Have You Played… Titanfall 2?

Titanfall 2 [official site] changes little of the parkour-and-mechs formula from the first game, but it employs that formula within a singleplayer mode for the first time. It’s a brilliant level design showcase.
Pet theory: Valve were a game studio once ruled by level designers, now they’re a game studio ruled by system designers. That’s why they used to make first-person shooters and now they make card games. If you’re a level designer and you want to be involved in defining the player’s experience in a game, you go to Arkane and work on Dishonored or Prey, or, I think maybe you go to Respawn and work on whatever they’re doing after Titanfall 2.
Titanfall 2 has little story to speak of: there’s war, you’re in it, and you’re promoted at short notice to one of the super-soldiers with their own mech. Yours is called BT, and there’s some minor but winning buddy-movie stuff over the five hours it’ll take you to complete.
But it’s how often it changes things up through the level design that makes it memorable. Clamber across cliffs and into enormous crashed spaceships; double-jump across a battlefield that’s being constructed around you in a factory; wall-run along platforms suspended in frozen time; navigate a sci-fi laboratory across two timelines simultaneously, and more. It’s not particularly beautiful, but it’s never predictable. It introduces an idea, develops it a little, then throws it aside after half an hour so it can do something new. That’s great.
I’d comment on the multiplayer but I tried queuing in matchmaking and it never put me in a game.
07/09/2017 at 15:35 crazyd says:
Unless there’s some serious connection issues on your end, I just can’t believe that. I’m still able to get games in under a minute, just about any time of the day.
When we consider that you accidentally included details from Titanfall 2 multiplayer in your “Have you played…” for the original Titanfall yesterday, it makes this sound even less likely.
07/09/2017 at 15:50 Bull0 says:
It’s a big conspiracy to keep EA down! RPS are in the pocket of Big Pharma! Show us your birth certificate Graham!
07/09/2017 at 15:54 aldo_14 says:
Or he saw a video of TF2 and got it mixed up in his memory?
FWIW I don’t have too many issues getting a game (although I only play Frontier Defence mode), but it does still entail 3+ minute waits most night. Not sure how much of that is because I normally squeeze in sessions about 11pm-1am, rather than player shortages.
07/09/2017 at 15:46 Godwhacker says:
It was pretty good! The dialogue and story were bobbins- the main character seemed like a going on holiday on his own for the first time rather than any sort of soldier- but the level design was fun. Couldn’t get into the multiplayer though, it’s been ages since I’ve played any of the Call of Dutys and I couldn’t be arsed to spend two weeks playing it to get my reactions up to speed again.
07/09/2017 at 16:44 KillahMate says:
Playing it right now, as a matter of fact, since it’s recently been added to Origin Access so I can play and finish the singleplayer for €4. Might play the Battlefield 1 campaign afterwards, supposedly it’s not bad. Good value for money, that.
Titanfall 2 has nice pacing and good movement (somewhat bland guns so far though), but the thing that truly impressed me is the Adaptive Resolution setting in the graphics options. It really works. My PC is exactly the lowest recommended configuration, and the game runs with whichever graphics settings I like and modifies the resolution smoothly to match. Also the game picks up on all the custom settings my GeForce is capable of, so I also turned on Adaptive Sync and now I’ve got a practically brand new game running on my ancient PC at a smooth near-to-60fps constantly, with all the settings at mid-to-high and my GPU simply doing its best at all times. All games should have this.
07/09/2017 at 17:49 Ghostwise says:
*Especially* Windows Solitaire.
07/09/2017 at 18:42 KillahMate says:
Well, yes – I submit that Solitaire should indeed be running at 60fps or more at all times. If it takes adaptive rendering to do it, jolly good.
07/09/2017 at 19:05 Chromatose says:
Yeah, adaptive resolution is something I wish all games would do.
Being able to play Titanfall 2 at 4k / constant 60fps with everything maxed out on my 1070 was pretty great.
Of course, for the most part it’s not *actually* 4k, but it’s practically indistinguishable. I really hope Destiny 2 ends up shipping with adaptive resolution, given that they have it implemented on PS4, and already have a resolution scale slider in the game.
07/09/2017 at 17:58 SaintAn says:
I got it recently and it’s not very good. Not sure why so many people were saying it was. The only part that has actually been any good was the time jump stuff. Weird how Bungie could create a large awesome epic campaign along with their incredible multiplayer, but others can’t even all this time later even when they’re backed by one of the biggest gaming corporations.
07/09/2017 at 18:05 BeardyHat says:
I also didn’t really care for it. The only level I thought was really neat was the early one with the assembly line; other than that, I got frustrated at how fast everything moved and how I was obligated to do wall jumping and all the “cool moves.”
I appreciate that some people liked it, but it just wasn’t for me. I’ve had immensely more fun with DUSK, but maybe that’s just because I’m getting old.
07/09/2017 at 18:46 KillahMate says:
Well, yeah – that’s how movement in the game works. It’s like saying you didn’t like that you felt obligated to jump in Super Mario. Presumably you’re not a fan of that kind of movement in FPSs, but we can’t fault the game for emphasizing its core mechanic.
07/09/2017 at 18:19 JakeOfRavenclaw says:
It’s a little too slight for its own good, unfortunately. Villains who seem like they’re going to be significant show up and get killed off half an hour later, and the overarching story barely exists. Still, the pacing of what is there is near perfect. The bit with the smart pistol at the end in particular is a glorious moment of catharsis, and the assembly line level and the huge titan vs titan battle were great setpieces. Just wish there had been a bit more to it.
07/09/2017 at 18:54 Oakreef says:
Wonderful game. Scratched itches that hadn’t been satisfied since Half-Life 2 and Crysis. As soon as I finished it I restarted it again the next day on a higher difficultly.
07/09/2017 at 20:00 Oasx says:
It was a good game, it just needed a lot more titan gameplay. Something like 90% of the game happens outside of the titan, and while it is definitely fun, the same old walljump levels get very old after a while
07/09/2017 at 20:59 devonair says:
I loved the campaign in this game, but GREATLY preferred the multiplayer in Titanfall 1 (granted, that’s all there really was in the first game). The changes that were made to the different Titan classes and Titan-specific abilities felt overly cartoonish, and I can’t believe they STILL didn’t add splitscreen mulitplayer — meaning my wife never even bothered to pick up the controller on this version. …Granted, it didn’t help that her favorite FPS, Black Ops 2, showed up on the backwards compatibility list around the same time. =P