users away from the unofficial modding scene, while providing an inferior service. The net effect being a reduction in the total number of mod users.
07/09/2017 at 18:20 Halk says:
So then they’re just microtransactions in a (former) $60 game with season pass. As if that’s any better.
07/09/2017 at 18:20 Peppergomez says:
Is there a mod out there that makes FO4 worth playing?
07/09/2017 at 18:22 Troubletcat says:
Probably, but then that’s been Bethesda’s company motto for years: “Don’t Worry, The Community Will Fix It!”
07/09/2017 at 20:27 pepperfez says:
“…for a small fee.”
07/09/2017 at 18:25 b00p says:
no.
07/09/2017 at 18:58 Babypaladin says:
Sim Settlement(and its expansion Industrial Revolution) is exactly that mod for me. It’s some seriously amazing stuff. And the fact that huge mods like that exist on Nexus for free makes you wonder… What can Creation Club possibly offer that allows them to even compete with regular modding?
07/09/2017 at 21:25 wombat191 says:
I’ve just been trying out Sim settlements and it is amazing, I would expect something like that for the next game.
07/09/2017 at 19:48 Moonracer says:
Lunar Fallout Overhaul.
07/09/2017 at 18:28 wyrm4701 says:
This iteration of Bethesda’s attempt to monetize modding is really just a beta test for the next game. Expect their next outing to have mods locked behind their storefront (no Nexus for us anymore), and likely a less capable modding toolkit. Clearly, making money off the community mods is their goal, and you can expect to see that reflected in their future games. The ‘don’t like won’t buy’ conversation we’re having isn’t going to be nearly so weighted toward the consumers when everything is forced to go through the Creation Club.
07/09/2017 at 18:35 RedViv says:
And then they’ll improve the experience by giving an option to get the mods for free. Through loot boxes.
07/09/2017 at 18:37 Ich Will says:
Won’t happen, even if they did _try_ it, modders will write the tools themselves, like we did before Bethesda got mod ‘friendly’ and like we do with every other game that has mods despite the publisher having a strop about it.
07/09/2017 at 18:53 wombat191 says:
Honestly I have been surprised at Bethesda. With their focus on consoles with Skyrim and the atrocious mouse and keyboard UI I’ve been honestly expecting them to completely drop modding as an option full stop. I never expected them to actually introduce it to consoles and then try to release mod microtransactions.
I under estimated the power of the dark executives
07/09/2017 at 18:39 Jerion says:
Disclaimer: I’ve worked on at least one very big-scale mod project (nothing to do with Bethesda), and helped out with an assortment of others. These efforts were completely voluntary, and I went into each of them mostly to simply see what I could contribute in a meaningful way. Passion projects, all of them. No expectation of being paid for my time or energy.
I have zero problems with somebody getting paid for doing professional level work. I have zero problems with people getting paid for making things that other people find desireable. Those two things are not always in the same part of the vein diagram, but where they overlap, you find mods that consist of some are damned fine work that goes far and above what could be expected of no-budget, night-and-weekend hobbyists. In that cross-section you’ll find mods that could quite rightly be sold for some small sum of money. If people want to make a thing, and that thing is really well done, and the IP owner is cool with money going around, then by all means put a price tag on it. That’s the first step to making a talented and passionate amateur into a capable and productive professional. And that is always a good thing IMO.
07/09/2017 at 18:48 wombat191 says:
I totally agree with what you said there
07/09/2017 at 19:04 Sheng-ji says:
Here’s the thing though – the larger projects you collaborated on were almost certainly using the work of other modders. If you want a paid mod, you need to create it from scratch – which adds to the development time and complexity, or start cutting in a whole cascade of other modders, if they even give you permission.
That, for me has always been the attraction of the modding scene, and why I’ve been a part of it for years, without money polluting the scene, it is a collection of passionate people who between us can achieve far more than a commercial version.
I’m not opposed to modders charging for their work, I would be, as someone mentioned above, delighted for there to be a clear path for modders to get into professional development – but money complicates things, and needs to be treated with care. I feel that the community, when it’s good and ready will work out a fair way for modders to be paid, minecraft used advertising in it’s links and made it’s modders a decent whack, but was unfair to larger creations. We tried donations, which failed to make anything like an amount worth worrying about. I suspect next up will be patreon, the “I’m making this mod, you can support me here, and get access to early builds etc.” I don’t think we want or need Bethesda to make the pathway for us, with their fingers in the pot as well.
