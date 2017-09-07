Judge Tyranny: Bastard’s Wound today

If finishing Tyranny [official site] has left a hole that can only be filled by subjugating peasants and acting like a magical Judge Dredd, don’t fret. Bastard’s Wound, the first — but hopefully not last — Tyranny expansion is due out today. Better dust off that gavel.
Bastard’s Wound opens up a new region of the Tiers, containing a hidden settlement nestled in the forbidden Old Walls. There’s a dungeon beneath it, civilians needing help, and three companion quests for Lantry, Barik and Verse.
While Tyranny proved to be one of Obsidian’s most subversive and unusual RPGs, I’d recommend waiting for reviews for this one. I’ve got to keep my impressions to myself until after 2PM BST today, but let’s just say that my return to the Tiers didn’t lack for issues.
If Bastard’s Wound doesn’t tickle your fancy, Obsidian have also put together a free update to launch alongside the expansion. It adds new voice acting, a new ending and an expanded third act.
07/09/2017 at 12:51 Drinking with Skeletons says:
“let’s just say that my return to the Tiers didn’t lack for issues”
Are these technical issues or “crappy expansion” issues? Will your review be able to account for the patch and any changes it might bring?
07/09/2017 at 13:38 Fraser Brown says:
They are a bit of both. I only played the expansion, not the updated main quest. You’ll be able to read it shortly, though it’s on PCGamesN, not RPS.
07/09/2017 at 14:57 Drinking with Skeletons says:
Dang. There are a lot of cool ideas in Tyranny. It’s a shame that they are compromised by so many weird design choices (the character development systems alone are an enormous blow). I had hoped that this DLC/patch combo would right the ship somewhat.
07/09/2017 at 15:12 Xerophyte says:
I love a lot of things about what Obsidian make, but they’re also about the only company whose games I routinely cheat in because so many of the mechanics tend to fall into the hole of cool in theory, awful in practice.
They especially tend to be a little bit too enamored with the idea of meaningful and permanent choices. In the narrative? Sure, sign me up! In the highly complex game mechanics that I’m trying to figure out? I’d like some room to experiment with my magical powers du jour, thanks, and not be locked into the consequences of blind choices made early on.
07/09/2017 at 15:00 Drinking with Skeletons says:
Another quick question: I understand you didn’t play the updated quest, but did you encounter any changes or updates to the mechanics from the original release? That matters more to me than anything else.
07/09/2017 at 15:03 Fraser Brown says:
Nope! Mechanically it was identical, just with more bugs.
07/09/2017 at 14:17 wombat191 says:
How dare they flee the just rule of Kyros!
07/09/2017 at 14:21 durrbluh says:
I don’t know whether it’s the lack of compelling imagery, or that the trailer was narrated by Ted from Accounting, but I don’t think I’ll be returning to the Tiers any time soon.
07/09/2017 at 14:34 Sinester says:
I wonder if the conclusion of the story will be a DLC or sequel? As there are a lot of questions left unanswered and it would be a pity if it stays like that.
07/09/2017 at 14:39 Fraser Brown says:
A sequel is highly unlikely, given how disappointed both Obsidian and Paradox were with sales of the original.
07/09/2017 at 14:59 Drinking with Skeletons says:
The game is something of a misfire for Obsidian, but it’s odd how poorly it sold given how well Pillars of Eternity did. Between the success of Pillars and the enthusiasm for Pillars 2, there really should’ve been more people like me who thought, “More isometric, party-based RPG goodness from Obsidian? Sign me up!”
07/09/2017 at 15:16 Sinester says:
Well, I couldn’t finish Pillars (at least for now) as I had trouble investing in the story for some reason and it is really a lot bigger. Yet for Tyranny I was hooked from the beginning till the end and I’m still hanging there waiting for more…
07/09/2017 at 16:56 aepervius says:
That is why I prefer RPG which can be modded, because I can hope for a continuation by fans, even in the cases where the original publisher/maker is disappointed by sales and decide to give the game up.
07/09/2017 at 17:18 His Dudeness says:
I bet that the main sales problem was the disappointment in the repetition of this badly made fight in real time with a pause.