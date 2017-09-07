Rise up against the meatbags in Stellaris’ Synthetic Dawn DLC this month

Paradox Interactive have, unfortunately, shed their fleshy shells and embraced the ways of the machine, and they’re now slyly spreading pro-robot propaganda through the latest DLC story pack for Stellaris [official site], Synthetic Dawn. It’ll let you make all manner of machine societies when the singularity begins on September 21.
The last expansion, Utopia, gave players the ability to transform an organic race into a synthetic one over time, but Synthetic Dawn will come with customisable robotic races right from the get-go, along with new species portraits, voiceovers and empire types.
If you fancy conquering the galaxy as a race of intelligent machines, you’ll be able to create and play against three broadly different types of new empire. The Determined Exterminator empire is made up of nutty robots who rose up against their creators, murdering them. They hate organic life and exist only to purge the universe of every fleshy creature. The Driven Assimilators are essentially the Borg, travelling the galaxy in an effort to assimilate all organic beings into their hive mind. The last type, the Rogue Servitors, are super-helpful droids who just want to make life easier for people, running their government and taking care of them.
Expect a new type of Fallen Empire, too. Powerful machine-based Fallen Empires can spawn at the start of the game or appear after a robotic revolution. They want to protect all organic life, which sounds lovely, unless they decide that you’re a threat to their objectives.
I’m especially excited about the Driven Assimilator empire — I’ve been wanting to create my very own Borg analogue since Stellaris first launched. The hive mind additions that came with Unity seemed like they’d be a good fit, but they’re exclusively for organics. This should also be good news for fans of the New Horizons Star Trek mod, which includes a work-in-progress Borg faction.
Synthetic Dawn is due out on September 21 for £7.49/$9.99 on Steam.
07/09/2017 at 11:39 jeremyalexander says:
It just blows my mind how Paradox gets a pass for their DLC practices which are easily the worst in the entire industry. Bethesda, EA, Ubisoft, SEGA and countless others get bashed for cutting up games and releasing them piecemeal and rightfully so, but everyone is just fine with hundreds of chopped up pieces of Paradox games, most of which are average games to begin with. Right now, Stellaris, CK2, and EU4 with all their DLC, not on sale, would cost more than a new gaming PC and yet they get a pass. Paradox is the worst gaming company out there and the fanboy suckers keep taking whatever they shove down their throats.
07/09/2017 at 12:11 Axolotl says:
I think there are two main differences between Paradox and the gigantic publishers releasing tons of DLC.
The first is that Paradox publish complete games, and then release additional content for them. I have to say Stellaris is an exception to this, as it wasn’t very good at launch. EU4 and CK2, however were great even at launch and were already absolutely worth 40$. I don’t like how much DLC they later went on to release, but I definitely didn’t feel like someone chopped up my product before shipping it, whereas Ubisoft and EA, for instance, design their games to be lacking from the get go to later be completed with day 1 DLC’s and season passes.
The second difference is that Paradox are the only company to publish games that scratch the itch they do. This is not a defense of them, but rather an explanation why people still buy their stuff. Until a competitor to Paradox rises, there’s no other place to buy the kind of games they release.
07/09/2017 at 13:00 emptyfile says:
No comments on HOI4 eh? Yeah Stellaris is a broken game still, but I guess I can let it slide because a lot of it is new and improvised, but with new bugs added with every expansion the future doesn’t look good…
But HOI4… What a horrible mess, a whole franchise flushed down the drain.
07/09/2017 at 12:19 TheAngriestHobo says:
They hardly get a free pass. Go to the Paradox forums, Steam discussions, reddit or anywhere else Paradox games are discussed, and you’ll stumble across an angry rant about their DLC practices in a matter of seconds.
However, Paradox DLC is usually worth the money. The Old Gods and Rise of Islam for CK2 are two examples of well-crafted, game-changing DLC that are easily worth the $15 for which they’re being sold. Sure, every so often a Monks and Mystics slips through QA, but that’s the exception, not the rule.
07/09/2017 at 12:47 teije says:
Haven’t we seen the same comment before? Oh yes, its just like all the others you’ve made on other Paradox DLC posts on RPS, with a healthy mix of anger and insults about “fanboy suckers”. We get it, you don’t like them.
07/09/2017 at 12:48 Chewbacca says:
Well the fact that only one person needs to own the DLC and everyone else can play with that person is definitely not the “worst DLC practice in the whole industry”.
07/09/2017 at 13:32 Troubletcat says:
Shrug. If those other companies released DLC packs that included major new features that completely shake up the game every 3-6 months and charged $15 for ’em I wouldn’t complain. I want games that I actually enjoy to have long tails. No dev could afford to provide the quantity of new features that Paradox tends to over long periods of time for free, and I don’t really mind if it’s $10-15 a couple of times a year or the old model of $30-$40 for an expansion once every 12-18 months.
Stellaris was undercooked at launch but to be honest most of what really shored up the game was included in the free patches – it’s pretty good even if you don’t have any of the DLC these days.
It’s not that they can do no wrong – I really think the differentiated portraits, units and music for CK2 should be free, for example, and all the Skylines DLC so far has been a miss for me. But honestly overall I don’t see anything wrong with their model.
07/09/2017 at 12:23 Rizlar says:
God I love Martin.