07/09/2017 at 18:47 wombat191 says:
I’m not completely opposed to the idea as it allows people to potentially make modding into an actual career. The are walking away with a few hundred to a thousand dollars apparently and some of the people involved have said its benefited them working with Bethesda support allowing them to increase their skills.
Out of the content.. Personally only workshop items really interest me and what i would consider value for money considering how much time i spend in it.
That said these are not mods, they are not mini or community DLC they are subcontracting the creation of micro transactions, simple as that.
There are a lot of downsides at the moment. A frankly crappy selection for the most part, the limitations with the new file type means you are never going to have anything large released, and downloading all the CC content, while smart for consoles in that it works around limitations, its still a really, really bad idea long term with possible astronomical game size after a few years.
They are apparently looking into the auto downloading thing and a couple of modders have said “exciting things are coming” so I will wait and see for the most part before I write the whole thing off.
07/09/2017 at 18:55 smeaa mario says:
If anybody wants to pay for extra garbage to place up on that garbage game, by all means let them. Serves them right.
07/09/2017 at 19:26 MrBehemoth says:
Meanwhile, in a parallel universe, Bethesda announces they will be outsourcing development of small DLC projects to talented modders on a short contract basis, and is widely praised for it. It’s just semantics.
(The megadownload patch thing is lame, but they’ll fix that.)
07/09/2017 at 19:29 Saboera says:
It’s third party micro transactions and it’s dead on arrival, at least on PC. The whole thing is a badly implemented joke just like the horse armor joke they pulled.
They failed miserably again to capitalize on something that has incredible potential. It’s like they barely learned anything from their first attempt. If anything it looks more and more like a cash grab for consoles.
The fact the content is already on your hard drive and merely activated via a .esp download is just ridiculous from a technical standpoint and Capcom level of insulting. What were the plans for the future? Have an extra 5gb of inactive content on people’s hard drive? Breaking the mods load order is all you need to know to understand they are completely out of touch with mods. They plan to address this, but only after a tons of complaints. That doesn’t exactly inspire a lot of confidence in their ability to implement this and display a huge lack of foresight.
Then there’s the fact they’re launching it with the laziest type of content they could have launched with. Recolors, armors and weapons… Like really?
”Paid mods” has already been implemented in the right way in the past, by Atari of all people. It was called Premium Modules in Neverwinter Nights, it’s a shame it was way ahead of its time and never really caught on since the age of digital downloads wasn’t there yet.
07/09/2017 at 21:09 kyynis says:
Premium modules were also ridiculously large, some of them almost longer than official expansions. They also experimented with new gameplay mechanics and brought assortment of new assets to play with.
That was, of course, the olden days. Today, it’s five bucks for a single armor set.
07/09/2017 at 19:56 Dogshevik says:
You know who is going to be smiling all day? Bethesda´s legal department. They have their work cut out for them in the next few years.
– This free backpack mod looks similar to the one we sell!! Hue and cry! Cry, I say!
– Modder X got accepted as paid modder. Modder Y didn´t. But they had worked on something together before! One is earning $ with its code the other isn´t. Oh my!
– Big bad B made 2 zillion bucks with that radscorpion slipper mod, but paid only 2 grand to its modder :sadface:!
The list of not only potential but entirely forseeable drama is incomplete but starting to sound hilarious already.
I got nothing against people being compensated for hard work. But why in an indentured status? When there is money involved there is also a bottom line. And I am sure Bethesda has done its math in this regard. If not, they have the resources to flex their muscles. Have the customers and modders done the same? Probably not.
07/09/2017 at 20:01 Moonracer says:
A friend made the good comment that if Bethesda is essentially hiring the best of the modding community to do small jobs, why not hire the people that do the Unofficial Patches and make an official patch to the game(s)? Or add most (if not all) of the functionality that the script extender offers.
07/09/2017 at 20:13 Marblehead says:
The first rule of Creation Club is…….
07/09/2017 at 20:19 pepperfez says:
…Bethesda retains full legal rights to anything you may create as part of Creation Club?
07/09/2017 at 21:26 wombat191 says:
Welcome to the wonderful world of being a subcontractor :) it sucks
07/09/2017 at 20:49 upupup says:
Time to repost my big post…again:
““This is just another attempt to ease in the idea of paid mods which, in any shape or form, is still a terrible idea that isn’t in anyone’s interest bar the big companies pushing it. All the guarantees they give mean absolutely nothing when the other party consists of thousands of tiny players who won’t be able to hold them to their word. There’s lots of reasons for this:
– The foundation of modding is freely sharing one’s work and ideas. Mod interdependence is a good thing that should not be discouraged by giving people a stake in screwing each other over on who owns what and harassing others over wanting compensation. There’s enough modding drama already without adding money as a factor. Just look at the list of mods involved in any big mod and imagine the nightmare of giving every person in every team for every mod their ‘due’, or even figuring out who legally owns what to begin with.
– For those that want make money there have always been options anyway, from it being a good way to find employment in the industry or serve as a staging ground for their own projects. This nothing new. There is also no need to use the hypothetical of a handful of modders who might have genuinely profited from this change when their skills would translate to well-paying positions anyway, especially when the community as a whole would suffer for it.
– One of the reasons modding projects haven’t been systemically stamped out already through C&D’s is that it hasn’t been profitable to do so. Once you give companies incentive to either pressure people into turning their free mod into a paid mod (from which the company will get a cut, of course) or halt their project to make room for someone who will with the threat of legal action, you’ll this change very quickly. It won’t matter if these projects are legally in the clear, because all these small projects won’t have the financial clout or legal knowledge to defend themselves.
– Bethesda doesn’t need to profit from all the work of others tangentially related to theirs but not made by them now and forever until the end of all, which is the real purpose of this. This is a perversion of copyright, not its intent.
– Adding money as a ‘motivator’ is no guarantee for quality or good support, so it is not as if we’ll suddenly see an increase in modding quality. Modders already put unreasonable amounts of effort into their projects because it is their passion and adding money won’t somehow allow them to put in 110%. Besides, what tends to get more support: paid for games or the projects maintained by fans?
– Most importantly however, and something which tends to get severely underappreciated, is that we should not be encouraging people to see every aspect of their lives as something to be monetised. People should have room to have hobbies that are valuable for their own sake and without any pressure to at some point turn it into a source of income. Just let people enjoy what they do without whispering to them not being paid for it means it’s not being appreciated.”
All of it still applies. This plan fits in the usual pattern of introducing a major change that people will get upset about in an extreme form to test people’s reaction. If it’s accepted straight away, great, if they don’t, keep reintroducing it in a scaled down manner until they do. This gives the impression of a compromise even though they’re the ones pushing for it and are the only ones benefiting from it.
And no, the guarantees given by Bethesda are worthless and always will be, because they’re in a position to change the rules once they’ve established a market and modders are not. They are hollow promises that are already easy to circumvent in ways such as ‘motivating’ a popular in-progress projects to launch on the Creation Club with a C&D. That’s the logical next step from the current way a C&D is used with an added financial incentive to go after as many projects as possible, both to shut down competition and popularize their platform.
I don’t think a lot of people get how the people making these decisions think: any opportunity to monetise something to the absolute limit that isn’t followed through on is considered to be them not being paid the money that they’re owed. The only reason they’ve left modders alone is because there was no profit in bothering them, which this changes. Expect this to get as bad and invasive as they can make it if allowed to continue. Again, this benefits no-one but Bethesda and sets a terrible precedent if people were to try and downplay it.”
In short, there is absolutely no reason to accept this, tolerate it or to defend it. Bethesda is not arguing in good faith but looking for the magic words that will make people tolerate something that benefits them and them alone.
07/09/2017 at 21:28 wombat191 says:
Honestly I’m actually expecting half to 2/3rds of the content not to be from modders at all but from either external developers or Bethesda internally.
07/09/2017 at 21:12 alsoran says:
It looks like a Duck
It walks like a Duck.
It swims like a Duck.
It quacks like a Duck.
My guess is that its a Duck, Ummm; Mod.
07/09/2017 at 21:37 Viral Frog says:
I’m really confused as to how paying for mods does not constitute paid mods.
07/09/2017 at 21:45 ChiefOfBeef says:
The cheek of Hines in stating that Bethesda have supported mods and their viability since 2002 when the reverse is far more true: it is mods which have supported Bethesda and their viability. How many unfixed bugs and anti-fun design flaws ignored by Bethesda have been solved by the mod community?
This has been an annoying trend in the games industry for a long time now: what used to be ‘free'(to people who bought the game and supported it) is now paid-for ‘DLC’, expansions are now separate full-priced games and customers are meant to feel grateful for anything they get, even if it’s just mod-support that ultimately benefits the publisher.
No, it is all completely the reverse.